Yum China Holdings, Inc.: Yum China Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Strong Operating Profit, Up 8% YoY to $400 million

Powered by Same-Store Sales Growth, Accelerated New Store Openings and Margin Expansion

Achieved 11 Consecutive Quarters of Same-Store Transaction Growth

On Track to Return Approximately $1.5 billion to Shareholders in 2025

SHANGHAI, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Yum China") (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987) today reported unaudited results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter Highlights

Total system sales grew 4% year over year ("YoY"), excluding foreign currency translation ("F/X"). The growth was primarily attributable to 4% of net new unit contribution and 1% same-store sales growth.

grew 4% year over year ("YoY"), excluding foreign currency translation ("F/X"). The growth was primarily attributable to 4% of net new unit contribution and 1% same-store sales growth. Same-store sales grew 1% YoY. Same-store transactions grew 4% YoY, the eleventh consecutive quarter of growth.

1% YoY. Same-store transactions grew 4% YoY, the eleventh consecutive quarter of growth. Total revenues increased 4% YoY to $3.2 billion, also a 4% increase excluding F/X.

increased 4% YoY to $3.2 billion, also a 4% increase excluding F/X. Opened 536 net new stores in the quarter and 1,119 in the first nine months, of which 32% and 29% were opened by franchisees, respectively.

in the quarter and 1,119 in the first nine months, of which 32% and 29% were opened by franchisees, respectively. Total store count reached 17,514 as of September 30, 2025, including 12,640 KFC stores and 4,022 Pizza Hut stores.

Operating profit grew 8% YoY to $400 million. Core operating profit grew 8% YoY.

grew 8% YoY to $400 million. grew 8% YoY. OP margin was 12.5%, an increase of 40 basis points YoY, supported by restaurant margin expansion.

was 12.5%, an increase of 40 basis points YoY, supported by restaurant margin expansion. Restaurant margin was 17.3%, an increase of 30 basis points YoY, driven primarily by savings in Food and Paper cost and Occupancy and Other Operating expenses.

was 17.3%, an increase of 30 basis points YoY, driven primarily by savings in Food and Paper cost and Occupancy and Other Operating expenses. Diluted EPS decreased 1% YoY to $0.76, also down 1% excluding F/X, but would have increased 11% YoY excluding the negative impact of $0.09 from the mark-to-market equity investments in the 2025 and 2024 third quarters and F/X.

decreased 1% YoY to $0.76, also down 1% excluding F/X, but would have increased 11% YoY excluding the negative impact of $0.09 from the mark-to-market equity investments in the 2025 and 2024 third quarters and F/X. Returned $414 million to shareholders in the third quarter through $326 million in share repurchases and $88 million in cash dividends . In the first nine months of 2025, the Company returned $950 million to shareholders.

and $88 million in . In the first nine months of 2025, the Company returned $950 million to shareholders. Delivery sales grew 32% YoY. Delivery contributed approximately 51% of total Company sales.

grew 32% YoY. Delivery contributed approximately 51% of total Company sales. Digital sales reached $2.8 billion, with digital ordering accounting for approximately 95% of total Company sales.

reached $2.8 billion, with accounting for approximately 95% of total Company sales. Total KFC and Pizza Hut membership exceeded 575 million, up 13% YoY. Member sales accounted for approximately 57% of KFC and Pizza Hut's system sales in aggregate.

CEO Comments

Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China, commented, "We delivered another solid quarter in a dynamic market - accelerating store openings, achieving positive same-store sales growth, and expanding margins. Delivering across all three dimensions was no easy task. It reflected the effectiveness of our dual focus on innovation and operational efficiency. KFC grew at its fastest store-opening pace year-to-date, while Pizza Hut has accelerated expansion, surpassing the 4,000-store milestone in the quarter. Our flexible store formats, together with our franchise strategy, enable faster market entry with lower investment."

Wat continued, "We are driving strong growth in our hero products while expanding into new growth drivers. At KFC, we expanded our wing lineup with Crackling Golden Chicken Wings, complementing our flagship New Orleans Roasted Wings and Hot Wings, cementing wings as one of our hero categories. During the promotion, sales of the new wings surged, matching the popularity of our flagship roasted wings. At Pizza Hut, our new hand-crafted thin-crust pizza earned rave reviews, drove promising repeat purchases and quickly became our best-selling crust."

Wat concluded, "On the front end, our multi-brand portfolio, diverse store modules and offerings cater to a wide range of customer segments and occasions. On the back end, we are fostering even greater synergies by sharing and consolidating resources in and across stores and regions to enhance efficiency. KCOFFEE cafes now exceed 1,800 locations, well above our initial plan. KPRO, focused on energy bowls and superfood smoothies, has grown to over 100 locations in higher-tier cities. By sharing in-store resources and KFC membership programs, we scaled these modules quickly and delivered incremental sales and profit. Building on our core competencies, our established RGM ("Resilience, Growth and Moat") strategy and the steadfast execution of our teams, we are confident in our growth potential and look forward to sharing more at our upcoming investor day."

Key Financial Results



Third Quarter



Year to Date Ended 9/30









%/ppts Change











%/ppts Change

2025

2024

Reported

Ex F/X



2025

2024

Reported

Ex F/X System Sales Growth (1) (%) 4

4

NM

NM



4

5

NM

NM Same-Store Sales Growth (1) (%) 1

(3)

NM

NM



1

(3)

NM

NM Operating Profit ($mn) 400

371

+8

+8



1,103

1,011

+9

+9 Adjusted Operating Profit (2) ($mn) 400

371

+8

+8



1,103

1,011

+9

+9 Core Operating Profit (2)(3) ($mn) 399

371

NM

+8



1,107

1,011

NM

+9 OP Margin (4) (%) 12.5

12.1

+0.4

+0.4



12.3

11.6

+0.7

+0.7 Core OP Margin (2)(5) (%) 12.5

12.1

NM

+0.4



12.3

11.6

NM

+0.7 Net Income ($mn) 282

297

(5)

(5)



789

796

(1)

(1) Adjusted Net Income (2) ($mn) 282

297

(5)

(5)



789

796

(1)

(1) Diluted Earnings

Per Common Share ($) 0.76

0.77

(1)

(1)



2.11

2.03

+4

+4 Adjusted Diluted Earnings

Per Common Share (2) ($) 0.76

0.77

(1)

(1)



2.11

2.03

+4

+4 (1) System sales and same-store sales percentages exclude the impact of F/X. Effective January 1, 2018, temporary store closures are normalized in the same-store sales calculation by excluding the period during which stores are temporarily closed. (2) See "Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to non-GAAP Measures" included in the accompanying tables of this release for further details. (3) Core operating profit is defined as operating profit adjusted for special items, further excluding items affecting comparability and the impact of F/X. The Company uses core operating profit for the purposes of evaluating the performance of its core operations. Current period amounts are derived by translating results at average exchange rates of the prior year period.

















(4) OP margin refers to operating profit as a percentage of total revenues. (5) Core OP margin refers to core operating profit as a percentage of total revenues excluding F/X. Note: All comparisons are versus the same period a year ago. Percentages may not recompute due to rounding. NM refers to not meaningful.

Capital Returns to Shareholders

The Company is on track to return a total of $3 billion to shareholders in 2025 through 2026, in addition to the $1.5 billion delivered to shareholders in 2024. The average annual amount of capital return over the three years is around 9% of our market capitalization as of November 3, 2025.

In the first nine months of 2025, the Company returned $950 million in capital to shareholders through $682 million in share repurchases and $268 million in cash dividends. The Company expects to return a total of approximately $1.5 billion to shareholders in 2025.

As of September 30, 2025, approximately $610 million remained available for future share repurchases under the current authorization program.

The Board declared a cash dividend of $0.24 per share on Yum China's common stock, payable on December 23, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 2, 2025.

KFC



Third Quarter Year to Date Ended 9/30









%/ppts Change







%/ppts Change

2025

2024

Reported

Ex F/X 2025

2024

Reported

Ex F/X Restaurants 12,640

11,283

+12

NM 12,640

11,283

+12

NM System Sales Growth (%) 5

6

NM

NM 5

6

NM

NM Same-Store Sales Growth (%) 2

(2)

NM

NM 1

(2)

NM

NM Total Revenues ($mn) 2,404

2,311

+4

+4 6,746

6,555

+3

+3 Operating Profit ($mn) 384

364

+6

+6 1,062

1,000

+6

+7 Core Operating Profit ($mn) 383

364

NM

+6 1,065

1,000

NM

+7 OP Margin (%) 16.0

15.7

+0.3

+0.3 15.8

15.2

+0.6

+0.6 Restaurant Margin (%) 18.5

18.3

+0.2

+0.2 18.4

18.0

+0.4

+0.4

System sales for KFC grew 5% YoY. Same-store sales increased 2% YoY, and same-store transactions grew 3% YoY. Ticket average was 1% lower YoY, driven mainly by the rapid growth of smaller orders.

Delivery sales grew 33% YoY, contributing approximately 51% of KFC's Company sales.

KFC opened a third-quarter record of 402 net new stores, with 163 net new stores opened by franchisees, accounting for 41%. KFC opened 992 net new stores year-to-date, bringing the total store count to 12,640 as of September 30, 2025.

Operating profit grew 6% YoY to $384 million, a record level for the third quarter. Core operating profit increased 6% YoY.

OP margin was 16.0%, an increase of 30 basis points YoY.

Restaurant margin was 18.5%, expanding 20 basis points YoY, primarily due to streamlined operations and favorable commodity prices, partially offset by the impact of higher rider cost due to the increased delivery mix and increased value-for-money offerings.

Pizza Hut



Third Quarter Year to Date Ended 9/30









%/ppts Change







%/ppts Change

2025

2024

Reported

Ex F/X 2025

2024

Reported

Ex F/X Restaurants 4,022

3,606

+12

NM 4,022

3,606

+12

NM System Sales Growth (%) 4

2

NM

NM 3

2

NM

NM Same-Store Sales Growth (%) 1

(6)

NM

NM 1

(6)

NM

NM Total Revenues ($mn) 635

615

+3

+3 1,784

1,750

+2

+2 Operating Profit ($mn) 57

52

+7

+7 163

139

+16

+17 Core Operating Profit ($mn) 57

52

NM

+7 164

139

NM

+17 OP Margin (%) 8.9

8.6

+0.3

+0.3 9.1

8.0

+1.1

+1.1 Restaurant Margin (%) 13.4

12.8

+0.6

+0.6 13.7

12.8

+0.9

+0.9

System sales for Pizza Hut grew 4% YoY. Same-store sales increased 1% YoY. Same-store transactions grew 17% YoY, the eleventh consecutive quarter of growth. Ticket average was 13% lower YoY, consistent with our strategy and driven mainly by better value-for-money.

Pizza Hut opened a record 158 net new stores during the quarter, with 45 net new stores opened by franchisees, accounting for 28%. Pizza Hut opened 298 net new stores year-to-date, bringing the total store count to 4,022 as of September 30, 2025.

Delivery sales grew 27% YoY, contributing approximately 48% of Pizza Hut's Company sales.

Operating profit grew 7% YoY to $57 million. Core operating profit increased 7% YoY.

OP margin was 8.9%, an increase of 30 basis points YoY.

Restaurant margin was 13.4%, expanding 60 basis points YoY, primarily due to favorable commodity prices, streamlined operations and automation, partially offset by the impact of increased value-for-money offerings and increased cost associated with higher delivery sales mix.

Outlook

The Company targets: Approximately 1,600 to 1,800 net new stores in 2025. The franchise mix of net new stores to reach 40-50% for KFC and 20-30% for Pizza Hut in 2025, ahead of schedule and to moderately increase the mix within the guided range over the next few years. Capital expenditures in the range of approximately $600 million to $700 million for the 2025 fiscal year.

The Company plans to return $3 billion to shareholders in 2025 through 2026, in addition to the $1.5 billion it delivered to shareholders in 2024.

Other Company Updates

Yum China will host an investor day on November 17, 2025 in Shenzhen, China. A live webcast, replay, and presentation slides will be available on the Company's website at http://ir.yumchina.com .

. Yum China was named to Fortune's 2025 "Change the World" list, which recognizes companies that create positive social impact through activities that are part of their core business strategy. This year's recognition highlights KFC China's Food Bank program and marks the Company's second appearance on the list, following its One Yuan Donation Program in 2023.

Yum China was honored with the Ram Charan Management Practice Award, presented by Harvard Business Review (Chinese Edition) to outstanding Chinese companies. The Company was recognized for its human capital management and transformation initiatives, harnessing AI to enhance operational efficiency and fuel business growth.

Note on Non-GAAP Measures

Reported GAAP results include items that are excluded from non-GAAP measures. See "Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures" and "Segment Results" within this release for non-GAAP reconciliation details.

Conference Call

Yum China's management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 4, 2025 (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Tuesday, November 4, 2025).

A live webcast of the call may be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4vatr2tq.

To join by phone, please register in advance of the conference through the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN.

Pre-registration Link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI9e7407ad602f441ea518cca00c739e9d

A replay of the webcast will be available two hours after the event and will remain accessible until November 3, 2026. Additionally, earnings release accompanying slides will be available at the Company's Investor Relations website http://ir.yumchina.com .

For important news and information regarding Yum China, including our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, visit Yum China's Investor Relations website at http://ir.yumchina.com . Yum China uses this website as a primary channel for disclosing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements relating to our projected capital returns for 2025 and 2026 and those set forth under the section titled "Outlook." We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as "expect," "expectation," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "could," "intend," "belief," "plan," "estimate," "target," "predict," "project," "likely," "will," "continue," "should," "forecast," "outlook," "commit" or similar terminology. These statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made by us in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances, but there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future strategies, growth, business plans, investments, store openings, franchise mix of net new stores, capital expenditures, dividend and share repurchase plans, CAGR for system sales, operating profit and EPS, earnings, performance and returns of Yum China, anticipated effects of population and macroeconomic trends, pace of recovery of Yum China's business, the anticipated effects of our innovation, digital and delivery capabilities and investments on growth and beliefs regarding the long-term drivers of Yum China's business. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. We cannot assure you that any of our expectations, estimates or assumptions will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. Numerous factors could cause our actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: whether we are able to achieve development goals at the times and in the amounts currently anticipated, if at all, the success of our marketing campaigns and product innovation, our ability to maintain food safety and quality control systems, changes in public health conditions, our ability to control costs and expenses, including tax costs, changes in political, economic and regulatory conditions in China, as well as changes in political, business, economic and trade relations between the U.S. and China, and those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Our plan of capital returns to shareholders is based on current expectations, which may change based on market conditions, capital needs or otherwise. In addition, other risks and uncertainties not presently known to us or that we currently believe to be immaterial could affect the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. You should consult our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including the information set forth under the caption "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q) for additional detail about factors that could affect our financial and other results.

About Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Yum China is the largest restaurant company in China with a mission to make every life taste beautiful. The Company operates over 17,000 restaurants under six brands across over 2,500 cities in China. KFC and Pizza Hut are the leading brands in the quick-service and casual dining restaurant spaces in China, respectively. In addition, Yum China has partnered with Lavazza to develop the Lavazza coffee concept in China. Little Sheep and Huang Ji Huang specialize in Chinese cuisine. Taco Bell offers innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China has a world-class, digitalized supply chain, which includes an extensive network of logistics centers nationwide and an in-house supply chain management system. Its strong digital capabilities and loyalty program enable the Company to reach customers faster and serve them better. Yum China is a Fortune 500 company with the vision to be the world's most innovative pioneer in the restaurant industry. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in US$ million, except per share data) (unaudited)



































Quarter Ended

% Change



Year to Date Ended

% Change



9/30/2025

9/30/2024

B/(W)



9/30/2025

9/30/2024

B/(W) Revenues





























Company sales

$ 2,998

$ 2,895

4





$ 8,412

$ 8,217

2

Franchise fees and income

28

25

11





79

72

10

Revenues from transactions with franchisees

140

116

22





376

319

18

Other revenues

40

35

12





107

100

6

Total revenues

3,206

3,071

4





8,974

8,708

3

Costs and Expenses, Net





























Company restaurants





























Food and paper

939

918

(2)





2,623

2,611

-

Payroll and employee benefits

785

728

(8)





2,216

2,102

(5)

Occupancy and other operating expenses

755

755

-





2,112

2,126

1

Company restaurant expenses

2,479

2,401

(3)





6,951

6,839

(2)

General and administrative expenses

143

139

(4)





412

412

-

Franchise expenses

11

10

(17)





32

29

(12)

Expenses for transactions with franchisees

134

110

(21)





361

306

(18)

Other operating costs and expenses

35

32

(11)





94

90

(4)

Closures and impairment expenses, net

4

8

55





22

22

4

Other income, net

-

-

NM





(1)

(1)

135

Total costs and expenses, net

2,806

2,700

(4)





7,871

7,697

(2)

Operating Profit

400

371

8





1,103

1,011

9

Interest income, net

23

31

(27)





74

100

(26)

Investment (loss) gain

(10)

34

NM





(25)

50

NM

Income Before Income Taxes and

Equity in Net Earnings (Losses) from

Equity Method Investments

413

436

(5)





1,152

1,161

(1)

Income tax provision

(114)

(119)

4





(313)

(309)

(1)

Equity in net earnings (losses) from

equity method investments

6

2

199





12

2

540

Net income - including noncontrolling interests

305

319

(4)





851

854

(1)

Net income - noncontrolling interests

23

22

(4)





62

58

(6)

Net Income - Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$ 282

$ 297

(5)





$ 789

$ 796

(1)

Effective tax rate

27.6 %

27.3 %

(0.3) ppts.



27.2 %

26.6 %

(0.6) ppts.































Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.76

$ 0.77









$ 2.12

$ 2.04





Weighted-average shares outstanding

(in millions)

368

384









372

391





































Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.76

$ 0.77









$ 2.11

$ 2.03





Weighted-average shares outstanding

(in millions)

369

385









374

393





































































































OP margin

12.5 %

12.1 %

0.4 ppts.



12.3 %

11.6 %

0.7 ppts.































Company sales

100.0 %

100.0 %









100.0 %

100.0 %





Food and paper

31.3

31.7

0.4 ppts.



31.2

31.8

0.6 ppts. Payroll and employee benefits

26.2

25.1

(1.1) ppts.



26.3

25.6

(0.7) ppts. Occupancy and other operating expenses

25.2

26.2

1.0 ppts.



25.1

25.8

0.7 ppts. Restaurant margin

17.3 %

17.0 %

0.3 ppts.



17.4 %

16.8 %

0.6 ppts.































































Percentages may not recompute due to rounding. NM refers to not meaningful.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. KFC Operating Results (in US$ million) (unaudited)



































Quarter Ended

% Change



Year to Date Ended

% Change



9/30/2025

9/30/2024

B/(W)



9/30/2025

9/30/2024

B/(W) Revenues





























Company sales

$ 2,363

$ 2,276

4





$ 6,630

$ 6,452

3

Franchise fees and income

22

19

17





62

53

15

Revenues from transactions with franchisees

18

15

25





51

41

26

Other revenues

1

1

(35)





3

9

(68)

Total revenues

2,404

2,311

4





6,746

6,555

3

Costs and Expenses, Net





























Company restaurants





























Food and paper

725

713

(2)





2,041

2,033

-

Payroll and employee benefits

616

558

(10)





1,726

1,613

(7)

Occupancy and other operating expenses

586

588

-





1,641

1,647

-

Company restaurant expenses

1,927

1,859

(4)





5,408

5,293

(2)

General and administrative expenses

66

62

(6)





186

183

(2)

Franchise expenses

9

8

(16)





28

25

(11)

Expenses for transactions with franchisees

15

13

(20)





44

36

(26)

Other operating costs and expenses

1

1

6





3

7

64

Closures and impairment expenses, net

2

4

54





15

11

(23)

Total costs and expenses, net

2,020

1,947

(4)





5,684

5,555

(2)

Operating Profit

$ 384

$ 364

6





$ 1,062

$ 1,000

6

OP margin

16.0 %

15.7 %

0.3 ppts.



15.8 %

15.2 %

0.6 ppts.































Company sales

100.0 %

100.0 %









100.0 %

100.0 %





Food and paper

30.7

31.3

0.6 ppts.



30.8

31.5

0.7 ppts. Payroll and employee benefits

26.1

24.5

(1.6) ppts.



26.0

25.0

(1.0) ppts. Occupancy and other operating expenses

24.7

25.9

1.2 ppts.



24.8

25.5

0.7 ppts. Restaurant margin

18.5 %

18.3 %

0.2 ppts.



18.4 %

18.0 %

0.4 ppts.































































Percentages may not recompute due to rounding.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. Pizza Hut Operating Results (in US$ million) (unaudited)



































Quarter Ended

% Change



Year to Date Ended

% Change



9/30/2025

9/30/2024

B/(W)



9/30/2025

9/30/2024

B/(W) Revenues





























Company sales

$ 624

$ 606

3





$ 1,753

$ 1,723

2

Franchise fees and income

3

2

27





7

6

23

Revenues from transactions with franchisees

2

2

40





5

4

50

Other revenues

6

5

12





19

17

10

Total revenues

635

615

3





1,784

1,750

2

Costs and Expenses, Net





























Company restaurants





























Food and paper

210

202

(4)





573

567

(1)

Payroll and employee benefits

166

167

-





483

479

(1)

Occupancy and other operating expenses

164

160

(2)





456

457

-

Company restaurant expenses

540

529

(2)





1,512

1,503

(1)

General and administrative expenses

27

26

(7)





79

80

1

Franchise expenses

1

1

(17)





3

3

(16)

Expenses for transactions with franchisees

2

1

(23)





5

3

(34)

Other operating costs and expenses

6

5

(15)





17

16

(7)

Closures and impairment expenses, net

2

1

(179)





5

6

14

Total costs and expenses, net

578

563

(3)





1,621

1,611

(1)

Operating Profit

$ 57

$ 52

7





$ 163

$ 139

16

OP margin

8.9 %

8.6 %

0.3 ppts.



9.1 %

8.0 %

1.1 ppts.































Company sales

100.0 %

100.0 %









100.0 %

100.0 %





Food and paper

33.7

33.2

(0.5) ppts.



32.7

32.9

0.2 ppts. Payroll and employee benefits

26.7

27.5

0.8 ppts.



27.6

27.8

0.2 ppts. Occupancy and other operating expenses

26.2

26.5

0.3 ppts.



26.0

26.5

0.5 ppts. Restaurant margin

13.4 %

12.8 %

0.6 ppts.



13.7 %

12.8 %

0.9 ppts.































































Percentages may not recompute due to rounding.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in US$ million)













9/30/2025

12/31/2024



(Unaudited)



ASSETS







Current Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 648

$ 723 Short-term investments

1,495

1,121 Accounts receivable, net

86

79 Inventories, net

389

405 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

397

366 Total Current Assets

3,015

2,694 Property, plant and equipment, net

2,442

2,407 Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,113

2,146 Goodwill

1,926

1,880 Intangible assets, net

146

144 Long-term bank deposits and notes

596

1,088 Equity investments

379

368 Deferred income tax assets

149

138 Other assets

268

256 Total Assets

11,034

11,121









LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND EQUITY







Current Liabilities







Accounts payable and other current liabilities

2,116

2,080 Short-term borrowings

29

127 Income taxes payable

139

76 Total Current Liabilities

2,284

2,283 Non-current operating lease liabilities

1,763

1,816 Non-current finance lease liabilities

49

49 Deferred income tax liabilities

396

389 Other liabilities

156

157 Total Liabilities

4,648

4,694









Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest

-

13









Equity







Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000 million shares authorized; 364 million shares

and 379 million shares issued at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively;

364 million shares and 378 million shares outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31,

2024, respectively.

4

4 Treasury stock

(10)

(52) Additional paid-in capital

3,887

4,028 Retained earnings

2,050

2,089 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(239)

(341) Total Yum China Holdings, Inc. Stockholders' Equity

5,692

5,728 Noncontrolling interests

694

686 Total Equity

6,386

6,414 Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Equity

$ 11,034

$ 11,121

Yum China Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in US$ million) (unaudited)



















Year to Date Ended





9/30/2025



9/30/2024 Cash Flows - Operating Activities











Net income - including noncontrolling interests



$ 851



$ 854 Depreciation and amortization



333



355 Non-cash operating lease cost



299



305 Closures and impairment expenses



22



22 Investment loss (gain)



25



(50) Equity in net (earnings) losses from equity method investments



(12)



(2) Distributions of income received from equity method investments



9



7 Deferred income taxes



(10)



(4) Share-based compensation expense



32



32 Changes in accounts receivable



(5)



(4) Changes in inventories



25



69 Changes in prepaid expenses, other current assets and value-added tax assets



(19)



3 Changes in accounts payable and other current liabilities



(9)



(83) Changes in income taxes payable



61



67 Changes in non-current operating lease liabilities



(301)



(303) Other, net



40



(16) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities



1,341



1,252













Cash Flows - Investing Activities











Capital spending



(385)



(523) Purchases of short-term investments, long-term bank deposits and notes



(6,162)



(3,330) Maturities of short-term investments, long-term bank deposits and notes



6,245



3,821 Acquisition of equity investment



(14)



- Other, net



-



4 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities



(316)



(28)













Cash Flows - Financing Activities











Proceeds from short-term borrowings



29



307 Repayment of short-term borrowings



(129)



(167) Repurchase of shares of common stock



(692)



(1,057) Cash dividends paid on common stock



(268)



(187) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests



(31)



(36) Acquisition of noncontrolling interests



(8)



- Other, net



(8)



(19) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities



(1,107)



(1,159) Effect of Exchange Rates on Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



7



- Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



(75)



65 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash - Beginning of Period



723



1,128 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash - End of Period



$ 648



$ 1,193

In this press release:

Certain performance metrics and non-GAAP measures are presented excluding the impact of foreign currency translation ("F/X"). These amounts are derived by translating current year results at prior year average exchange rates. We believe the elimination of the F/X impact provides better year-to-year comparability without the distortion of foreign currency fluctuations.

System sales growth reflects the results of all restaurants regardless of ownership, including Company-owned and franchise restaurants that operate our restaurant concepts, except for non-Company-owned restaurants for which we do not receive a sales-based royalty. Sales of franchise restaurants typically generate ongoing franchise fees for the Company at an average rate of approximately 6% of system sales. Franchise restaurant sales are not included in Company sales in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income; however, the franchise fees are included in the Company's revenues. We believe system sales growth is useful to investors as a significant indicator of the overall strength of our business as it incorporates all of our revenue drivers, Company and franchise same-store sales as well as net unit growth.

Effective January 1, 2018, the Company revised its definition of same-store sales growth to represent the estimated percentage change in sales of food of all restaurants in the Company system that have been open prior to the first day of our prior fiscal year, excluding the period during which stores are temporarily closed. We refer to these as our "base" stores. Previously, same-store sales growth represented the estimated percentage change in sales of all restaurants in the Company system that have been open for one year or more, including stores temporarily closed, and the base stores changed on a rolling basis from month to month. This revision was made to align with how management measures performance internally and focuses on trends of a more stable base of stores.

Unit Count by Brand





















KFC



12/31/2024

New Builds

Closures

Refranchised

9/30/2025 Company-owned

10,187

848

(258)

(2)

10,775 Franchisees

1,461

434

(32)

2

1,865 Total

11,648

1,282

(290)

-

12,640











































Pizza Hut



12/31/2024

New Builds

Closures

Refranchised

9/30/2025 Company-owned

3,525

377

(159)

(1)

3,742 Franchisees

199

89

(9)

1

280 Total

3,724

466

(168)

-

4,022





















Others



12/31/2024

New Builds

Closures

9/30/2025



Company-owned

175

20

(30)

165



Franchisees

848

63

(224)

687



Total

1,023

83

(254)

852





Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Measures

(in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited)

In addition to the results provided in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") in this press release, the Company provides the following non-GAAP measures:

Measures adjusted for Special Items, which include Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share ("EPS"), Adjusted Effective Tax Rate and Adjusted EBITDA;

Company Restaurant Profit ("Restaurant profit") and Restaurant margin;

Core Operating Profit and Core OP margin, which exclude Special Items, and further adjusted for Items Affecting Comparability and the impact of F/X;

These non-GAAP measures are not intended to replace the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP. Rather, the Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides additional information to investors to facilitate the comparison of past and present results, excluding those items that the Company does not believe are indicative of our core operations.

With respect to non-GAAP measures adjusted for Special Items, the Company excludes impact from Special Items for the purpose of evaluating performance internally and uses them as factors in determining compensation for certain employees. Special Items are not included in any of our segment results.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income including noncontrolling interests adjusted for equity in net earnings (losses) from equity method investments, income tax, interest income, net, investment gain or loss, depreciation and amortization, store impairment charges, and Special Items. Store impairment charges included as an adjustment item in Adjusted EBITDA primarily resulted from our semi-annual impairment evaluation of long-lived assets of individual restaurants, and additional impairment evaluation whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying value of the assets may not be recoverable. If these restaurant-level assets were not impaired, depreciation of the assets would have been recorded and included in EBITDA. Therefore, store impairment charges were a non-cash item similar to depreciation and amortization of our long-lived assets of restaurants. The Company believes that investors and analysts may find it useful in measuring operating performance without regard to such non-cash items.

Restaurant Profit is defined as Company sales less expenses incurred directly by our Company-owned restaurants in generating Company sales, including cost of food and paper, restaurant-level payroll and employee benefits, rent, depreciation and amortization of restaurant-level assets, advertising expenses, and other operating expenses. Company restaurant margin percentage is defined as Restaurant profit divided by Company sales. We also use Restaurant profit and Restaurant margin for the purposes of internally evaluating the performance of our Company-owned restaurants and we believe they provide useful information to investors as to the profitability of our Company-owned restaurants.

Core Operating Profit is defined as Operating Profit adjusted for Special Items, and further excluding Items Affecting Comparability and the impact of F/X. We consider quantitative and qualitative factors in assessing whether to adjust for the impact of items that may be significant or that could affect an understanding of our ongoing financial and business performance or trends. Items such as charges, gains and accounting changes which are viewed by management as significantly impacting the current period or the comparable period, due to changes in policy or other external factors, or non-cash items pertaining to underlying activities that are different from or unrelated to our core operations, are generally considered "Items Affecting Comparability." Examples of Items Affecting Comparability include, but are not limited to: temporary relief from landlords and government agencies; VAT deductions due to tax policy changes; and amortization of reacquired franchise rights recognized upon acquisitions. We believe presenting Core Operating Profit provides additional information to further enhance comparability of our operating results and we use this measure for purposes of evaluating the performance of our core operations. Core OP margin is defined as Core Operating Profit divided by Total revenues, excluding the impact of F/X.

The following tables set forth the reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit and Core Operating Profit by segment is presented in Segment Results within this release.





Quarter Ended

Year to Date Ended



9/30/2025

9/30/2024

9/30/2025

9/30/2024



































Reconciliation of Operating Profit to Adjusted Operating Profit















Operating Profit

$ 400

$ 371

$ 1,103

$ 1,011 Special Items, Operating Profit

-

-

-

- Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 400

$ 371

$ 1,103

$ 1,011 Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income















Net Income - Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$ 282

$ 297

$ 789

$ 796 Special Items, Net Income -Yum China Holdings, Inc.

-

-

-

- Adjusted Net Income - Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$ 282

$ 297

$ 789

$ 796 Reconciliation of EPS to Adjusted EPS















Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.76

$ 0.77

$ 2.12

$ 2.04 Special Items, Basic Earnings Per Common Share

-

-

-

- Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.76

$ 0.77

$ 2.12

$ 2.04 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.76

$ 0.77

$ 2.11

$ 2.03 Special Items, Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

-

-

-

- Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

$ 0.76

$ 0.77

$ 2.11

$ 2.03 Reconciliation of Effective Tax Rate to Adjusted Effective Tax Rate















Effective tax rate

27.6 %

27.3 %

27.2 %

26.6 % Impact on effective tax rate as a result of Special Items

-

-

-

- Adjusted effective tax rate

27.6 %

27.3 %

27.2 %

26.6 %

Net income, along with the reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA, is presented below.





































































Quarter Ended

Year to Date Ended



9/30/2025

9/30/2024

9/30/2025

9/30/2024



































Net Income - Yum China Holdings, Inc.

$ 282

$ 297

$ 789

$ 796 Net income - noncontrolling interests

23

22

62

58 Equity in net (earnings) losses from equity method investments

(6)

(2)

(12)

(2) Income tax provision

114

119

313

309 Interest income, net

(23)

(31)

(74)

(100) Investment loss (gain)

10

(34)

25

(50) Operating Profit

400

371

1,103

1,011 Special Items, Operating Profit

-

-

-

- Adjusted Operating Profit

400

371

1,103

1,011 Depreciation and amortization

114

120

333

355 Store impairment charges

6

10

25

29 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 520

$ 501

$ 1,461

$ 1,395

Operating Profit, along with the reconciliation to Core Operating Profit, is presented below:

















































Quarter ended

% Change

Year to Date Ended

% Change





9/30/2025

9/30/2024

B/(W)

9/30/2025

9/30/2024

B/(W)





























Operating Profit

$ 400

$ 371

8

$ 1,103

$ 1,011

9

Special Items, Operating Profit

-

-





-

-





Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 400

$ 371

8

$ 1,103

$ 1,011

9

Items Affecting Comparability

-

-





-

-





F/X impact

(1)

-





4

-





Core Operating Profit

$ 399

$ 371

8

$ 1,107

$ 1,011

9

Total revenues

3,206

3,071

4

8,974

8,708

3

F/X impact

(3)

-





28

-





Total revenues, excluding the impact of F/X

$ 3,203

$ 3,071

4

$ 9,002

$ 8,708

3

Core OP margin

12.5 %

12.1 %

0.4 ppts 12.3 %

11.6 %

0.7 ppts.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. Segment Results (in US$ million) (unaudited)





























Quarter Ended 9/30/2025



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated (1)

Elimination

Total Company sales

$ 2,363

$ 624

$ 11

$ -

$ -

$ 2,998 Franchise fees and income

22

3

3

-

-

28 Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)

18

2

23

97

-

140 Other revenues

1

6

235

18

(220)

40 Total revenues

$ 2,404

$ 635

$ 272

$ 115

$ (220)

$ 3,206 Company restaurant expenses

1,927

540

12

-

-

2,479 General and administrative expenses

66

27

7

43

-

143 Franchise expenses

9

1

1

-

-

11 Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)

15

2

21

96

-

134 Other operating costs and expenses

1

6

230

18

(220)

35 Closures and impairment expenses, net

2

2

-

-

-

4 Total costs and expenses, net

2,020

578

271

157

(220)

2,806 Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 384

$ 57

$ 1

$ (42)

$ -

$ 400



















































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit is as follows:



















Quarter Ended 9/30/2025



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated (1)

Elimination

Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 384

$ 57

$ 1

$ (42)

$ -

$ 400 Less:























Franchise fees and income

22

3

3

-

-

28 Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)

18

2

23

97

-

140 Other revenues

1

6

235

18

(220)

40 Add:























General and administrative expenses

66

27

7

43

-

143 Franchise expenses

9

1

1

-

-

11 Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)

15

2

21

96

-

134 Other operating costs and expenses

1

6

230

18

(220)

35 Closures and impairment expenses, net

2

2

-

-

-

4 Restaurant profit (loss)

$ 436

$ 84

$ (1)

$ -

$ -

$ 519 Company sales

2,363

624

11

-

-

2,998 Restaurant margin

18.5 %

13.4 %

(8.2) %

N/A

N/A

17.3 %



















































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Core Operating Profit is as follows:



















Quarter Ended 9/30/2025



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated (1)

Elimination

Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 384

$ 57

$ 1

$ (42)

$ -

$ 400 Special Items, Operating Profit

-

-

-

-

-

- Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 384

$ 57

$ 1

$ (42)

$ -

$ 400 Items Affecting Comparability

-

-

-

-

-

- F/X impact

(1)

-

-

-

-

(1) Core Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 383

$ 57

$ 1

$ (42)

$ -

$ 399





























Quarter Ended 9/30/2024



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated (1)

Elimination

Total Company sales

$ 2,276

$ 606

$ 13

$ -

$ -

$ 2,895 Franchise fees and income

19

2

4

-

-

25 Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)

15

2

19

80

-

116 Other revenues

1

5

176

17

(164)

35 Total revenues

$ 2,311

$ 615

$ 212

$ 97

$ (164)

$ 3,071 Company restaurant expenses

1,859

529

14

-

(1)

2,401 General and administrative expenses

62

26

9

42

-

139 Franchise expenses

8

1

1

-

-

10 Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)

13

1

17

79

-

110 Other operating costs and expenses

1

5

172

17

(163)

32 Closures and impairment expenses, net

4

1

3

-

-

8 Total costs and expenses, net

1,947

563

216

138

(164)

2,700 Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 364

$ 52

$ (4)

$ (41)

$ -

$ 371



















































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit is as follows:



















Quarter Ended 9/30/2024



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated (1)

Elimination

Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 364

$ 52

$ (4)

$ (41)

$ -

$ 371 Less:























Franchise fees and income

19

2

4

-

-

25 Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)

15

2

19

80

-

116 Other revenues

1

5

176

17

(164)

35 Add:























General and administrative expenses

62

26

9

42

-

139 Franchise expenses

8

1

1

-

-

10 Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)

13

1

17

79

-

110 Other operating costs and expenses

1

5

172

17

(163)

32 Closures and impairment expenses, net

4

1

3

-

-

8 Restaurant profit (loss)

$ 417

$ 77

$ (1)

$ -

$ 1

$ 494 Company sales

2,276

606

13

-

-

2,895 Restaurant margin

18.3 %

12.8 %

(13.2) %

N/A

N/A

17.0 %



















































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Core Operating Profit is as follows:



















Quarter Ended 9/30/2024



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated (1)

Elimination

Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 364

$ 52

$ (4)

$ (41)

$ -

$ 371 Special Items, Operating Profit

-

-

-

-

-

- Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 364

$ 52

$ (4)

$ (41)

$ -

$ 371 Items Affecting Comparability

-

-

-

-

-

- F/X impact

-

-

-

-

-

- Core Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 364

$ 52

$ (4)

$ (41)

$ -

$ 371





























Year to Date Ended 9/30/2025



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated (1)

Elimination

Total Company sales

$ 6,630

$ 1,753

$ 29

$ -

$ -

$ 8,412 Franchise fees and income

62

7

10

-

-

79 Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)

51

5

59

261

-

376 Other revenues

3

19

577

52

(544)

107 Total revenues

$ 6,746

$ 1,784

$ 675

$ 313

$ (544)

$ 8,974 Company restaurant expenses

5,408

1,512

32

-

(1)

6,951 General and administrative expenses

186

79

23

124

-

412 Franchise expenses

28

3

1

-

-

32 Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)

44

5

54

258

-

361 Other operating costs and expenses

3

17

565

52

(543)

94 Closures and impairment expenses, net

15

5

2

-

-

22 Other income, net

-

-

-

(1)

-

(1) Total costs and expenses, net

5,684

1,621

677

433

(544)

7,871 Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 1,062

$ 163

$ (2)

$ (120)

$ -

$ 1,103



















































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit is as follows:



















Year to Date Ended 9/30/2025



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated (1)

Elimination

Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 1,062

$ 163

$ (2)

$ (120)

$ -

$ 1,103 Less:























Franchise fees and income

62

7

10

-

-

79 Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)

51

5

59

261

-

376 Other revenues

3

19

577

52

(544)

107 Add:























General and administrative expenses

186

79

23

124

-

412 Franchise expenses

28

3

1

-

-

32 Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)

44

5

54

258

-

361 Other operating costs and expenses

3

17

565

52

(543)

94 Closures and impairment expenses, net

15

5

2

-

-

22 Other income, net

-

-

-

(1)

-

(1) Restaurant profit (loss)

$ 1,222

$ 241

$ (3)

$ -

$ 1

$ 1,461 Company sales

6,630

1,753

29

-

-

8,412 Restaurant margin

18.4 %

13.7 %

(13.0) %

N/A

N/A

17.4 %



















































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Core Operating Profit is as follows:



















Year to Date Ended 9/30/2025



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated (1)

Elimination

Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 1,062

$ 163

$ (2)

$ (120)

$ -

$ 1,103 Special Items, Operating Profit

-

-

-

-

-

- Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 1,062

$ 163

$ (2)

$ (120)

$ -

$ 1,103 Items Affecting Comparability

-

-

-

-

-

- F/X impact

3

1

-

-

-

4 Core Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 1,065

$ 164

$ (2)

$ (120)

$ -

$ 1,107





























Year to Date Ended 9/30/2024



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated (1)

Elimination

Total Company sales

$ 6,452

$ 1,723

$ 42

$ -

$ -

$ 8,217 Franchise fees and income

53

6

13

-

-

72 Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)

41

4

55

219

-

319 Other revenues

9

17

484

48

(458)

100 Total revenues

$ 6,555

$ 1,750

$ 594

$ 267

$ (458)

$ 8,708 Company restaurant expenses

5,293

1,503

45

-

(2)

6,839 General and administrative expenses

183

80

29

120

-

412 Franchise expenses

25

3

1

-

-

29 Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)

36

3

50

217

-

306 Other operating costs and expenses

7

16

476

47

(456)

90 Closures and impairment expenses, net

11

6

5

-

-

22 Other income, net

-

-

-

(1)

-

(1) Total costs and expenses, net

5,555

1,611

606

383

(458)

7,697 Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 1,000

$ 139

$ (12)

$ (116)

$ -

$ 1,011



















































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Restaurant Profit is as follows:



















Year to Date Ended 9/30/2024



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated (1)

Elimination

Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 1,000

$ 139

$ (12)

$ (116)

$ -

$ 1,011 Less:























Franchise fees and income

53

6

13

-

-

72 Revenues from transactions with franchisees(2)

41

4

55

219

-

319 Other revenues

9

17

484

48

(458)

100 Add:























General and administrative expenses

183

80

29

120

-

412 Franchise expenses

25

3

1

-

-

29 Expenses for transactions with franchisees(2)

36

3

50

217

-

306 Other operating costs and expenses

7

16

476

47

(456)

90 Closures and impairment expenses, net

11

6

5

-

-

22 Other income, net

-

-

-

(1)

-

(1) Restaurant profit (loss)

$ 1,159

$ 220

$ (3)

$ -

$ 2

$ 1,378 Company sales

6,452

1,723

42

-

-

8,217 Restaurant margin

18.0 %

12.8 %

(11.8) %

N/A

N/A

16.8 %



















































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Core Operating Profit is as follows:



















Year to Date Ended 9/30/2024



KFC

Pizza Hut

All Other Segments

Corporate

and

Unallocated (1)

Elimination

Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 1,000

$ 139

$ (12)

$ (116)

$ -

$ 1,011 Special Items, Operating Profit

-

-

-

-

-

- Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 1,000

$ 139

$ (12)

$ (116)

$ -

$ 1,011 Items Affecting Comparability

-

-

-

-

-

- F/X impact

-

-

-

-

-

- Core Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 1,000

$ 139

$ (12)

$ (116)

$ -

$ 1,011

























The above tables reconcile segment information, which is based on management responsibility, with our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

























(1) Amounts have not been allocated to any segment for purpose of making operating decision or assessing financial performance as the transactions are deemed corporate revenues and expenses in nature. (2) Primarily includes revenues and associated expenses of transactions with franchisees derived from the Company's central procurement model whereby the Company centrally purchases substantially all food and paper products from suppliers and then sells and delivers to KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants, including franchisees.

SOURCE Yum China Holdings, Inc.