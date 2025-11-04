GSE Intégration has introduced a new version of its ground-mounted photovoltaic structure, the GSE Ground System Evolution. It is designed for faster installation and compliance with France's soil conservation laws.From pv magazine France France's GSE Intégration has developed a new version of its ground-mounted PV structure, the GSE Ground System Evolution, for faster installation and compliance with France's soil conservation laws. The French mounting manufacturer said the revamped system can be installed up to twice as fast as the previous model. Made from pre-cut galvanized steel, it requires ...

