Specificity Inc.: Specificity Readies for Next Phase of Growth with Effective S-1 Registration Statement Enabling Access to Expansion Capital

Successfully Completes the Company's Process of Regaining Full SEC Compliance

TAMPA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Specificity Inc. (OTCID:SPTY) (the "Company"), the fast-scaling ad tech disruptor redefining digital marketing precision, today announced that its S-1 Registration Statement is now declared effective; initially filed on October 14, 2025 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company's STRATA Agreement with an institutional investor is now active and available to support growth. The alternative reporting status on OTC Markets will be removed now that the Company is declared fully SEC reporting compliant.

Jason Wood, Founder of Specificity, commented, "This marks a major milestone achievement for our Company, as we have successfully navigated the process of regaining full SEC compliance. In addition, the effectiveness of this filing enables us to access capital to spur our growth. This approach is in the best interest of all shareholders, as it is the least dilutive way of bringing in additional capital, and is in the Company's control in regards to timing, dollar amounts and pricing. We have been very busy over the past several weeks in closing new business and look forward to continuing to increase our communications and visibility with all shareholders and Wall Street at large."

About Specificity, Inc.

Specificity (OTCID:SPTY) is a performance-driven digital marketing firm revolutionizing how brands connect with real people. Leveraging advanced ad tech and proprietary data, Specificity enables precision targeting of in-market consumers across display, social, and video-guaranteeing that every campaign reaches the right human, in the right place, at the right time.

For further information about Specificity Inc. and the range of digital marketing solutions offered, visit - https://www.specificityinc.com/. Specificity also has a growing online community across social media, including Facebook and LinkedIn. Specificity is a publicly traded company, ticker symbol SPTY.

For more information, please contact:

Media:

Chris Gruening

Vice President, Client Services

chris@specificityinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the Specificity's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of Specificity Inc. believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Specificity Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Specificity Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/specificity-readies-for-next-phase-of-growth-with-effective-s-1-registration-s-1096590