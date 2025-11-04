Genprex, Inc.: Genprex Announces European Patent Office's Intent to Grant a Patent for the Combination of Reqorsa Gene Therapy and PD-1 Antibodies to Treat Cancer

Adds to the Previously Granted Patents Covering the Use of REQORSA in Combination with Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

Strengthens Patent Estate and Provides Additional Protection in Large Market

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genprex, Inc. ("Genprex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced that the European Patent Office (EPO) has communicated its intent to grant Genprex a patent for the use of Reqorsa® Gene Therapy (quaratusugene ozeplasmid) in combination with PD-1 antibodies for the treatment of cancer.

"We are pleased to continue bolstering our patent estate, which includes multiple patents for the use of REQORSA in combination with both PD-1 and PD-L1 antibodies across many markets," said Thomas Gallagher, Senior Vice President of Intellectual Property and Licensing at Genprex. "This European patent will further strengthen our intellectual property portfolio and the patent protection around REQORSA in order to safeguard our gene therapy with target-specific combination therapy."

This patent will expand on the previously granted patents for REQORSA in combination with PD-1 antibodies, which have been granted in the U.S., Japan, Mexico, Russia, Australia, Chile, China, and Singapore.

REQORSA is initially being developed in combination with prominent, approved cancer drugs to treat lung cancer. In preclinical studies, REQORSA has been shown to be complementary with targeted drugs and immunotherapies. The Company believes REQORSA's unique attributes position it to provide potential treatments that improve on these current therapies for patients with lung cancer and possibly other cancers.

According to Eurostat, in 2021, nearly a quarter of a million people died from lung cancer in the EU, accounting for almost a fifth of all cancer deaths and accounting for 4.3% of the total number of deaths. According to the European Commission, it is estimated that in the EU-27 countries in 2020, lung cancer accounted for 11.9% of all new cancer diagnoses (excluding non-melanoma skin cancers) and 20.4% of all deaths due to cancer. In addition, lung cancer was the fourth most frequently occurring cancer (after prostate, breast, and colorectal cancers) and the leading cause of cancer death.

According to data from GLOBOCAN 2022, lung cancer stood as the most frequently diagnosed cancer and the primary cause of cancer-related deaths on a global scale with approximately 2.48 million new cases and 1.8 million deaths, respectively. If the incidence and mortality rates remain stable as in 2022, the burden of lung cancer is projected to increase to 4.62 million new cases and 3.55 million deaths by 2050.

About Genprex, Inc.

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Genprex's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options. Genprex works with world-class institutions and collaborators to develop drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches. Genprex's oncology program utilizes its systemic, non-viral Oncoprex® Delivery System which encapsulates the gene-expressing plasmids using lipid-based nanoparticles in a lipoplex form. The resultant product is administered intravenously, where it is taken up by tumor cells that then express tumor suppressor proteins that were deficient in the tumor. The Company's lead product candidate, Reqorsa® Gene Therapy (quaratusugene ozeplasmid), is being evaluated in two clinical trials as a treatment for NSCLC and SCLC. Each of Genprex's lung cancer clinical programs has received a Fast Track Designation from the FDA for the treatment of that patient population, and Genprex's SCLC program has received an FDA Orphan Drug Designation. Genprex's diabetes gene therapy approach is comprised of a novel infusion process that uses an AAV vector to deliver Pdx1 and MafA genes directly to the pancreas. In models of Type 1 diabetes, GPX-002 transforms alpha cells in the pancreas into functional beta-like cells, which can produce insulin but may be distinct enough from beta cells to evade the body's immune system. In a similar approach for Type 2 diabetes, where autoimmunity is not at play, GPX-002 is believed to rejuvenate and replenish exhausted beta cells.

Interested investors and shareholders are encouraged to sign up for press releases and industry updates by visiting the Company Website, registering for Email Alerts and by following Genprex on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of management, are not guarantees of performance and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. These forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in Genprex's reports that it files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and which you should review, including those statements under "Item 1A - Risk Factors" in Genprex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Because forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: Genprex's ability to advance the clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of its product candidates in accordance with projected timelines and specifications; the timing and success of Genprex's clinical trials, its intended regulatory submissions and any resulting regulatory approvals; the effect of Genprex's product candidates, alone and in combination with other therapies, on cancer and diabetes; Genprex's future growth and financial status, including Genprex's ability to maintain compliance with the continued listing requirements of The Nasdaq Capital Market and to continue as a going concern and to obtain capital to meet its long-term liquidity needs on acceptable terms, or at all; Genprex's commercial and strategic partnerships, including those with its third party vendors, suppliers and manufacturers and their ability to successfully perform and scale up the manufacture of its product candidates; Genprex's intellectual property and licenses, including the potential for future grants of patent applications globally; and Genprex's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which it operates.

These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events and Genprex cannot assure you that the events or circumstances discussed or reflected in these statements will be achieved or will occur. If such forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. You should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by Genprex or any other person that Genprex will achieve its objectives and plans in any specified timeframe, or at all. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Genprex disclaims any obligation to publicly update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Genprex, Inc.

(877) 774-GNPX (4679)

GNPX Investor Relations

[email protected]

GNPX Media Contact

Kalyn Dabbs

[email protected]

SOURCE Genprex, Inc.