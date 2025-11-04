ECARX Announces Third Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ECARX Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) ("ECARX" or the "Company"), a global mobility tech provider, has announced unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Ziyu Shen, ECARX Chairman and CEO, commented, "The strong momentum from the first half of the year carried through into Q3, delivering several significant milestones that are reinforcing the sustainable foundation we are building for future growth. Most notably, we achieved EBITDA breakeven per our guidance in Q2, generating $8.3 million in Adjusted EBITDA and turned a profit for the first time with $0.9 million in net profit. Our focus on globalizing our business over the past three years is clearly yielding significant progress. The continuous expansion of our shipment volumes, enhanced supply chain efficiency to service global orders, and improved gross margins through product iteration, has created a solid foundation for us to drive a new phase of scalable, profitable growth going forward.

Revenue grew by 11% year-over-year and 41% quarter-over-quarter to $219.9 million. Total shipments reached approximately 667,000 units, up 51% year-over-year and 26% quarter-over-quarter, of which shipments of Antora series built on SiEngine's SE1000 SoC reached a record high of 196,000. Combined with our ability to accelerate Google Automotive Service certification, this platform has become a key driver of our global expansion and directly supports profitability leveraging our vertical integration advantages. Our Pikes® computing platform, built on the Qualcomm 8295 Snapdragon chipset, is our latest solution to begin mass production and was also a key contributor to our strong performance during the quarter as we began scaling up its production. This brings the total number of vehicles on the road globally with ECARX technology to approximately 10 million, underscoring the growing trust we have earned as a core technology partner for leading automakers worldwide.

The breadth of our global partnerships with automakers continues to amplify the unique value proposition we offer as a technology provider, driving strong sales growth for several partners. We continue to make new breakthroughs on a global scale securing a second project with a leading European automaker that will add another $400 million in lifetime revenue to our pipeline. This is also being replicated with leading Chinese automakers as we expand and deepen partnerships, reflected in the strong sales of several of their best-selling models. Combined, this progress showcases how our core technology can be delivered at scale across diverse platforms and geographies. This also underscores the significant value our Google ecosystem integration offers to global automakers, forming a crucial pillar of our long-term competitive edge.

Through operational discipline, a robust project pipeline, strengthened global presence, and continued investments in technology and infrastructure, we have delivered on our commitment to achieving EBITDA breakeven and becoming profitable. Moreover, we have recently entered into an agreement to issue up to $150 million in convertible notes to ATW Partners, reflecting the strong confidence they have in our strategy and execution as we enter this new phase of growth. The additional capital will provide more liquidity to fuel our international expansion and drive product innovation. Coupled with the solid foundation we have laid with a profitable third quarter, we are confident this momentum will carry into the next quarter. We are now focused on finishing the year strong and driving growth in 2026 and beyond."

The full press release can be found at https://ir.ecarxgroup.com/news-releases/news-release-details/ecarx-announces-third-quarter-2025-unaudited-financial-results on the ECARX website.

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, from the system on a chip (SoC), to central computing platforms, and software. As automakers develop new electric vehicle architectures from the ground up, ECARX is developing full-stack solutions to enhance the user experience, while reducing complexity and cost.

Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has over 1,500 employees based in 13 major locations in China, UK, USA, Singapore, Malaysia, Sweden and Germany. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen, and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding. To date, ECARX products can be found in approximately 10 million vehicles worldwide.

