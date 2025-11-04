Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2025) - Rise Health Nano Optics Inc. ("Rise" or the "Company"), a health technology innovator specializing in nano-optic solutions that effectively block wavelengths of light linked to vision stress and degenerative eye disease, is pleased to announce the granting of its third U.S. technology patent - U.S. Patent No. 12,383,955 (B2) - further strengthening its proprietary leadership position in advanced eye-protection nanomaterials. Rise, a leader in developing and utilizing nanotechnology for the eyewear industry, is the first company to fully integrate light filtering nanoparticle solutions for visible light filtering within a fully operational lens manufacturing and production lab.

Patent Summary

The newly issued patent, titled "Products Using Gold and Silver Nanoparticles and Ions to Absorb Visible and UV Light," covers Rise's proprietary nano-structured lens architecture designed to selectively filter harmful blue light between 400-600 nm and ultraviolet (UV) light while preserving full visual clarity and color perception.

The technology employs a precision-engineered nanoparticle complex that achieves adaptive spectral filtering without distorting natural vision, providing sustained protection against wavelengths associated with retinal oxidative stress, digital eye strain, and long-term degenerative damage.

This patent complements Rise's existing portfolio protecting its EYEGUARD lens platform, which integrates nanomaterial innovation, ophthalmic research, and scalable optical engineering to deliver safe, high-performance vision protection for both clinical and consumer markets.

"Securing our third U.S. patent marks another defining milestone in Rise's mission to transform preventative eye care through advanced nanotechnology. With the grant of this new patent, Rise achieved high level of protection of its technology and continues executing its IP strategy as planned," said Inas Said, Founder and CEO of Rise Nano Optics. "This achievement not only reinforces our leadership in optical innovation but also accelerates our path to commercialization. With our go-to-market strategy and upcoming public listing, we are positioned to bring our patented EYEGUARD technology to millions of users worldwide - protecting sight, improving comfort, and creating long-term value for our shareholders."

Strategic Outlook and Commercialization

Following successful FDA Class I exempt classification and completion of biocompatibility testing earlier this year, Rise is now preparing for U.S. product registration and market launch.

The Company expects to commence North American commercialization in Q4 2025, coinciding with its planned public listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the ticker symbol "EYE" before the end of the year. This listing will provide access to growth capital and broaden Rise's investor base as it scales production and expands distribution across the US$160 billion global eyewear market.

About Rise Health Nano Optics Inc.

Rise is a health technology company specializing in nano-optic solutions that address preventable vision stress and eye disease. Its patented EYEGUARD technology is at the intersection of innovation, preventative care, and consumer health - targeting the global eyewear market, with strong relevance to many degenerative eye diseases, diabetes-related vision impairments and the rapidly growing wellness wearables space.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements or information". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include statements made regarding information about future plans, expectations and objectives of the Company overall.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The Company may not actually achieve its plans, projections, or expectations. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings, the availability of future financing and/or credit, developments and changes in laws and regulations, consumer sentiment towards the Company's products, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, competition, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions, the impact of technology and social changes on the products and industry.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273016

SOURCE: Rise Health Nano Optics