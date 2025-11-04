- Group Revenue of $166.3m, representing 38% growth year-over-year
- Group Revenue growth predominately driven by 89% growth in Media revenue and 28% growth in Betting revenue
- Group Net Loss of ($28.8m) whilst Group Adj. EBITDA increased 32% year-over-year to $34.0m
- 2025 Group Revenue guidance raised to $655m, representing 28% growth year-over-year
- 2025 Group Adj. EBITDA guidance raised to $136m, representing 59% growth year-over-year and a 21% margin
Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) ("Genius Sports," "Genius" or the "Group"), the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, today announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2025.
"Our growth this quarter reflects our unique ability to combine sports data with audience intelligence to deliver personalized fan experiences at scale," said Mark Locke, Genius Sports Co-Founder and CEO. "We're extending our leadership in online sports betting and sports advertising through richer content, rapid product adoption, and strong commercial momentum, driving continued growth and long-term value for our partners."
$ in thousands
Q325
Q324
Group Revenue
166,283
120,198
38.3
Betting Technology, Content Services
110,010
85,625
28.5
Media Technology, Content Services
41,788
22,126
88.9
Sports Technology Services
14,485
12,447
16.4
Group Net (Loss) Income
(28,814
12,505
nm
Group Adjusted EBITDA
33,988
25,691
32.3
Group Adjusted EBITDA Margin
20.4
21.4
(100
bps)
$ in thousands
YTD25
YTD24
Group Revenue
428,993
335,363
27.9
Betting Technology, Content Services
304,068
226,646
34.2
Media Technology, Content Services
86,283
75,554
14.2
Sports Technology Services
38,642
33,163
16.5
Group Net Loss
(90,960
(34,828
(161.2
Group Adjusted EBITDA
87,913
53,366
64.7
Group Adjusted EBITDA Margin
20.5
15.9
460
bps
nm not meaningful
Q3 2025 Financial Highlights
- Group Revenue: Group revenue increased 38% year-over-year to $166.3 million.
- Betting Technology, Content Services: Revenue increased 28% year-over-year to $110.0 million, driven primarily by growth in business with existing customers as a result of price increases on contract renewals and renegotiations, expansion of value-add services, growth and expansion in existing markets, and new service offerings. Growth was also supported by new customer acquisitions.
- Media Technology, Content Services: Revenue increased 89% year-over-year to $41.8 million, driven by higher programmatic advertising services.
- Sports Technology Services: Revenue increased 16% year-over-year to $14.5 million primarily driven by an increase in sales of products built on GeniusIQ technology.
- Group Net (Loss) Income: Group net loss was $28.8 million in the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, representing a $41.3 million difference from the $12.5 million income in the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. This was primarily driven by a $7.5 million loss on foreign currency in the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to a $21.1 million gain in the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, as well as timing of new data rights agreements and non-recurring litigation costs.
- Group Adjusted EBITDA: Group Adjusted (non-GAAP) EBITDA was $34.0 million in the quarter, representing a 32% increase compared to the $25.7 million reported in the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.
Q3 2025 Business Highlights
- Acquired Sports Innovation Lab, a leader in sports fan data, to bolster the world's most advanced fan activation platform
- Expanded partnerships with Hard Rock Bet Sportsbook and ESPN BET to provide official data, live trading and BetVision
- Launched BetVision product for global basketball competitions
- Secured exclusive official data and streaming rights with Serie A through 2029 to power next-generation BetVision product
- Utilized leading technology position to secure multi-year exclusive official betting data rights for a select group of competitions within European Leagues
- Announced new partnership with PMG, the leading independent agency representing several major brands including Nike, TurboTax, Best Western, and Beats by Dre, among others
- Delivered augmented advertising content for Shopify, NBA 2K and Point3 on FanDuel Sports Network's broadcasts of select WNBA games
Financial Outlook
Genius Sports expects to generate Group Revenue of approximately $655 million and Group Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $136 million in 2025. This implies year-over-year Group Revenue and Adj. EBITDA growth of 28% and 59%, respectively. Genius Sports also expects to generate positive annual cash flow in the full year of 2025.
Genius Sports Limited
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenue
166,283
120,198
428,993
335,363
Cost of revenue
124,963
80,116
343,584
254,106
Gross profit
41,320
40,082
85,409
81,257
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
13,645
9,455
39,357
27,531
Research and development
4,943
5,848
22,615
19,683
General and administrative
45,670
30,403
144,705
82,855
Transaction expenses
2,667
432
5,452
2,524
Total operating expenses
66,925
46,138
212,129
132,593
Loss from operations
(25,605
(6,056
(126,720
(51,336
Interest (expense) income, net
(138
(13
855
1,001
Gain (loss) on disposal of assets
39
1
26
(18
(Loss) gain on foreign currency
(7,519
21,099
31,722
17,190
Total other (expense) income
(7,618
21,087
32,603
18,173
(Loss) income before income taxes
(33,223
15,031
(94,117
(33,163
Income tax benefit (expense)
2,592
(4,618
302
(4,404
Gain from equity method investment
1,817
2,092
2,855
2,739
Net (loss) income
(28,814
12,505
(90,960
(34,828
(Loss) earnings per share attributable to common stockholders:
Basic
(0.11
0.05
(0.36
(0.15
Diluted
(0.11
0.05
(0.36
(0.15
Weighted average common stock outstanding:
Basic
257,661,292
229,588,604
253,138,423
229,460,263
Diluted
257,661,292
233,730,434
253,138,423
229,460,263
Genius Sports Limited
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
2025
2024
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
207,792
110,213
Restricted cash, current
25,026
Accounts receivable, net
132,385
85,491
Contract assets
53,716
30,632
Prepaid expenses
56,337
27,333
Other current assets
16,171
9,902
Total current assets
466,401
288,597
Property and equipment, net
29,297
19,016
Intangible assets, net
148,912
115,539
Operating lease right-of-use assets
28,896
7,488
Goodwill
338,750
326,011
Deferred tax asset
1,546
1,192
Investments
31,779
31,717
Other assets
3,519
2,706
Total assets
1,049,100
792,266
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
59,921
36,661
Accrued expenses
87,595
79,172
Deferred revenue
98,779
73,388
Current debt
4
19
Operating lease liabilities, current
4,076
3,003
Other current liabilities
18,920
9,327
Total current liabilities
269,295
201,570
Deferred tax liability
11,795
13,802
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
26,096
4,489
Other liabilities
19,384
Total liabilities
326,570
219,861
Shareholders' equity
Common stock, $0.01 par value, unlimited shares authorized, 242,824,068 shares issued and 238,718,120 shares outstanding at September 30, 2025; unlimited shares authorized, 215,261,974 shares issued and 211,156,026 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024
2,428
2,153
B Shares, $0.0001 par value, 22,500,000 shares authorized, 14,500,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025; 22,500,000 shares authorized, 18,500,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024
1
2
Additional paid-in capital
1,966,811
1,700,065
Treasury stock, at cost, 4,105,948 shares at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
(17,653
(17,653
Accumulated deficit
(1,178,487
(1,087,527
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(50,570
(24,635
Total shareholders' equity
722,530
572,405
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
1,049,100
792,266
Genius Sports Limited
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2025
2024
Cash Flows from operating activities:
Net loss
(90,960
(34,828
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
50,435
57,208
(Gain) loss on disposal of assets
(26
18
Stock-based compensation
123,020
32,955
Non-cash consideration, net
(1,039
(1,240
Non-cash interest expense, net
585
Non-cash lease expense
3,498
3,431
Loss on lease abandonment and impairment
195
Amortization of contract costs
1,082
939
Deferred income taxes
(2,362
Allowance for expected credit losses
275
(122
Gain from equity method investment
(2,855
(2,739
Gain on foreign currency remeasurement
(31,143
(16,940
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Effect of business combinations
(4,399
Accounts receivable
(46,129
(2,693
Contract assets
(23,084
(11,122
Prepaid expenses
(21,346
1,233
Other current assets
(6,719
2,480
Other assets
(1,341
(1,287
Accounts payable
23,259
(30,970
Accrued expenses
924
11,482
Deferred revenue
25,391
(5,485
Other current liabilities
2,767
(3,579
Operating lease liabilities
(2,587
(3,516
Net cash used in operating activities
(2,559
(4,775
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(15,653
(9,446
Capitalization of internally developed software costs
(44,666
(38,110
Distributions from equity method investments
2,787
1,561
Purchases of intangible assets
(1,259
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
(14,841
Proceeds from disposal of assets
40
10
Net cash used in investing activities
(73,592
(45,985
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of equity issuance costs
144,000
Repayment of loans and mortgage
(17
(16
Repayment of promissory notes
(7,575
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
143,983
(7,591
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
4,721
1,633
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
72,553
(56,718
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
135,239
125,793
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
207,792
69,075
Supplemental disclosure of cash activities:
Cash paid during the period for interest
2,624
579
Cash paid during the period for income taxes
3,003
1,596
Genius Sports Limited
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
(dollars, in thousands)
Net (loss) income
(28,814
12,505
(90,960
(34,828
Adjusted for:
Net, interest expense (income)
138
13
(855
(1,001
Income tax (benefit) expense
(2,592
4,618
(302
4,404
Amortization of acquired intangibles (1)
2,572
2,725
6,936
21,953
Other depreciation and amortization (2)
16,519
12,946
44,581
36,194
Stock-based compensation (3)
25,863
9,322
128,166
34,559
Transaction expenses
2,667
432
5,452
2,524
Litigation and related costs (4)
9,598
3,295
23,513
5,643
Loss (gain) on foreign currency
7,519
(21,099
(31,722
(17,190
Other (5)
518
934
3,104
1,108
Adjusted EBITDA
33,988
25,691
87,913
53,366
_______________
(1)
Includes amortization of intangible assets generated through business acquisitions (inclusive of amortization for marketing products, acquired technology, and historical data rights related to the acquisition of a majority interest in Genius in 2018).
(2)
Includes depreciation of Genius' property and equipment, amortization of contract costs, and amortization of internally developed software and other intangible assets. Excludes amortization of intangible assets generated through business acquisitions.
(3)
Includes restricted shares, stock options, equity-settled restricted share units, cash-settled restricted share units and equity-settled performance-based restricted share units granted to employees and directors (including related employer payroll taxes) and equity-classified non-employee awards issued to suppliers.
(4)
Includes litigation and related costs incurred by the Company relating to discrete and non-routine legal proceedings that are not part of the normal operations of the Company's business. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, legal proceedings included Sportscastr litigation, dMY litigation and Spirable litigation (as described in Item 3.D "Risks Related to Legal Matters and Regulations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 14, 2025 (the "2024 20-F")), and Volleystation litigation (as described in Note 17 Commitments and Contingencies, elsewhere in this filing on Form 6-K). All other legal proceedings are expensed as part of our on-going operations and included in general and administrative expenses.
(5)
Includes severance costs and non-recurring compensation payments, expenses incurred related to earn-out payments on historical acquisitions, gain/loss on disposal of assets, loss on impairment of property leases, and professional fees for finance transformation project.
Webcast and Conference Call Details
Genius Sports management will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:00AM ET to discuss the Group's third quarter results.
The live conference call and webcast may be accessed on the Genius Sports investor relations website at investors.geniussports.com along with Genius' earnings press release and related materials. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website within 24 hours after the call.
About Genius Sports
Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global sports, betting and media ecosystem. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences across the entire sports industry.
We are the trusted partner to over 1,000 sports organizations, including many of the world's largest leagues, teams, sportsbooks, brands and broadcasters, such as the NFL, English Premier League, NCAA, DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, Coca-Cola, EA Sports, CBS, NBC and ESPN.
Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through AI, computer vision and big data to power the future of sports fan experiences. From delivering augmented broadcasts and enhanced highlights, to automated officiating tools, immersive betting solutions and personalized marketing activations, we connect the entire sports value chain from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP measure to its non-GAAP measure is included above.
Adjusted EBITDA
We present Group adjusted EBITDA and Group adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP performance measures, to supplement our results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Group Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income tax, depreciation and amortization and other items that are unusual or not related to Genius' revenue-generating operations, including but not limited to stock-based compensation expense (including related employer payroll taxes), litigation and related costs, transaction expenses and gain or loss on foreign currency.
Group Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to evaluate Genius' core operating performance on a comparable basis and to make strategic decisions. Genius believes Group Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors for the same reasons as well as in evaluating Genius' operating performance against competitors, which commonly disclose similar performance measures. However, Genius' calculation of Group Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled performance measures of other companies. Group Adjusted EBITDA and Group Adjusted EBITDA margin are not intended to be a substitute for any US GAAP financial measure.
We do not provide a reconciliation of Group adjusted EBITDA to consolidated net income/(loss) on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to forecast certain items required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts. These items are difficult to predict and estimate and are primarily dependent on future events. The impact of these items could be significant to our projections.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include information about our possible or assumed future results of operations or our performance. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. Although we believe that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect our actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to our reliance on relationships with sports organizations and the potential loss of such relationships or failure to renew or expand existing relationships; fraud, corruption or negligence related to sports events, or by our employees or contracted statisticians; risks related to changes in domestic and foreign laws and regulations or their interpretation; compliance with applicable data protection and privacy laws; pending litigation and investigations; the failure to protect or enforce our proprietary and intellectual property rights; claims for intellectual property infringement; our reliance on information technology; elevated interest rates and inflationary pressures, including fluctuating foreign currency and exchange rates; risks related to domestic and international political and macroeconomic uncertainty; our share repurchase program; and other factors included under the heading "Risk Factors" in the 2024 20-F.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, or the documents to which we refer readers in this press release, to reflect any change in our expectations with respect to such statements or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.
