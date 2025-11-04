At Celosphere 2025, Celonis highlighted that 120 "Value Champions" have realized more than $10 million in value each and $8.1 billion in total.

Celonis, a global leader in Process Intelligence, today at Celosphere 2025 showcased how leading companies from around the world are reinventing their operations and generating real business results using Enterprise AI, powered by Process Intelligence (PI).

"We see so many organizations struggling to get a return on their AI investments," said Alex Rinke, Celonis co-CEO and co-founder, during his keynote address. "This often happens because they're thinking about 'Enterprise AI' as a technology. In reality, it's the strategic discipline of infusing AI into every part of their operations. This is what Celonis and our partners help our customers do. We give their AI the context it needs. We guide them to deploy it in the right places. And, we enable them to make it work with everything else they're doing."

Customer momentum driven by Celonis' open platform and its ecosystem

The Celonis Process Intelligence Platform helps our customers create a living digital twin of their operations, across systems, departments, and other organizations-the Process Intelligence Graph. On top of the Graph, the Celonis Platform provides the capabilities to analyze, design, and operate autonomous processes and agents, effectively integrating AI into enterprise operations.

Every day, a vibrant ecosystem of service and technology partners extends Celonis' open platform with AI-driven, composable solutions and helps our joint customers transform their operations, unlocking tangible value.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Using Celonis, the automaker has achieved transformative results, including improved on-time delivery, and accelerated decision making.

Uniper Working with Celonis and Microsoft, the multinational energy company scaled its use of AI across operations, enabling end-to-end process orchestration.

"Celonis and Microsoft are redefining what's possible for enterprise operations," said Charles Lamanna, President, Business and Industry Copilot, Microsoft. "By combining Celonis' process intelligence with Microsoft AI and Copilot, we are enabling organizations to move beyond automation toward intelligent, adaptive systems that drive innovation and growth."

"Combining Microsoft's AI ecosystem with Celonis process intelligence lets us deploy AI effectively, automate workflows intelligently, and track performance continuously. It's our foundation for AI success," said Hans Pezold, CIO at Uniper.

