Bioz, Inc.: Equitech-Bio Extends Global Reach With Bioz Badges, Showcasing Citation Engagement From Researchers

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Bioz, Inc. , the leader in turning scientific literature into actionable product validation, is proud to announce its collaboration with Equitech-Bio , a trusted supplier of serum proteins and critical reagents for life science research and bioprocessing. By embedding Bioz Badges across its digital catalog, Equitech-Bio is bringing real-time, peer-reviewed citation evidence directly to product webpages, helping scientists worldwide evaluate faster and select with confidence.

Bioz Badge

Bioz Badge on the Equitech-Bio Website

For decades, Equitech-Bio has supported discovery with high-quality serum proteins (BSA, HSA), immunoglobulins, complement, and normal sera, and custom formulations used in cell culture, diagnostics, and therapeutics development. Now, with Bioz, Equitech-Bio's online experience mirrors the rigor of the lab: each product webpage surfaces live citations from the global literature, so researchers can instantly see how specific reagents are used in published experiments, across applications and journals.

"Bioz puts peer-reviewed proof right where our customers make decisions," said Dakota Howell , Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Equitech-Bio. "Many of our most popular products, like BSA and normal sera, have deep citation histories. Showing that evidence in context helps customers move quickly from consideration to confident selection."

Early results point to strong engagement: visitors are spending more time with in-page citation content, interacting with referenced articles, and exploring related use cases. Equitech-Bio is also seeing broad geographic diversity in traffic and usage, spanning six continents and users from dozens of countries, underscoring the brand's role in a truly global research ecosystem.

"Equitech-Bio has always been about reliability and transparency," added Mike Bays , President and Chief Executive Officer at Equitech-Bio. "Bioz Badges reinforce that promise with real-world evidence. The analytics we receive, what products are most cited, which journals and techniques resonate, are already informing how we support customers, from technical content to sales conversations."

Bioz Badges are dynamic, interactive widgets that display live, peer-reviewed citations referencing a supplier's specific products. Suppliers gain evidence-backed credibility at the point of discovery, while internal teams receive actionable analytics on citation activity and user engagement, fueling smarter marketing and faster sales cycles.

"Equitech-Bio's commitment to quality makes them a perfect fit for Bioz," said Dr. Karin Lachmi , Co-Founder & Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz. "By surfacing citation-backed proof on product webpages, we're helping researchers choose the right reagent the first time, reducing evaluation friction and accelerating science."

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About Equitech-Bio

Equitech-Bio supplies high-quality serum proteins, immunoglobulins, complement, and normal sera, along with custom processing for specialized applications in research, diagnostics, and bioprocessing. With a long-standing commitment to consistency and performance, Equitech-Bio supports scientists and engineers across academia, biotech, and pharma.

Helpful Links

Bioz

Bioz Badges

Bioz Stars

Equitech-Bio

For more information about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com .

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/equitech-bio-extends-global-reach-with-bioz-badges-showcasing-citatio-1091128