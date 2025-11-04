Compassion Center: Coalition for Patient Rights Announces Update on Their Inaugural Hoedown Nov. 15; Lead-Up Performance by Country Artist Jonny Hazard at Downtown Container Park Nov. 5

Toy drive with Operation Warm Heart benefits Airmen at Nellis & Creech AFBs; Family fun, food, spirits and beverages made affordable and accessible by the Compassion Center; Sponsors urged to confirm placements as inventory nears capacity

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / The Compassion Center's Coalition for Patient Rights (CPR) reminds everyone about its Inaugural Hoedown on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, from 10 a.m. to dusk at Paradise Recreation Center (4775 McLeod Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89121), a community event blending live music, family activities, and patient-rights education with a holiday toy drive for Operation Warm Heart supporting local service members and their families at Nellis and Creech Air Force Bases.

As a community kickoff, country musical artist Jonny Hazard will perform a special lead-up set on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Downtown Container Park (707 Fremont St., Las Vegas, NV 89101). During his performance, CPR will join Hazard on stage to invite the public to rally around patient rights and accessibility, and bring toys for Operation Warm Heart. Fans can find Hazard's music and livestreams at YouTube (youtube.com/@jonnyhazard), on his Instagram (instagram.com/jonnyhazardmusic), and at the artist's own website https://www.jonnyhazard.com.

Toy Drive & Raffle:

Attendees who bring a new, unwrapped toy valued at $3 or more will receive one raffle ticket good for prizes including indoor skydiving, golf experiences, spa memberships and more. Additional raffle opportunities will be available at the Hoedown on Nov. 15, for an additional fee, with prizes announced on site.

"This is Las Vegas showing up for our neighbors, our service members, and for patients who deserve dignity and access to care," said Julie Monteiro, RN, BSK, Board President of Compassion Center. "Bring a toy, enjoy the music, meet your community, and help us move the needle forward on patient rights."

The CPR Inaugural Hoedown will feature live music, kid-friendly games, affordable food and beverage options, comedy interludes, and patient-rights resource booths meant to empower everyone to live thier best lives. CPR and partner organizations will host information tables on patient education, advocacy pathways, and community services, with stage mentions throughout the day for participating community sponsors.

"From the view of one musical artist towards another, Jonny Hazard epitomizes the essence of our local Las Vegas musical artists community; the compassionate and brave stepping up to lead the conversation towards a healthier, happier, more-inclusive and accessible tomorrow when others just sit down," said Jeff Krajnak, President of Coalition for Patient Rights. "Thank you, Jonny Hazard, for being an example of what a responsible musical artist is in the local Las Vegas community!"

Event Details

Lead-Up Performance

Who: Jonny Hazard (special CPR guests Sarah Schwefel and James Creel)

When:Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025 - 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Downtown Container Park , 707 Fremont St., Las Vegas, NV 89101

Details: Fans and community members are encouraged to join CPR at Jonny Hazard's event, where CPR joins on stage to invite the public to the upcoming Inaugural Hoedown.

CPR Inaugural Hoedown

Who: Compassion Center's Coalition for Patient Rights (CPR) with community partners

When:Sat., Nov. 15, 2025 - 10 a.m. to dusk

Where:Paradise Recreation Center , 4775 McLeod Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89121

Highlights: Live music, family activities, patient-rights education booths, Operation Warm Heart toy drive , raffle prizes (indoor skydiving, golf, and more), food, drinks, fun and more.

Admission: Open to the public, $1 at the gate or prepaid; toy donations encouraged

Sponsor Call-to-Action

Sponsorship placements are nearing capacity. Businesses receive stage mentions, on-site visibility, and media inclusion opportunities around the Hoedown and toy drive, as well as several thousands in in-kind value related to the Associated Press press releases being issued. Compassion Center handles all the press releases and the businesses enjoy all the positive press exposure! Turn your annual advertising dollars into positive measurable change and get your returns amplified on quantum levels.

Interested sponsors should confirm ASAP to be included in production schedules and media assets supporting the holiday push for Operation Warm Heart.

Sponsor & Media Inquiries: sarah.schwefel@compassion-center.org and admin@compassion-center.org

About Coalition for Patient Rights (CPR)

The Coalition for Patient Rights is a social welfare organization and partner of Compassion Center, advancing patient access, education, and protections through community partnerships, policy engagement, and public events designed to reduce barriers to integrative healthcare.

About Operation Warm Heart

Operation Warm Heart is a First Sergeant-led nonprofit initiative serving Nellis and Creech AFB communities through its annual Adopt-a-Family Program, providing financial assistance, gift cards, food, and seasonal support to Airmen, their families, and, when appropriate, local civilians facing hardship.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Coalition for Patient Rights (CPR)

Email: sarah.schwefel@compassion-center.org and admin@compassion-center.org

Photo/Video Opportunities:

Jonny Hazard live at Downtown Container Park (Nov. 5) with CPR stage invite

Toy collection and community programming at Paradise Recreation Center (Nov. 15)

Raffle prize highlights and sponsor recognitions throughout the day

SOURCE: Compassion Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/coalition-for-patient-rights-announces-update-on-their-inaugural-hoed-1096626