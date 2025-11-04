Brightstar Lottery Plc Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Third quarter revenue grew 7% to $629 million, primarily driven by 7.9% same-store sales growth reflecting strength across jurisdictions and game types





Income from continuing operations of $95 million





Adjusted EBITDA of $294 million increased 11%, on high profit flow-through of strong same-store sales growth and expense recoveries





Returned $978 million to shareholders in YTD period; announced 10% increase in Q4'25 dividend to $0.22 per share





Introducing medium-term targets including 2028 revenue of $2.75 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of $1.3 billion

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightstar Lottery PLC (NYSE:BRSL) ("Brightstar" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EST, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.

"We achieved many milestones in Q3: closing the IGT Gaming sale for $4 billion in cash, executing our shareholder return plans, and completing the refocusing of the Company as a lottery pure play," said Vince Sadusky, CEO of Brightstar. "The better-than-expected Q3 revenue and profit results reflect a significant acceleration of same-store sales across all geographies. For nearly 50 years, our innovative products and services have helped our customers excel. The 2028 financial targets we are introducing today reflect a stronger organic growth profile that we believe will drive compelling, incremental value over the next few years."

"With $1.6 billion of cash and cash equivalents and net debt leverage of 2.3x at the end of Q3, we are well-positioned to execute on our strategic objectives," said Max Chiara, CFO of Brightstar. "As we released our mid-term targets, we expect to generate over $7 billion in gross cash in the 2025-2028 period, mostly allocated to funding organic growth, with $1.7 billion expected to be returned to shareholders over the same timeframe."

Overview of Consolidated Third Quarter 2025 Results



Quarter Ended Y/Y

Change Constant

Currency

Change All amounts from continuing operations September 30,

2025

2024 ($ in millions, except per share data)









GAAP Financials:









Revenue 629

587 7 % 5 %











Income (loss) from continuing operations 95

(46) NA

Income (loss) from continuing operations margin 15.0 %

(7.8) %















Earnings per share - diluted $0.29

$(0.39) NA













Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (439)

173 NA

Q3'25 cash from operations of $140M net of Italy Lotto upfront license fee





















Cash and cash equivalents 1,599

501 219 %













Non-GAAP Financial Measures:









Adjusted EBIT 185

162 14 % 10 % Adjusted EBIT margin 29.5 %

27.7 %















Adjusted EBITDA 294

264 11 % 7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 46.7 %

44.9 %















Adjusted earnings per share - diluted $0.36

$(0.02) NA













Free cash flow (504)

144 NA













Net debt 2,572

5,156 (50) %





Note: Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and other disclosures

regarding non-GAAP financial measures, are provided at the end of this news release

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Third quarter revenue of $629 million, up 7% from $587 million in the prior year, primarily driven by:

Instant ticket and draw same-store sales increased 3.9%, with growth across geographies and game types, primarily driven by a 6.1% increase in Italy and a 1.6% increase in the U.S.

Higher U.S. multi-state jackpot revenue propelled by a $1.8 billion Powerball jackpot

Benefit from foreign currency translation

Increased terminal sales, partially offset by non-wager based service revenue related to European contracts in the prior year and U.K. service contract transition

Income from continuing operations was $95 million compared to loss from continuing operations of $46 million in the prior-year period, primarily resulting from:

Higher gross profit coupled with general & administrative expense recoveries

Foreign exchange gain versus foreign exchange loss in the prior year, primarily reflecting the non-cash impact of fluctuations in the EUR/USD exchange rate on debt

Reduced restructuring charges and provision for income taxes

Adjusted EBITDA increased 11% to $294 million versus $264 million in the prior-year period, mainly due to:

High profit flow-through of increased wager-based revenue from strong same-store sales and jackpot activity

Lower costs associated with the execution of the OPtiMa efficiency plan and certain expense recoveries, partially offset by inflationary cost increases

Benefit from foreign currency translation

Partially offset by flow-through of non-wager based service revenue related to European contracts in the prior year and U.K. service contract transition

Diluted income per share from continuing operations was $0.29 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $0.39 in the prior year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.36 compared to adjusted diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $0.02 in the prior year, primarily driven by higher income from continuing operations.

YTD 2025 Financial Highlights

Year-to-date revenue of $1.84 billion versus $1.86 billion in the prior-year period, primarily due to increased instant ticket and draw same-store sales, which were more than offset by higher LMA incentives in the prior year.

Income from continuing operations was $43 million compared to $154 million in the prior year period, primarily driven by:

Foreign exchange loss versus foreign exchange gain in the prior year, primarily reflecting the non-cash impact of fluctuations in the EUR/USD exchange rate on debt

Higher gross profit in the prior year

Partially offset by improvements in restructuring charges and provision for income taxes

Adjusted EBITDA of $818 million compares to $880 million in the prior year, primarily resulting from:

High profit flow-through from LMA incentives in the prior year

Beneficial product sales mix in the prior year

Incremental investments to drive sustainable long-term growth in the current year

Partially offset by positive foreign currency translation, general & administrative cost recoveries, and OPtiMa savings

Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was $0.31 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.17 in the prior year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.55 compared to $0.46 in the prior year primarily driven by reductions in net interest, income tax, and general & administrative expenses, partially offset by higher gross profit in the prior year.

Net debt was $2.6 billion compared to $4.8 billion at December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by approximately $2 billion in proceeds from the sale of IGT Gaming allocated to debt reduction. Net debt leverage was 2.3x.

Cash and Liquidity Update

Total liquidity was $3.2 billion as of September 30, 2025 with $1.6 billion in unrestricted cash and $1.6 billion in additional borrowing capacity from undrawn credit facilities; ample liquidity in advance of upcoming Italy Lotto upfront license fee payments.

Other Developments

On July 1, 2025, completed sale of IGT Gaming business for approximately $4 billion of net cash proceeds.

$3.00 per share special cash dividend distribution to shareholders on July 29, 2025

Launched $250 million accelerated share repurchase on July 29, 2025, as part of $500 million share repurchase authorization

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per common share, representing a 10% increase over historical levels, with a record date of November 18, 2025 and a payment date of December 2, 2025.

For U.S. income tax purposes, dividends paid in 2025 are expected to be classified as a non-taxable return of capital to the extent of a shareholder's basis in its shares, and thereafter as capital gain.

Financial Outlook

Reaffirming FY'25 revenue and profit outlook:

Revenue of approximately $2.5 billion

Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $1.1 billion

Net cash used in operating activities of approximately $220 million; upgrading cash from operations to approximately $700 million from approximately $645 million excluding Lotto upfront license fee

Capital expenditures of approximately $340 million, an approximate $110 million decrease from the estimate at the beginning of the year, primarily related to timing shifts

Introducing medium-term targets:

2028 revenue of $2.75 billion reflects an accelerated, over 5% organic CAGR, led by continued core business growth and incremental expansion from iLottery in the U.S. and Italy B2C initiatives

2028 Adjusted EBITDA of $1.3 billion reflects a more than 6% CAGR as revenue growth is enhanced by OPtiMa savings and other efficiency initiatives

Average annual capital expenditures of approximately $400 million for 2025 - 2028 reflecting peak contract renewal cycle; moderates to approximately $200 - $225 million post peak cycle

Over $400 million in annual free cash flow before upfront license fees but after minority distributions and peak capital expenditure investment cycle; implies low-to-mid teens free cash flow yield at current share price

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

November 4, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. EST

To register to participate in the conference call, or to listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the "Events Calendar" on Brightstar's Investor Relations website at www.brightstarlottery.com. A replay will be available on the website following the live event.

Comparability of Results

All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Amounts reported in millions are computed based on amounts in thousands. As a result, the sum of the components may not equal the total amount reported in millions due to rounding. Certain columns and rows within tables may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying unrounded amounts.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management supplements the reporting of financial information, determined under GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial information. Management believes the non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but it is not intended to, nor should it be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. The Company encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Adjusted EBIT represents net income (loss) from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, net, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, other expenses (e.g., gains/losses on extinguishment and modifications of debt, etc.), net, impairment losses, restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income), and certain other non-recurring items. Other non-recurring items are infrequent in nature and are not reflective of ongoing operational activities. Management believes that Adjusted EBIT is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Adjusted EBIT margin represents Adjusted EBIT divided by revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, net, foreign exchange gain (loss), net, other expenses (e.g., gains/losses on extinguishment and modifications of debt, etc.), net, depreciation, impairment losses, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting, and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income), and certain other non-recurring items. Other non-recurring items are infrequent in nature and are not reflective of ongoing operational activities. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

Adjusted EPS represents diluted earnings per share (a GAAP measure), excluding the effects of foreign exchange, impairments, amortization from purchase accounting, discrete tax items, and other significant non-recurring adjustments that are not reflective of on-going operational activities (e.g., gains/losses on sale of business, gains/losses on extinguishment and modifications of debt, etc.). Adjusted EPS is calculated using diluted weighted-average number of shares outstanding, including the impact of any potentially dilutive common stock equivalents that are anti-dilutive to GAAP net income (loss) per share but dilutive to Adjusted EPS. Management believes that Adjusted EPS is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents debt (a GAAP measure, calculated as long-term obligations plus short-term borrowings) minus capitalized debt issuance costs and cash and cash equivalents, including cash and cash equivalents classified as held for sale. Cash and cash equivalents, including cash and cash equivalents held for sale, are subtracted from the GAAP measure because they could be used to reduce the Company's debt obligations. Management believes that net debt is a useful measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.

Net debt leverage is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the ratio of Net debt as of a particular balance sheet date to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months prior to such date. Management believes that net debt leverage is a useful measure to assess Brightstar's financial strength and ability to incur incremental indebtedness when making key investment decisions.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing Brightstar's ability to fund its activities, including debt service and distribution of earnings to shareholders.

Constant currency is a non-GAAP adjustment to certain financial measures that expresses current financial data using the prior-year/period exchange rate (i.e., the exchange rate used in preparing the financial statements for the prior year). Management believes that constant currency is a useful measure to compare period-to-period results without regard to the impact of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this release. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.

The Company provides guidance of select information related to its financial and operating performance, and such measures may differ from year to year. The guidance is only an estimate of what the Company believes is realizable as of the date of this release. Actual results may vary from the guidance and the variations may be material. The Company undertakes no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these projections, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

A reconciliation of the Company's forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure cannot be provided without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the adjusting items necessary for such a reconciliation to be prepared, for example, the provision for income taxes or net foreign exchange gain/loss, as such items have not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control, or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Select Performance and KPI data ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted)

















Constant



Q3'25

Q3'24

Y/Y

Currency Revenue





Change

Change (1) Service















Instant ticket & draw wager-based revenue

512

477

7 %

4 % U.S. multi-state jackpot wager-based revenue

36

21

74 %

74 % Upfront license fee amortization

(53)

(51)

(5) %

- % Other

109

119

(8) %

(9) % Total service revenue

604

566

7 %

4 %

















Product sales

25

20

24 %

22 % Total revenue

629

587

7 %

5 %

















Income (loss) from continuing operations

95

(46)

NA



Adjusted EBITDA (1)

294

264

11 %

7 %

















Same-store sales growth (%) at constant currency (wager-based growth) (2) Global















Instant ticket & draw games

3.9 % (3) 1.0 %







U.S. multi-state jackpots

69.2 %

(55.2 %)







Total

7.9 %

(5.8 %)

























U.S.















Instant ticket & draw games

1.6 %

0.2 %







U.S. multi-state jackpots

69.2 %

(55.2 %)







Total

7.7 %

(9.8 %)

























Italy















Instant ticket & draw games

6.1 % (3) 2.7 %

























Rest of world















Instant ticket & draw games

14.3 %

1.9 %





























(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details (2) Same-store sales represents the change in wagers recorded in lottery jurisdictions where Brightstar is the operator or facilities management supplier, using

the same lottery jurisdictions and perimeter for comparisons between periods (3) Instant ticket & draw game same-store sales normalized for a like number of Italy Lotto draws were 3.7% on a global basis and 5.3% in Italy

















Constant



Q3'25

Q3'24

Y/Y

Currency







Change

Change (1)

















Same-store revenue growth (%) at constant currency (Same-store sales inclusive of contract mix) (2) Global















Instant ticket & draw games

5.6 %

0.6 %







U.S. multi-state jackpots

73.6 %

(56.2) %







Total

8.5 %

(4.6) %

























U.S.















Instant ticket & draw games

3.5 %

(0.6) %







U.S. multi-state jackpots

73.6 %

(56.2) %







Total

10.7 %

(12.1) %

























Italy















Instant ticket & draw games

5.9 %

1.7 %

























Rest of world















Instant ticket & draw games

14.1 %

(0.6) %





























































Revenue (by geography)















U.S. & Canada

304

284

7 %

7 % Italy

257

228

12 %

7 % Rest of world

69

75

(7) %

(10) % Total revenue

629

587

7 %

5 %





















(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details (2) Same-store revenue represents the change in same-store sales net of contract mix

Brightstar Lottery PLC Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ and shares in millions, except per share amounts) Unaudited

















For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Service revenue (includes amortization of upfront license fees) 604

566

1,750

1,771 Product sales 25

20

93

89 Total revenue 629

587

1,843

1,861















Cost of services (excluding Depreciation and amortization) 276

261

819

795 Cost of product sales (excluding Depreciation and amortization) 31

22

86

67 General and administrative 44

61

164

178 Research and development 11

12

33

33 Sales and marketing 29

30

92

89 Depreciation and amortization 55

51

163

151 Restructuring -

38

21

39 Interest expense, net 36

53

130

160 Foreign exchange loss, net 1

39

132

23 Other expense, net 12

4

23

12















Income from continuing operations before provision for

income taxes 134

15

180

315 Provision for income taxes 40

61

137

161 Income (loss) from continuing operations 95

(46)

43

154 (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax (16)

88

75

101 Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax 77

-

77

- Income from discontinued operations 60

88

152

101 Net income 155

43

195

256















Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests from

continuing operations 38

34

105

120 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests from

discontinued operations -

1

4

5 Net income attributable to Brightstar Lottery PLC 117

7

86

130















Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to

Brightstar Lottery PLC per common share - basic 0.29

(0.39)

(0.31)

0.17 Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to

Brightstar Lottery PLC per common share - diluted 0.29

(0.39)

(0.31)

0.17 Net income attributable to Brightstar Lottery PLC per

common share - basic 0.60

0.04

0.43

0.65 Net income attributable to Brightstar Lottery PLC per

common share - diluted 0.60

0.04

0.43

0.64 Weighted-average shares - basic 195

202

200

201 Weighted-average shares - diluted 196

202

200

203

Brightstar Lottery PLC Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in millions) Unaudited













September 30,

December 31,



2025

2024 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

1,599

584 Restricted cash and cash equivalents

97

120 Trade and other receivables, net

514

468 Inventories, net

115

113 Other current assets

191

114 Assets held for sale

-

4,765 Total current assets

2,516

6,165 Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net

636

581 Property, plant and equipment, net

88

85 Operating lease right-of-use assets

95

102 Goodwill

2,707

2,650 Intangible assets, net

104

89 Other non-current assets

3,142

606 Total non-current assets

6,771

4,113 Total assets

9,288

10,278









Liabilities and shareholders' equity

















Liabilities







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

758

718 Current portion of long-term debt

117

208 Payable to ADM

2,031

- Other current liabilities

514

619 Liabilities held for sale

-

1,142 Total current liabilities

3,420

2,687 Long-term debt, less current portion

4,064

5,153 Deferred income taxes

232

170 Operating lease liabilities

75

83 Other non-current liabilities

143

125 Total non-current liabilities

4,513

5,530 Total liabilities

7,934

8,217









Shareholders' Equity







Brightstar Lottery PLC's shareholders' equity

871

1,652 Non-controlling interests

483

409 Total shareholders' equity

1,354

2,061 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

9,288

10,278

Brightstar Lottery PLC Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($ in millions) Unaudited

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities













Net income 155

43

195

256 Less: Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 60

88

152

101 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

from continuing operations:













Amortization of upfront license fees 53

51

154

150 Depreciation 45

42

135

127 Amortization 10

8

28

24 Stock-based compensation 3

12

15

31 Foreign exchange loss, net 1

39

132

23 Other non-cash items, net 41

(19)

33

(3) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of dispositions:













Trade and other receivables (82)

(8)

(4)

11 Inventories 2

(6)

(4)

(12) Accounts payable 87

87

11

18 Accrued interest payable (32)

(34)

(25)

(44) Accrued income taxes (80)

(6)

9

3 Italian Lotto License payment (579)

-

(579)

- Other assets and liabilities (2)

52

47

7 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities from continuing operations (439)

173

(6)

489 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities from discontinued operations (7)

87

94

235 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (446)

260

88

724















Cash flows from investing activities













Capital expenditures (65)

(30)

(239)

(104) Other -

2

-

1 Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (64)

(27)

(240)

(103) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities from discontinued operations 3,953

(62)

3,868

(166) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 3,889

(90)

3,629

(270)















Cash flows from financing activities













Proceeds from long-term debt -

556

1,112

556 Net (payments on) receipts from financial liabilities (1)

12

(82)

(52) Payments of debt issuance costs (2)

(2)

(11)

(3) Net repayments of Revolving Credit Facilities (410)

(82)

(515)

(119) Principal payments on long-term debt (1,978)

(500)

(2,186)

(500) Repurchases of common stock (251)

-

(251)

- Dividends paid (647)

(40)

(728)

(121) Dividends paid - non-controlling interests -

-

(163)

(159) Return of capital - non-controlling interests (10)

(10)

(57)

(55) Capital increase - non-controlling interests -

-

178

2 Other 33

12

18

(16) Net cash used in financing activities from continuing operations (3,268)

(54)

(2,686)

(467) Net cash used in financing activities from discontinued operations -

(19)

(143)

(39) Net cash used in financing activities (3,268)

(73)

(2,829)

(505)















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash

equivalents 175

98

888

(51) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash

equivalents (25)

17

33

(14) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the

period 1,546

559

775

739 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 1,696

674

1,696

674 Less: Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents of discontinued

operations -

71

-

71 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

of continuing operations 1,696

604

1,696

604















Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information for continuing operations:













Interest paid 82

87

171

204 Income taxes paid 87

87

119

169

Brightstar Lottery PLC Net Debt ($ in millions) Unaudited









September 30,

December 31,

2025

2024 4.125% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due April 2026 -

748 3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due June 2026 -

777 6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2027 749

748 2.375% Senior Secured Euro Notes due April 2028 585

517 5.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2029 747

746 4.250% Senior Secured Euro Notes due March 2030 581

513 Senior Secured Notes 2,661

4,050







Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027 234

619 Euro Term Loan Facilities due September 2030 1,168

- Revolving Credit Facility A due July 2027 -

157 Revolving Credit Facility B due July 2027 -

328 Long-term debt, less current portion 4,064

5,153







Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027 117

208 Current portion of long-term debt 117

208







Total debt 4,181

5,361







Less: Cash and cash equivalents 1,599

584 Less: Debt issuance costs, net - Revolving Credit Facility A due July 2027 5

- Less: Debt issuance costs, net - Revolving Credit Facility B due July 2027 5

- Net debt 2,572

4,777







Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure







Brightstar Lottery PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited, $ in millions)





For the three months ended

September 30,

For the nine months ended

September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Income (loss) from continuing operations

95

(46)

43

154 Provision for income taxes

40

61

137

161 Interest expense, net

36

53

130

160 Foreign exchange loss, net

1

39

132

23 Restructuring

-

38

21

39 Stock-based compensation

3

12

15

31 Other expense, net

12

4

23

12 Adjusted EBIT

185

162

500

580



































Income (loss) from continuing operations

95

(46)

43

154 Provision for income taxes

40

61

137

161 Interest expense, net

36

53

130

160 Foreign exchange loss, net

1

39

132

23 Depreciation

45

42

135

127 Amortization - service revenue (1)

53

51

154

150 Amortization - non-purchase accounting

8

6

21

17 Amortization - purchase accounting

2

2

7

7 Restructuring

-

38

21

39 Stock-based compensation

3

12

15

31 Other expense, net

12

4

23

12 Adjusted EBITDA

294

264

818

880 (1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees













































Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations

(439)

173

(6)

489 Capital expenditures

(65)

(30)

(239)

(104) Free Cash Flow

(504)

144

(245)

385

Brightstar Lottery PLC Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)





For the three months ended September 30,

For the nine months ended September 30,





2025

2024

2025

2024





Pre-

Tax

Impact

Tax

Impact

(1)

Net

Impact

Pre-

Tax

Impact

Tax

Impact

(1)

Net

Impact

Pre-

Tax

Impact

Tax

Impact

(1)

Net

Impact

Pre-

Tax

Impact

Tax

Impact

(1)

Net

Impact

Reported EPS from continuing operations

attributable to Brightstar Lottery PLC - diluted







0.29









(0.39)









(0.31)









0.17





















































Adjustments:

















































Foreign exchange loss, net

-

-

0.01

0.19

(0.03)

0.22

0.66

(0.03)

0.69

0.11

-

0.11

Amortization - purchase accounting

0.01

-

0.01

0.01

-

0.01

0.03

-

0.03

0.03

0.01

0.03

Loss on extinguishment and modifications of debt,

net

0.04

-

0.04

-

-

-

0.04

-

0.04

-

-

-

Restructuring

-

-

-

0.19

0.06

0.13

0.10

0.03

0.08

0.19

0.06

0.13

Other (non-recurring adjustments)

0.01

-

0.01

0.01

-

0.01

0.04

0.01

0.03

0.02

-

0.02

Net adjustments









0.07









0.38









0.86









0.29

Adjusted EPS from continuing operations

attributable to Brightstar Lottery PLC - diluted







0.36









(0.02)









0.55









0.46





























































































Reported effective tax rate









29.6 %









394.3 %









76.1 %









51.0 %

Adjusted effective tax rate









26.7 %









68.9 %









38.9 %









45.1 %

Adjusted EPS weighted average shares outstanding (in millions)





196 (2)







202 (3)







201 (2)







203 (2)

















(1) Calculated based on nature of item, including any realizable deductions, and statutory tax rate in effect for the relevant jurisdiction (2) Includes the dilutive impact of share-based payment awards (3) Excludes the anti-dilutive impact of share-based payment awards

Recast Historical Financial Information

Recast data reflects the streamlined presentation of Brightstar's condensed consolidated statements of operations with no effect on previously reported total revenues, income from continuing operations, or net income.

Brightstar Lottery PLC Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ and shares in millions, except per share amounts) Unaudited

































For the three months ended

For the three months ended

For the year ended



2025

2024

2023



June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31, Service revenue (includes amortization of upfront license fees)

588

557

591

566

586

619

2,358 Product sales

42

26

60

20

27

42

171 Total revenue

631

583

651

587

613

661

2,529





























Cost of services (excluding Depreciation and amortization)

279

262

273

261

265

269

1,048 Cost of product sales (excluding Depreciation and amortization)

34

20

44

22

20

24

105 General and administrative

60

63

57

61

56

60

252 Research and development

11

11

10

12

11

11

36 Sales and marketing

30

32

34

30

29

29

107 Depreciation and amortization

54

54

52

51

51

49

215 Restructuring

21

-

-

38

-

-

13 Interest expense, net

49

46

46

53

53

53

207 Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net

99

33

(75)

39

(4)

(11)

44 Other expense, net

5

6

4

4

4

4

13 (Loss) income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes

(10)

56

206

15

127

173

488 Provision for income taxes

50

48

89

61

43

57

223 (Loss) income from continuing operations

(60)

8

116

(46)

84

116

265 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

40

52

136

88

-

13

43 Net (loss) income

(20)

60

253

43

85

128

307 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests from continuing operations

36

31

34

34

41

45

149 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests from discontinued

operations

2

2

1

1

2

2

2 Net (loss) income attributable to Brightstar Lottery PLC

(58)

27

217

7

42

82

156





























Net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to Brightstar

Lottery PLC per common share - basic

(0.47)

(0.11)

0.41

(0.39)

0.21

0.35

0.58 Net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to Brightstar

Lottery PLC per common share - diluted

(0.47)

(0.11)

0.40

(0.39)

0.21

0.35

0.57 Net (loss) income attributable to Brightstar Lottery PLC per common share -

basic

(0.29)

0.13

1.08

0.04

0.21

0.41

0.78 Net (loss) income attributable to Brightstar Lottery PLC per common share -

diluted

(0.29)

0.13

1.07

0.04

0.21

0.40

0.77 Weighted-average shares - basic

203

202

202

202

201

200

200 Weighted-average shares - diluted

203

202

204

202

203

203

203

