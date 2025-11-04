Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2025) - Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a copper-gold explorer based in British Columbia, is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing diamond drilling program at its 100%-owned Trident copper-gold project located in north-central British Columbia.

Fifth Drill Hole Underway Following Key Geological Breakthrough

Drilling of Hole TRI-25-005 has now commenced from the same collar location as Hole TRI-25-001, but with a new azimuth of 330 degrees designed to test the margins of a newly confirmed porphyry intrusion.

Holes 1 through 3 all intersected visible copper mineralization, specifically disseminated chalcopyrite and visible bornite, highlighting the strength and continuity of the mineralizing system at Trident.

Hole TRI-25-004, drilled to test the center of a large resistivity anomaly, successfully confirmed the presence of a porphyry intrusion-a major milestone validating PEMC's geophysical model. Although this intrusion was less mineralized, it provides essential context for vectoring toward higher-grade zones associated with later, more copper-rich intrusive phases.

"Each hole drilled at Trident continues to refine our understanding of this emerging porphyry system," stated Brad Peters, President and CEO of Pacific Empire. "The confirmation of a porphyry intrusion at the center of the geophysical anomaly represents a key milestone in our exploration model. With Hole 5 now underway, we're testing a new orientation that aims to follow up on the strongest copper mineralization intersected to date in hole one."

To date, 1,958 metres have been completed across four drill holes:

TRI-25-001 - 503 m

TRI-25-002 - 501 m

TRI-25-003 - 501 m

TRI-25-004 - 453 m

Samples from completed holes are being logged, cut, and shipped to ALS Laboratories in North Vancouver for analysis. Results will be released as they become available.

Drill Core Highlights

Hole TRI-25-001: Collared directly into a mineralized porphyry with disseminated chalcopyrite and visible bornite. At ~300 m, the hole crossed a major fault zone and entered strongly potassic- and sericite-altered rocks, suggesting proximity to a hydrothermal center.

Holes TRI-25-002 & 003: Tested an IP chargeability anomaly approximately 360 m northeast of Hole 1 and both encountered zones of visible copper mineralization with abundant pyrite, supporting the interpretation of a broad, continuous system extending along strike.

Hole TRI-25-004: Intersected a porphyry intrusion at depth, interpreted as an earlier, weakly mineralized phase. The mineralized porphyry from Hole 1TRI-25-001 likely represents a later, copper-rich phase emplaced along the margins of this earlier intrusion-providing a compelling vector toward higher-grade mineralization.

Next Steps

The objective of Hole TRI-25-005 is to test the margins of the porphyry intrusion encountered in Hole TRI-25-004 and to vector toward the well-mineralized porphyry intersected in Hole TRI-25-001. By drilling from the same collar as Hole 1 but at a new azimuth of 330 degrees, the Company aims to better define the relationship between these intrusive phases and identify potential zones of stronger copper-gold mineralization along the intrusive contact.

Figure 1 - Map showing Pacific Empire's Trident property, highlighting historical drill collars, 2025 diamond drill holes with 56,000 Hz Resistivity from 2006 FUGRO Airborne Mag-EM Survey.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/273093_38b7cc6ac43c3a41_001full.jpg

Figure 2 - Trident property showing IP Chargeability at a depth of 250 metres in relation to historical drillholes and 2025 diamond drilling.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/273093_38b7cc6ac43c3a41_002full.jpg

About Trident

The Trident property is an early exploration stage property hosting an alkalic porphyry copper-gold-silver prospect with district-scale potential that is accessible by vehicle. The property is located approximately 50 km southeast of the Kwanika deposit owned by NorthWest Copper Corp. and 50 km to the northwest of Centerra Gold's Mt. Milligan Mine. The property covers 6,618 hectares endowed with well-established logging roads providing important efficient access to conduct exploration programs.

In 2022, Pacific Empire acquired a 100% interest in the property in exchange for granting the vendors a 2% net smelter return royalty ("NSR"). One-half (1%) of the 2% NSR which may be purchased for $500,000 by Pacific Empire.

About Pinnacle

The Pinnacle project is located 60 km west of Centerra Gold's Mt. Milligan Copper-Gold Mine and 30 km southeast of NorthWest Copper's Kwanika Copper-Gold Deposit in a proven copper-gold porphyry district. Access to the Pinnacle is by road including a new and expanding network of logging roads and trails throughout the main target areas. This improved access is a significant development and is anticipated to contribute to cost effective drill support and provides additional bedrock exposure.

Qualified Person's Statement

Kristian Whitehead, P.Geo., serves as a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein.

About Pacific Empire

Pacific Empire is a copper exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEMC. The Company has a district-scale land position in north-central British Columbia totaling 22,541 hectares.

British Columbia is a "Green" copper jurisdiction with abundant hydroelectric power, access and infrastructure in close proximity to the end market.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

"Brad Peters"

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

