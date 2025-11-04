Pea Protein Market to Reach $227.1 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 9.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growth of the global pea protein market is driven by the high nutritional profile of pea proteins, high demand for plant-based proteins from vegan population, and consistent growth of the food & beverages industry.

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Pea Protein Market By Application (Dietary Supplement, Bakery And Confectionery Good, Meat Products And Alternative, Beverage, Others), By Type (Pea Protein Isolate, Pea Protein Concentrate, Textured Pea Protein), By Form (Dry, Liquid): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global pea protein industry generated $94.6 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $227.1 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Pea protein has garnered a lot of attention in the recent years. Pea protein is a good vegan substitute for animal proteins in sports nutrition products. It can be used to enhance the quality and browning of baked products made without gluten as well as the texture of processed fish and meat products.

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the global pea protein market is driven by the high nutritional profile of pea proteins, high demand for plant-based proteins from vegan population, and consistent growth of the food & beverages industry. However, increase in market penetration of other proteins, formulation challenges in pea protein products, and low consumer awareness about pea protein-based products hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, surge in demand for pea protein-based sports nutrition & weight management products and pea proteins as alternative protein source for pet food is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the pea protein market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $94.6 million Market Size in 2032 $227.1 million CAGR 9.2 % No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments covered Type, Form, Application, and Region. Drivers High nutritional profile of pea proteins High demand for plant-based proteins from vegan population Consistent growth of the food & beverages industry Opportunities Surge in demand for pea protein-based sports nutrition & weight management products Pea proteins as alternative protein source for pet foods Restraints Increase in market penetration of other proteins Formulation challenges in pea protein products Low consumer awareness about pea protein-based products

The pea protein isolate segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Depending on type, the pea protein isolate segment dominated the market in 2022, garnering more than half of the market share, and is predicted to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period, as pea protein isolates are more suited for dietary supplements in the sports nutrition sector since they have a protein concentration of 80-95%. The textured pea protein segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.7% from 2023 to 2032, as they serve as an ideal source of protein and fiber, having zero cholesterol. They are used as meat replacements or analogues for beef, poultry, and fish.

The dry segment to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period

By form, dry segment dominated the market in 2022, garnering nearly three-fourths of the market share, as dry pea proteins are mainly used in dietary supplements, bakery & confectionery goods, meat products, and alternatives. Low cost, excellent emulsification, good water binding characteristics, and high nutritional profile have made them a preferable choice among other food additives.. Moreover, liquid segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rise in consumption of liquid pea protein by working adults to maintain a healthy lifestyle is anticipated to drive the global market growth during the forecast period.

The dietary supplement segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the dietary supplement segment dominated the market in 2022, garnering more than three-fifths of the market share, as consumer preferences for a nutritious diet have changed as a result of growth in health consciousness and the objective to live a healthy lifestyle. Moreover, meat products & alternative segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.9% from 2023 to 2032, as consumers striving for a healthier lifestyle have been driving the adoption of plant-based meat products.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region North America dominated the market in 2022, garnering more than one-third of the market share, owing to the well-established food & beverages sector and growth in concerns about animal products & proteins. Asia-Pacific is predicted to have the highest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period as the demand for healthy and multifunctional pea protein has been increasing significantly by consumers.

Leading Market Players: -

Burcon Nutrascience Corporation.

A&B Ingredients, Inc.

Roquette Freres S.A.

Cosucra

Glanbia PLC

The Green Labs, LLC.

Axiom Foods, Inc.

Puris

Yantai Shuangta Food Co., Ltd.

GEMEF Industries

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global pea protein market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

