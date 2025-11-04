Naples Festival of Trees Inc.: Naples Festival of Trees & Christmas Market Announces Beneficiaries and Sponsors

More Than 30 Christian Non-Profits, Missions and Ministries to Receive Funding

NAPLES, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / More than 30 Christian non-profits, missions and ministries will receive silent auction proceeds from donated Jesus-themed Christmas trees at the second annual Naples Festival of Trees & Christmas Market , a partnership with premier host sponsor the Salvation Army of Collier County . Additional non-profits are benefiting from Christmas Market sales with more than 30 booths featuring artisan crafts, handmade gifts and a sweet shop.

Naples Festival of Trees & Christmas Market

Naples Festival of Trees & Christmas Market will take place on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, from 2-8 p.m. at the Salvation Army Campus, 3180 Estey Avenue, Naples, FL 34104.

This unique event takes place on Nov. 15, 2025, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Salvation Army, 3180 Estey Avenue, Naples, FL, 34104. It allows donors to decorate and sponsor Jesus-themed Christmas trees and designate the proceeds to a Chrisitan non-profit beneficiary. The event will also have musical and dance performances, food trucks, visits with Santa and Christmas cheer!

The 2025 Beneficiaries and Participants are:

Advance the Faith ( https://advancethefaith.org/ )

Beverly's Angels ( https://www.beverlysangels.org/ )

Cleo's Care Packages

ECHO Inc. North America Impact Center ( https://echonet.org/our-work/regional-impact-centers/north-america-impact-center/ )

Educational Pathways Academy ( www.educationalpathwaysacademy.com )

First Presbyterian Church of Naples ( https://www.fpcnaples.org/ )

Grace Place for Children and Families ( https://graceplacenaples.org/ )

Grow Church ( https://growchurch.com/ )

Guadalupe Social Services of Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice, Inc. ( https://catholiccharitiesdov.org/Guadalupe-Social-Services )

Helps Outreach ( https://helpsoutreach.org/ )

Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance ( https://ourdailybreadfoodpantry.org/ )

Immokalee Girls Club ( https://www.facebook.com/GirlsClubofImmokalee )

International Network of Creatives ( https://www.internationalnetworkofcreatives.org/ )

Naples Festival of Trees Inc. ( www.naplesfestivaloftrees.com )

Naples High School - Bible Club ( https://nhs.collierschools.com/ )

Naples High School - Fellowship of Christian Athletes ( nhs.collierschools.com )

Night to Shine SWFL, Inc. by the Tim Tebow Foundation ( https://nighttoshineswfl.org/ )

North Naples Church - Adult Ministries ( www.nnchurch.org )

North Naples Church - Cuba Mission ( https://www.facebook.com/ChristOverCuba/ )

North Naples Church - General Missions ( www.nnchurch.org )

North Naples Church - Serve Your World Camp ( www.nnchurch.org )

North Naples Church - Youth Ministries ( www.nnchurch.org )

Our Daily Bread Food Pantry ( https://ourdailybreadfoodpantry.org/ )

Parkside Food Pantry ( https://www.facebook.com/groups/1346254529309968/ )

Project Outreach Naples ( https://projectoutreachnaples.com/ )

St. John Neumann Catholic High School ( https://sjnceltics.org/ )

St. Matthew's House ( https://stmatthewshouse.org/ )

Saint William Catholic Church - Naples ( https://www.saintwilliam.org/ )

Southwest Florida Blue Star Mothers ( https://www.floridabluestarmoms.com/ )

The Navigators - Missionary Megan Welling ( https://www.navigators.org/ministry/ )

The Salvation Army of Collier County ( https://naples.salvationarmyflorida.org/ )

Ukrainian National Women's League of America ( https://unwla.org/ )

United Women of Faith (UWF) Missions at North Naples Church ( www.nnchurch.org )

1by1 Leadership Foundation ( www.1by1leadershipfoundation.org )

"At the heart of the Festival's mission is enabling Christian organizations to expand their impact and reach. It is an incredible blessing to recognize, support and unify dozens of non-profits who are the hands and feet of Jesus in our community," says Gina Edwards, 2025 Tree Hall Chairperson.

Event Sponsors Shine Spectacular!

Festival sponsors are also recognized for their leadership in the areas of in-kind service donations and financial support. Through our sponsors' year-round contributions, the Festival is made possible as a fundraising platform for Beneficiaries and Participants.

2025 Sponsors include:

Artis Naples & the Naples Philharmonic Youth Choir - Music & Performance Sponsor ( https://artisnaples.org/ )

Ascalon Analytics - Tree Hall Sponsor ( www.ascalonanalytics.com )

Fitness Inside & Out - Tree Hall Sponsor ( www.naplesfitnessgym.com )

Naples Kitchen & Bath - Christmas Market Sponsor ( www.napleskb.com )

Naples Performing Arts Center (NPAC) & Pulse Dance Studio - Music & Performance Sponsor ( https://naplesperformingartscenter.com/2025/07/pulse-dance-fall-2025/ )

Salvation Army of Collier County - Premier Sponsor and 2025 Host Site ( https://naples.salvationarmyflorida.org/ )

School of Rock - Music & Performance Sponsor ( https://www.schoolofrock.com/locations/naples )

Sol de Naples Marketing - Promotions Sponsor ( www.soldenaples.com )

Tropical Twinkle - Outdoor Lighting Sponsor ( http://www.tropicaltwinkles.com/ )

Details & How to Join the Celebration

Date & Time: Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Salvation Army Campus, 3180 Estey Avenue, Naples, FL 34104

Cost: Free to attend

SOURCE: Naples Festival of Trees Inc.

FestivalofTrees_Final_Transparent_Medium.png

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/naples-festival-of-trees-and-christmas-market-announces-beneficiar-1096482