Bybit Powers up Black Friday with Extra Rewards Throughout November

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is supercharging Black Friday shopping with an unprecedented rewards program for Bybit Card and Bybit Pay users throughout November 2025. Fueling the enthusiasm for the ultimate shopping spree of the year for users worldwide, the month-long event comes with premium rewards for smart shoppers.

From November 1 to 30, 2025, eligible Bybit Card and Pay users can swipe, scan, and spend their way to exclusive crypto rewards, combining the convenience of traditional payment methods with the innovation of crypto-powered transactions.

Two Ways to Win:

New User Welcome Bonus: First-time Bybit Card users who spend $100+ will receive a 20 USDT airdrop, while new Bybit Pay users earning a 5 USDT bonus for $20+ in purchases. The offer is limited to the first 3,000 users per platform. Black Friday Week Blitz: The rewards accelerate during the Black Friday week from November 23 to 30 with an additional 5% cashback on all purchases, capped at 100 USDT per user.

Registration is required. To qualify, users simply need to apply for a Bybit Card or a Bybit Pay account, register for the event, and start spending. For details and terms and conditions, users may visit: Black Friday | Bybit Card & Pay

Key Features of the Bybit Card:

Crypto convenience: seamless fiat-to-crypto spending, and cash withdrawals from supported ATMs around the world with the physical card available to Mastercard holders.

No annual fees, up to 10% cashback eligible spending, and up to 8% APR on balances.

Year-round perks: 100% rebates on subscriptions including Netflix, Spotify, and selected AI tools, airport lounge access, and other benefits refreshed seasonally

Multi-asset transactions and cashback: supporting transactions in BTC, ETH, XRP, TON, USDT, USDC, MNT, and BNB; cashback options in USDC, USDT, BTC, and XAUT, with more options on the way.

Bybit / CryptoArk / BybitCard /IMakeIt

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

