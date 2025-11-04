London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2025) - Julius & Clark, a nimble innovation and operations management consultancy that offers tailored support to diverse industries and business sizes, today announces a new strategic partnership with Deeson & Deeson PR Ltd, a communications agency with decades of experience at the highest levels of UK and international media.





This new relationship between two experts in their fields will allow the transformative work Julius & Clark performs for a wide range of companies in manufacturing and beyond to be publicized around the globe. As a result of this collaboration, many more businesses will have the opportunity to benefit from world class management consultancy, and to be guided through the steps needed to optimize their processes with a high level of personal attention.

Founded by Simon Clark in 2019, Julius & Clark focuses on helping businesses - from SMEs to large international organizations - overcome barriers to growth by delivering lasting tangible benefits including reduced operational costs, improved productivity and the opening of new revenue streams.

With Deeson & Deeson's strategic communications expertise, this partnership will strengthen Julius & Clark's profile across all media and amplify its voice around the world.

Martin Deeson, Founder of Deeson & Deeson PR, said:

"Simon and his team embody the kind of intelligent, agile and personable consultancy that can make a real difference. They're sharply focused on delivering tangible value and increased profitability to clients, and we're excited to help tell that story - making sure their work gets the attention it deserves in the media and beyond."

Deeson & Deeson is led by husband-and-wife team Martin and Antonia Deeson. Martin is a journalist whose career spans senior editorial roles and is a contributor at various newspapers. Antonia brings 25 years senior PR experience, working with high-profile brands.

Simon Clark, Founder and CEO of Julius & Clark, added:

"This is an exciting partnership for us. Deeson & Deeson brings decades of storytelling expertise and an instinctive understanding of how to make ideas land powerfully in the public sphere. We're looking forward to working together to build our voice, grow our presence, and reach new audiences who can benefit from the way we approach operational transformation."

The partnership was sparked after the two founders met at Cambridge Tech Week, sharing a mutual commitment to innovation, storytelling, and practical impact. Both company founders are graduates of Cambridge University and bring a complementary blend of operational excellence and communications expertise.

For more information about Julius & Clark, visit www.juliusandclark.com. Visit Julius & Clark on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/julius-and-clark.

About Julius & Clark

Julius & Clark are an innovation and operations management consultancy that offers tailored support across diverse industries and business sizes, to deliver lasting benefits including reduced operational costs, improved productivity and the opening of new revenue streams. Founded by Simon Clark in 2019, Julius & Clark focuses on helping businesses, from SMEs to large organisations, overcome barriers to growth. Julius & Clark operates at a price point and level of attention not available from larger consultancies.

