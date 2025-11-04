Analyst Firm Points to Netcracker's Proven Delivery Record of Modernized CX Platforms, Inclusion of AI/GenAI Capabilities and a Robust Portfolio of Products and Solutions

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Customer Experience Platforms for Telecommunications 2025 Vendor Assessment. The analyst firm spent months evaluating this market segment, considering such criteria as a strong product portfolio spanning a range of customer experience capabilities and a significant number of telecom customers around the world.

Netcracker Intelligent Customer Experience redefines customer experience through AI-powered personalization, a seamless omnichannel experience and a unified commerce foundation to boost customer loyalty, simplify complex orders, deliver robust customer journeys and boost employee productivity. As part of Netcracker's BSS portfolio, the solution is deeply integrated into other critical functions, including advanced Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ), a unified product catalog, customer and partner management and management across channels.

"After careful evaluation of a dozen vendors against a number of criteria, we positioned Netcracker in the Leaders category in this assessment for a number of reasons, including an organically developed portfolio, integration with AI and GenAI features and advanced analytics," said Ahmad Latif Ali, Associate Vice President at IDC and co-author of the report. "With a proven delivery track record, intelligent automation and native AI agent capabilities, Netcracker is a strong partner for operators focusing on customer-centric service innovation to stay competitive in evolving markets."

"Our cloud-native, Agentic AI-driven customer experience solution is designed for telecom operators seeking to monetize their 5G infrastructure, launch hyper-personalized digital offerings and gain deeper insights from customer and network data," said Ari Banerjee, Chief Strategy Officer at Netcracker. "We are pleased that the IDC MarketScape has recognized Netcracker as a Leader in this important space, and we look forward to continuing to lead and innovate in the market."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G monetization, AI, automation and vertical industries, we help service providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco evolution and realize business growth and profitability. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

