To view a video summary of today's press release by Ridgeline CEO Chad Peters, click HERE

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2025) - Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RDG) (OTCQB: RDGMF) (FSE: 0GC0) ("Ridgeline" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a new high-grade zinc ("Zn") - silver ("Ag") - gold ("Au") - lead ("Pb") - copper ("Cu") - antimony ("Sb") massive sulfide carbonate replacement ("CRD") discovery in the second hole of the Company's maiden drill program testing the Chinchilla Sulfide target at the Selena project ("Selena" or "The Project"), Nevada. Drilling has intersected multiple massive sulfide horizons to-date with full assay results for core hole SE25-052A as well as assays for the first two of four massive sulfide intervals in SE25-053, which are highlighted below (Picture 1 & Figure 1).

The Project is currently being operated by Ridgeline under Phase 1 of an earn-in agreement with a wholly owned subsidiary of South32 Limited. ("South32"), where South32 may earn up to an 80% interest in the Project by executing all earn-in agreement milestones (see August 22, 2024 news release HERE).

Picture 1: Representative core photos of the massive sulfide zone in SE25-053 that returned a highlight intercept of 8.6m grading 10.4% Zn, 21.1 g/t Ag, 0.3% Pb, 0.1% Cu, 0.1 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb within 17.4m grading 6.0% Zn, 35.6 g/t Ag, 0.2 g/t Au, 0.5% Pb, 0.1% Cu, 0.1% Sb starting at 958.0m downhole

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/273063_7f24ee07741e788c_001full.jpg

click HERE for core photos of the complete 8.6m massive sulfide interval

Chad Peters, Ridgeline's President, CEO & Director commented, "This is an exciting day for Ridgeline with our maiden drill program at the Chinchilla Sulfide target delivering a high-grade CRD discovery. Hole SE25-053 has intersected multiple massive sulfide horizons within the kilometer-scale MT anomaly that defines the Chinchilla Sulfide target, suggesting the potential to delineate a polymetallic CRD deposit of considerable scale. This discovery is just getting started and I'd like to congratulate our technical team, led by Ridgeline's Vice President of Exploration Michael Harp, as well as our partners at South32 who shared in our belief that the Selena Project had the potential to host a blind CRD system at depth."

Mr. Peters continues, "With zinc, silver, copper and antimony all designated as critical metals by the U.S. government, Selena is uniquely positioned in the State of Nevada as a future domestic supplier of precious and critical metals. Drilling will continue through the end of the year, and we will provide regular updates as assays are received for this rapidly evolving discovery."

Figure 1: Plan view map showing the Chinchilla Sulfide CRD discovery in hole SE25-053 at the southern end of a kilometer-scale MT anomaly (coloured contours) that outlines the Chinchilla Sulfide target

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/273063_7f24ee07741e788c_002full.jpg

SE25-053 Highlights

Drillhole SE25-053 returned the first massive sulfide intercepts in the project's history with a highlight intercept of:

1.1m grading 27.0% Zn, 60.1 g/t Ag, 1.5 g/t Au, 0.7% Pb, 0.4% Cu and 0.03% Sb (766.4 g/t silver equivalent ("AgEq") or 31.9% zinc equivalent ("ZnEq")) starting at 942.4m downhole (Figure 2 & Picture 1)

starting at 942.4m downhole (Figure 2 & Picture 1) And; 17.4 meters grading 6.0% Zn, 35.6 g/t Ag, 0.2 g/t Au, 0.5% Pb, 0.1% Cu, and 0.1% Sb (219.9 g/t AgEq or 9.2% ZnEq) starting at 958.0m downhole (Figure 2 and Figure 3) Including, 8.6 meters grading 10.4% Zn, 21.1 g/t Ag, 0.3% Pb, 0.1% Cu, 0.1 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb (273.6 g/t AgEq or 11.4% ZnEq) And, 0.4m grading 4.2% Zn, 379.0 g/t Ag, 1.2 g/t Au, and 7.2% Pb (586.4 g/t AgEq or 24.4% ZnEq)

starting at 958.0m downhole (Figure 2 and Figure 3) Mineralization occurs as classic CRD, replacement style semi-massive to massive sulfides with a primary metal assemblage of Sphalerite-Pyrrhotite-Pyrite-Galena-Chalcopyrite (listed in order of relative abundance) (Picture 1)

Massive sulfide horizons intercepted to-date range from 0.5m - 17.4m thick and are hosted within the favourable host rocks of the Guilmette Limestone (Chinchilla Oxide Zone host) Individual assay samples grading up to 27.0% Zn, 379.0 g/t Ag, 7.2% Pb, 1.5 g/t Au, 0.4% Cu and 2.6% Sb highlight the high-grade nature of the discovery



SE25-053 Next Steps

Two additional massive sulfide horizons have been intersected (assays pending) beneath the upper sulfide zone ranging from 6.0- 8.7m thick and exhibit similar zinc-rich metal assemblages The lower portion of hole SE25-053 is currently drilling ahead at 1,304 depth to test the core of the MT anomaly (25 ohm.m) where it is projected to intersect the Simonson Dolomite formation (potential host rock). The Company intends to terminate the hole between 1,350 - 1,400m depth



Figure 2: Simplified Long-Section A-A' showing the high-grade SE25-053 discovery (assays pending on lower massive sulfide zones)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/273063_7f24ee07741e788c_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Simplified Chinchilla Sulfide X-Section B-B' looking east showing high-grade discovery hole SE25-053. SE25-052A did not adequately test the MT anomaly at a favourable orientation

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/273063_7f24ee07741e788c_004full.jpg

SE25-052A Highlights

Drillhole SW25-052A intercepted widespread calcite crackle breccias with intense BBQ rock (Picture 2), low-grade silver, and anomalous CRD pathfinder elements (Mn-Pb-Zn-As-Sb) over 250 continuous meters in the core of the MT anomaly.

Reportable intercepts include 25.6m grading 4.0 g/t Ag, including 0.8m grading 30 g/t Ag and 0.2% Zn starting at 605.0m downhole (Figure 3) And, 0.3m grading 43.8 g/t Ag starting at 984.0m downhole

The Company interprets this intersection as a proximal hit to the main CRD system with hole SE25-052A drilling back to the west and along the outer margin of the MT anomaly This interpretation is further supported by SE25-053 which successfully intersected massive sulfide CRD mineralization by drilling to the east and directly across the MT anomaly



SE25-052A Next Steps

Future drilling from this drill pad will focus on drilling back to the east to intersect the MT anomaly from a more favourable orientation

Picture 2: Core photos of CRD "BBQ Rock" in SE25-052A. Shortwave UV fluorescence highlights CRD pathfinders (Mn-Pb-Zn-As-Sb) in calcite veining, which are proximal indicators of CRD mineralization

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/273063_7f24ee07741e788c_005full.jpg

Table 1: Table of significant assays for SE25-052A and SE25-053

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/273063_ridgeline%20table%201.jpg

For a collar table click HERE and for a complete table of Selena assay results click HERE

Earn-In Terms - South32 retains the right to earn an initial 60% interest in the Selena project (see August 22, 2024, press release HERE) by funding a minimum of US$10 million in qualifying work expenditures on the Project over an initial five-year term, following which South32 will have a further option to increase its interest in the Project to a total of 80% by funding an additional US$10 million in qualifying work expenditures (for an aggregate spend of US$20 million) over an additional three-year term. If South32 wishes to exercise the Phase 2 option, it must arrange for and provide draft definitive documentation in respect of a debt facility from which (if executed) Ridgeline may draw on to sufficiently fund Ridgeline's share of costs (20% pro-rata) associated with development of a mine at Selena through to commercial production.

QA/QC Procedures

Samples are submitted to American Assay Laboratories (AAL) of Sparks, Nevada, which is a certified and accredited laboratory, independent of the Company. Independent check samples are sent to Paragon Geochemical Labs (PAL) of Sparks, Nevada. Samples are prepared using industry-standard prep methods and analysed using FA-PB30-ICP (Au; 30g fire assay) and ICP-5AM48 (48 element Suite; 0.5g 5-acid digestion/ICP-MS) methods. AAL also undertakes its own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. Ridgeline's QA/QC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks into the sample stream with a stringent review of all results completed by the Company's Qualified Person, Michael T. Harp, Vice President, Exploration.

The technical information contained in this news release has been prepared under the supervision of, and approved by Michael T. Harp, CPG, the Company's Vice President, Exploration. Mr. Harp is a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Selena Project

Selena is located in White Pine County, Nevada, approximately 64 kilometers ("km") north of the town of Ely, NV. The Project is currently being operated by Ridgeline under Phase 1 of an earn-in agreement with a wholly owned subsidiary of South32 Limited ("South32") and shares a property boundary with the Butte Valley project, a $33M earn-in agreement between Freeport-McMoRan and the underlying owner, Falcon Butte Minerals. The Project is comprised of 39 square kilometers of highly prospective exploration ground including Ridgeline's shallow-oxide Ag-Au ± Pb-Zn Chinchilla Oxide and deeper Chinchilla Sulfide discoveries. Subsequent drilling has continued to highlight the potential for high-grade CRD type mineralization (Ag-Zn-Pb-Au ± Cu-Sb-W) between Chinchilla Oxide and Freeport-McMoRan's Butte Valley Cu-Au-Ag-Zn porphyry located directly west of the property. (View the Selena VRIFY Deck Here). For additional information regarding the South32 earn-in agreement terms view the August 22, 2024 news release HERE.

About Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

Ridgeline Minerals is a discovery focused precious and base metal explorer with a proven management team and a 200 km2 exploration portfolio across seven projects in Nevada, USA. The Company is a hybrid explorer with a mix of 100%-owned exploration assets (Big Blue, Atlas, Bell Creek & Coyote) as well as two earn-in exploration agreements with Nevada Gold Mines at its Swift and Black Ridge projects and a third earn-in with South32 at its Selena project. More information about Ridgeline can be found at www.ridgelineminerals.com.

On behalf of the Board

"Chad Peters"

President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, the anticipated benefits of the Earn-In Agreement and the transaction contemplated thereby. The words "potential", "anticipate", "meaningful", "discovery", "forecast", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "plan", "historical", "historic" and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify Forward-Looking Information. Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this news release, Ridgeline has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions that TSX Venture Exchange approval will be granted in a timely manner subject only to standard conditions; the current objectives concerning the Project can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; and that all requisite information will be available in a timely manner. Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Ridgeline to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks related to dependence on key personnel; risks related to unforeseen delays; risks related to historical data that has not been verified by the Company; as well as those factors discussed in Ridgeline's public disclosure record. Although Ridgeline has attempted to identify important factors that could affect Ridgeline and may cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, Ridgeline does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273063

SOURCE: Ridgeline Minerals Corp.