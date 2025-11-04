Indicium and Mesh-AI Join Forces to Create a Global Data and AI Powerhouse

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2025, the combined organization brings together deep expertise, cutting-edge technology, and world-class talent to accelerate enterprise transformation across the Americas, Europe, and Latin America (LATAM). Both brands will continue to operate independently until Q1 2026, when the new brand, Indicium AI, will be officially launched and business operations will be integrated.

A Strategic Partnership for the Future of Enterprise AI

The union brings together two leaders at the forefront of data and AI innovation with clients such as National Grid, Experian, PepsiCo, and Roche. Both companies drive enterprise transformation through AI and serve enterprises across Financial Services, Energy & Utilities, Pharma, Retail & CPG, Manufacturing, and Media, among others. Indicium's expertise in data modernization and AI execution joins Mesh-AI's strategic capability in enterprise data and AI. Together, they deliver end-to-end solutions that help Fortune 500 and global enterprises unlock measurable value from data and AI.

"We're incredibly excited to bring these two innovative companies together," said Jason Booma, Partner at Columbia Capital. "This integration combines exceptional talent, technology, and vision to address the most pressing data and AI challenges facing enterprises today. Together, we seek to create an unparalleled suite of solutions to enable enterprises to accelerate data and AI transformation on a global scale."

Kelly Manthey has been appointed Global CEO of Indicium AI. A proven leader with over 25 years of experience, she previously served as CEO of Kin + Carta, where she led the global consultancy and operations across multiple markets. Her engineering background and track record in international growth positions her to lead the next chapter of this global data and AI powerhouse.

"I am thrilled to be leading this business. By uniting the exceptional talents of Indicium and Mesh-AI, we are creating an unparalleled customer proposition," said Kelly Manthey. "We combine world-class expertise, technology, and talent to accelerate enterprise transformation and unlock measurable value from data and AI for the enterprise with unmatched clarity, speed, and capability."

Matheus Dellagnelo, former CEO of Indicium, will serve as CEO Americas, and Jacob Parsons, former CEO of Mesh-AI, will serve as CEO Europe.

Partnering with the Best to Drive Innovation

The combined company continues to collaborate closely with industry leaders including Databricks, AWS, OpenAI, Anthropic, and Microsoft to deliver responsible, scalable innovation for enterprises worldwide. Databricks Ventures invested in Indicium in September 2025 to advance shared goals in data modernization and enterprise AI transformation.

"Our recent investment in Indicium reflects a shared commitment to shaping the future of enterprise AI," said Kori O'Brien, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships at Databricks. "We've seen firsthand how Indicium delivers data and AI transformation on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform with speed, precision, and measurable results. Now, with the creation of Indicium AI, they are poised to drive even more customer value and scale."

A New Era for Data and AI

With an expanded presence across the Americas, Europe, and LATAM, this integration enhances the company's ability to serve multinational enterprises. As enterprises accelerate AI adoption and face challenges unlocking its full value, they seek partners capable of delivering measurable impact at global scale. Indicium AI emerges as the only specialist data and AI consultancy operating globally. Its mission is to deliver end-to-end data and AI transformation, helping the world's most complex enterprises embrace this shift with clarity, speed, and capability.

With over 600 data and AI specialists and a portfolio of Fortune 500 clients, the combined organization is positioned to shape the future of intelligent enterprise transformation and capture new opportunities in the rapidly growing global data and AI market.

Empowering People and Culture

This integration creates expanded career opportunities for professionals who want to shape the future of data and AI. Both teams share a culture of collaboration, curiosity, and impact, and are hiring globally.

About Mesh-AI

Headquartered in London, Mesh-AI is a data and AI consultancy that helps enterprises leverage data and AI at scale to achieve transformative outcomes. With deep expertise in highly regulated industries such as financial services and energy & utilities, Mesh-AI enables organizations to unlock value, enhance resilience, and drive innovation. Learn more at www.mesh-ai.com .

About Indicium

Headquartered in New York, Indicium is a global data and AI services company helping enterprises migrate faster, optimize platforms and build scalable data products. Our team of more than 500 certified experts delivers across the full data lifecycle. Our proprietary AI-enabled IndiMesh framework powers every engagement with collective intelligence, proven expertise, and rigorous quality control. Industry leaders like PepsiCo and Bayer trust Indicium to reduce risk, accelerate outcomes and deliver lasting value. Visit www.indicium.ai .

