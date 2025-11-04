Supreme Critical Metals Inc.: Supreme Critical Metals Options Gold Springs 1 Property, Lincoln County, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Supreme Critical Metals Inc., (CSE:CRIT)(FWB:VR6)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Supreme" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired an option to earn a 100% interest in the Gold Springs 1 Property (the "Property" or "Gold Springs 1"), located in Stateline Mining District, Lincoln County, Nevada, USA (the "Transaction") for cash consideration of US$250,000. The Company has entered into an arms-length agreement whereby Stockworks Agency Inc. ("Stockworks") will assign to it an option agreement dated October 9, 2025, (the "Option Agreement") between Stockworks and Nevada Select Royalty, Inc. ("Nevada Select"), a Nevada-based precious metals property holding and royalty company that is a wholly owned subsidiary of Gold Royalty Corp.

The closing of the Transaction is expected to occur on or about November 15, 2025 (the "Closing"). At Closing and subject to approval of the CSE, the Company will pay to Stockworks 1,250,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.21 per share.

Option Terms

Under the terms of the Option Agreement, Supreme may acquire a 100% interest in the Property by completing the following cash payments totaling US$250,000 to Nevada Select over a four-year period:

US$15,000 on the Effective Date (October 9, 2025)

US$25,000 on or before the first anniversary

US$45,000 on or before the second anniversary

US$75,000 on or before the third anniversary

US$90,000 on or before the fourth anniversary

Upon exercise of the Option, Nevada Select will retain a 3.0% net smelter returns ("NSR") royalty on all mineral production from the Property. The Option Agreement allows for standard exploration rights during the option period, including surface access, geochemical sampling, geophysics, mapping, and drilling, consistent with U.S. Bureau of Land Management regulations.

"The Gold Springs 1 acquisition advances our disciplined strategy to build a diversified North American portfolio across silver, copper, uranium, and gold," said George Tsafalas, Interim CEO & Director of Supreme Critical Metals. "Nevada is among the world's most mining-friendly jurisdictions, and Gold Springs 1 represents an early-stage exploration opportunity within a well-documented mineralized belt, and we'll begin fieldwork to rank drill targets now, with a view to a 2026 program."

The Gold Springs 1 is situated within an active and historically productive mining region of Lincoln County, Nevada, administered by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management's Caliente Field Office. The area hosts several exploration and development projects, including Gold Springs Resource Corp.'s Gold Springs Project, an established gold-silver system extending across the Nevada-Utah border, Nevada King Gold Corp.'s Atlanta Gold Mine, a past-producing open-pit operation currently being advanced through drilling and permitting, and NevGold Corp.'s Cedar Wash Project, a district-scale gold exploration property to the south. Additional mineral exploration and industrial mineral operations, including the Pioche Sepiolite Project and permitted perlite mining activities, reflecting the region's established mining infrastructure and active exploration presence. and ongoing exploration activity. The presence of these projects underscores the mining-friendly regulatory environment and accessibility of Lincoln County for responsible mineral exploration and development.

About Gold Springs 1

Location: The Gold Springs 1 Property is located in the Stateline (Eagle Valley) Mining District, Lincoln County, Nevada, USA, approximately 40 km east of Pioche near the Nevada-Utah state line.

Geology & Mineralization: Gold Springs 1comprises twenty-three (23) unpatented mining claims covering a contiguous land package in Township 1 North, Range 71 East, Mount Diablo Meridian. The district recorded roughly US$400,000 in historical gold-silver production from 1896 into the 1930s, including high-grade silver from the principal vein system on the claim block.1 Two principal NE-striking, W-dipping fault-controlled zones are recognized: the Tempa-Helen vein system and the Miramonte zone. These structures exhibit extensive silicification with quartz-adularia-calcite veining and classic low-sulfidation epithermal gold-silver mineralization. The Tempa vein averages 2-10 m in width and is traceable for >1.6 km along strike with ~250 m of vertical exposure. Gold Summit Corp. reported assays up to 517 g/t Ag and 4.2 g/t Au.2 The Miramonte zone, ~650 m east of Tempa, extends ~1.2 km through silicified outcrops, pits, and an adit; early chip sampling reported 0.9 m @ 40 g/t Au from a quartz vein, indicative of geochemical similarities to upper levels of the Tempa system.3

Regional Context: The Property forms part of the broader Gold Springs 1 epithermal trend along the Nevada-Utah border. Mineralization is controlled by Basin-and-Range extensional faults and ring-fracture zones related to Miocene-age caldera complexes. Host rocks include andesite, latite, and rhyolitic tuffs with pervasive silicification and clay (argillic) alteration. Drilling and mapping across adjacent parts of the trend have outlined mineralized corridors up to ~150 m true width with >8 km strike lengths, supporting potential for near-surface, bulk-tonnage mineralization with localized high-grade shoots.

Historical Data Disclaimer (NI 43-101/BCSC): The information regarding past exploration work, sampling, and assay results on the Property is historical in nature. Supreme has not independently verified the historical data disclosed herein. Although the Company and its Qualified Person consider the information to be relevant, it does not conform to current National Instrument 43-101 standards and should not be relied upon. Additional work-including drilling, sampling, and independent verification by a Qualified Person, will be required to confirm the presence of mineralization and to bring any historical estimates into compliance with current reporting standards.

Citations for historical data have been included to comply with NI 43-101 s. 3.5. Sources comprise archival and publicly available government and corporate records as noted. The Company and its Qualified Person have not verified these results, and they should not be relied upon except as indicators of the presence of mineralization requiring further exploration.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Helgi Sigurgeirson, P.Geo, a certified independent professional geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

About Supreme Critical Metals Inc.

Supreme Critical Metals Inc. (CSE:CRIT)(FWB:VR6)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) is a publicly traded, diversified exploration company advancing a portfolio of high-potential silver, copper, uranium, and gold properties across North America. The Company follows a disciplined, data-driven acquisition strategy focused on mining-friendly jurisdictions with established infrastructure, predictable permitting, and supportive regulatory frameworks.

Supreme's technical team prioritizes projects with clear discovery upside, near-surface targets, and the potential for rapid, cost-effective drilling. Current work programs emphasize geophysics, geochemistry, mapping, and targeted drilling under NI 43-101 standards, with a commitment to responsible exploration, community engagement, and transparent disclosure for investors. By concentrating on commodities critical to electrification and energy security, silver, copper, uranium, and gold, Supreme aims to advance its portfolio through systematic exploration programs designed to deliver measurable results and transparent reporting to investors.

Supreme is dedicated to keeping our shareholders informed of our progress and will provide updates as we advance our initiatives within the silver sector. We appreciate the continued support of our shareholders and are enthusiastic about the future of our Company in this market. Additional information about Supreme Critical Metals is available on the Company's website at www.supremecriticalmetals.com.

For further information, please contact:

George Tsafalas, Director

Phone: Toll Free 1 (778) 373-8578

E-mail: info@supremecriticalmetals.com

www.supremecriticalmetals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Forward-looking information in this release includes statements regarding the expected closing date of the Transaction, planned fieldwork, and future exploration programs. This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Such forward-looking information is provided to inform the Company's shareholders and potential investors about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipate", "proposed", "estimates", "would", "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "will", and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contain these identifying words.

More particularly and without limitation, the forward-looking information in this news release includes expectations regarding the Company's business plans and operations. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions that have been used to develop such information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the Company's current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs based on information currently available to the Company.

Whether actual results, performance, or achievements will conform to Supreme's expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from Supreme's expectations. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

###

1 Sourced: Tingley, J.V. (1984) Eagle Valley. Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology, Open File Report 84-1

2 Sourced: https://www.mindat.org/loc-304340.html

3 Sourced: https://www.mindat.org/loc-304340.html

SOURCE: Supreme Critical Metals Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/supreme-critical-metals-options-gold-springs-1-property-lincoln-county-nevada-1096547