Exposure Management Leader Recognized For its Midmarket Focus and All-In-One Platform Capabilities

Intruder, a leader in exposure management, today announced it has been recognized as a Cloud Security Innovator in the 2025 Cloud Security Report by James Berthoty of Latio. Intruder was particularly recognized as an ideal platform in the Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) category for hybrid cloud environments and midmarket organizations.

The 2025 Cloud Security Report offers insights into the evolution of cloud security, tracing the shift from posture-focused tools to real-time, risk-driven platforms powered by runtime insights. Recognizing that cloud security choices depend heavily on each organization's architecture, team size and security goals, the report provides clear, actionable recommendations, structured through a decision tree to help teams design the right cloud security stack for their specific needs.

Latio acknowledged that midmarket security operations teams should have platforms that are affordable with clear return on investment (ROI) that are also easy to operationalize and cover as many bases as possible for the security program. Intruder was highlighted for its midmarket focus and how companies with a hybrid cloud footprint would benefit the most from its platform.

"It's an incredible undertaking that Latio has taken the time to investigate each of these products and get to know their strengths and weaknesses, not just catering only to those vendors with the biggest pockets," said Chris Wallis, CEO and co-founder of Intruder. "Our inclusion in the report was the result of our team's incredible work to create a better exposure management platform that keeps businesses of all sizes out of the crosshairs."

Midmarket security and IT teams interested in learning more about Intruder's cloud security capabilities can book a free trial here. More information on accessing Latio's 2025 Cloud Security Report is available here.

About Intruder

Intruder's exposure management platform helps lean security teams stop breaches before they start by proactively discovering attack surface weaknesses. By unifying attack surface management, cloud security and continuous vulnerability management in one intuitive platform, Intruder makes it easy to stay secure by cutting through the noise and complexity. Founded in 2015 by Chris Wallis, a former ethical hacker turned corporate blue teamer, Intruder is now protecting over 3,000 companies worldwide. Learn more at https://intruder.io.

Q&A: Intruder's Highlights in Latio's 2025 Cloud Security Market Report

Q: What is the industry recognition that Intruder has received for its exposure management platform?

Intruder was named a Cloud Security Innovator in the 2025 Cloud Security Report by James Berthoty of Latio. The company was particularly recognized as an ideal platform in the Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) category for hybrid cloud environments and midmarket organizations.

Q: What makes Latio's 2025 Cloud Security Report an authoritative source of information about cloud security?

The 2025 Cloud Security Report offers insights into the evolution of cloud security, tracing the shift from posture-focused tools to real-time, risk-driven platforms powered by runtime insights. Recognizing that cloud security choices depend heavily on each organization's architecture, team size and security goals, the report provides clear, actionable recommendations, structured through a decision tree to help teams design the right cloud security stack for their specific needs.

Latio has taken the time to investigate each of these products and get to know their strengths and weaknesses, not just catering only to those vendors with the biggest pockets.

Q: Who should read this report?

This report is for teams building their security programs, looking to understand the latest developments and to unpack what approaches vendors are taking to help. It's also for product builders, marketers and investors looking to deepen their own understanding of the cloud security market evolution.

Q: Where can I learn more?

Midmarket security and IT teams interested in learning more about Intruder Cloud Security can book a free trial here. More information on accessing Latio's 2025 Cloud Security Report is available here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251104697805/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Treble

Jim Cameron

Intruder@treblepr.com