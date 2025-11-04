Compass, Inc. Reports Record Third Quarter 2025 Results

Revenue Grew 23.6% YoY; At High-end of Revenue Guide

851 Gross Principal Agents Joined; An All-time High

Operating Cash Flow Grew 102% YoY to $75.5 million

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP) ("Compass" or "the Company"), the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States1 and a leading tech-enabled real estate services company, announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

"Compass delivered the strongest Q3 results in our history, marked by several quarterly records including Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA2, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow3, T&E attach, mortgage JV profitability, and weekly agent sessions on the platform" said Robert Reffkin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Compass. Reffkin added, "a record 851 principal agents joined Compass organically in Q3, marking an all-time high. This, combined with our 97.3% quarterly principal agent retention rate, demonstrates that Compass' value proposition remains strong. In the third quarter, we also continued to outperform the industry as we grew organic transactions4 by 7% and total transactions by 22%, while market transactions increased by 2% year-over-year. This means organic and total transactions outgrew the market by five and twenty percentage points, respectively. For 18 consecutive quarters, spanning our entire history as a public company, Compass has outperformed the market on an organic basis. Organic quarterly market share5 grew 32 basis points year-over-year and total quarterly market share grew 83 basis points year-over-year to 5.63%."

Scott Wahlers, Chief Financial Officer of Compass, said, "I'm very pleased with our financial and operational execution this quarter, which resulted in record Q3 results. We delivered $1.85 billion in revenue, meeting the high-end of our guidance range, and a robust 23.6% growth year-over-year. Additionally, we generated Adjusted EBITDA of $93.6 million, an increase of 80% from $52 million in the year-ago quarter, which reflects the highest Adjusted EBITDA for any Q3 period, and the second highest quarterly Adjusted EBITDA in the company's history. Notably, we continued our strong track record of cash generation, with Free Cash Flow growing 124% year-over-year to $73.6 million, despite a challenging housing market, and reflecting the 7th consecutive quarter of positive Free Cash Flow. We paid back $50 million on our revolver during the quarter, allowing us to finish Q3 with a healthy $170.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and no balance outstanding on our revolver."

Q3 2025 Highlights:

Revenue in Q3 2025 increased by 23.6% year-over-year to $1.85 billion as transactions increased 21.5% compared to the market transactions, which increased by 2.0%. Year-over-year organic revenue growth 6 was up 11%, while revenue growth attributable to all acquisitions completed since July 1, 2024 was 12.6%.

GAAP Net Loss in Q3 2025 was $4.6 million compared to a net loss of $1.7 million in Q3 2024. GAAP net loss for Q3 2025 includes non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $59.6 million, depreciation and amortization of $27.6 million, and merger transaction expenses of $7.5 million associated with the signing of the merger agreement with Anywhere Real Estate Inc. Excluding merger transaction expenses of $7.5 million, net income would have been $2.9 million, which would have been an improvement of $4.6 million year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA 7 (a non-GAAP measure) was $93.6 million in Q3 2025 compared to $52.0 million in Q3 2024, an improvement of $41.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 excludes $7.5 million in merger transaction expenses.

Operating Cash Flow / Free Cash Flow 8 (a non-GAAP measure): During Q3 2025, operating cash flow was $75.5 million and free cash flow was $73.6 million.

During Q3 2025, operating cash flow was $75.5 million and free cash flow was $73.6 million. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q3 2025 was $170.3 million, and at the end of Q3 2025 we had no balance on our revolver.

Q3 2025 Operational Highlights:

National market share: In Q3 2025, quarterly market share was 5.63%, an increase of 83 basis points compared to Q3 2024. Quarterly organic market share growth was 32 basis points in Q3 2025 compared to Q3 2024.

Principal Agents 9 : At the end of Q3 2025, the number of principal agents was 21,550 compared to 17,542 at the end of Q3 2024, an increase of 4,008 or 22.8% year-over-year. Sequentially, from Q2 2025 to Q3 2025, Compass added 851 agents organically. We continued the trend of strong agent retention with 97.3% quarterly principal agent retention in Q3 2025.

Transactions 10 : Compass' owned-brokerage agents closed 67,886 total transactions in Q3 2025, an increase of 21.5% compared to Q3 2024 (55,872). Organic transactions in Q3 2025 increased by 6.6% compared to Q3 2024. Transactions for the entire U.S. residential real estate market increased by 2% over the same period. 11

Gross Transaction Value ("GTV") 12 : GTV was $70.7 billion in Q3 2025, an increase of 22.5% compared to Q3 2024 GTV of $57.7 billion. Organic GTV 13 was $64.3 billion in Q3 2025. The entire U.S. residential real estate market GTV increased 4.5% for the same period. 14

Platform: The Compass end-to-end proprietary technology platform allows real estate agents to perform their primary workflows, from first contact to close, with a single log-in and without leaving the Compass platform. The platform hit a Q3 record of 22 average weekly sessions per agent. Assuming a 5-day work week, that means an average agent used the platform for approximately 4 sessions a day.

The Compass end-to-end proprietary technology platform allows real estate agents to perform their primary workflows, from first contact to close, with a single log-in and without leaving the Compass platform. The platform hit a Q3 record of 22 average weekly sessions per agent. Assuming a 5-day work week, that means an average agent used the platform for approximately 4 sessions a day. Product highlights from Q3 2025 include: Compass Make-Me-Sell : A feature on our platform that allows homeowners to share an aspirational price with their agent, which would compel them to move, continues to gain traction, with approximately 19,715 entries at the end of Q3 2025, compared to 16,770 at the end of Q2 2025. Over time, we believe this tool will help convert a portion of our 100+ million CRM contacts into passive 'willing-to-sell' inventory that will only be available to Compass agents. Compass One-Click Title & Escrow ("T&E") Integration: A feature in our platform that allows agents to seamlessly order T&E on behalf of their clients continues to drive our attach rates higher as we observe agents who utilize the integration attaching at an approximately 2x higher-rate than agents who have not used One-Click T&E. Compass One : Launched in early 2025, Compass One is the industry's premier all-in-one client dashboard, designed to connect buyers and sellers with their agent, providing 24/7 transparency before, during, and after the transaction. YTD, agents chose to use Compass One with approximately 330,000 clients. Buyer Demand Tool : A feature on our platform that provides agents with real-time insights into how many buyers are searching for properties at specific price points before going into a listing appointment was launched in Beta in Q3 with approximately 600 users. Following the Beta, the tool was launched on the platform in October with more than 4,000 agents engaging with the tool in the first week of launch.



Additional information can be found in the Company's Q3 2025 Earnings Presentation, which can be found in the Investor Relations section of the Compass website at https://investors.compass.com .

Q4 2025 Outlook:

Revenue of $1.590 billion to $1.690 billion for Q4.

Adjusted EBITDA of $35 million to $49 million for Q4.

Updated Full Year 2025 Outlook:

Non-GAAP OPEX of $1.000 billion to $1.005 billion, reflecting a reduction from the prior range of $1.010 billion to $1.020 billion. Included in the range is $10 million of wrap around OPEX from 2024 M&A, $105 million of OPEX from the Christie's International Real Estate acquisition that closed on January 13, 2025, $12 million from the acquisitions of Washington Fine Properties and a title company in Texas closed in February 2025 and April 2025, respectively, and $7 million from four acquisitions completed during the third quarter.

Free cash flow positive for the full year 2025.

We have not reconciled our guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP Net loss because certain expenses excluded from GAAP Net income (loss) when calculating Adjusted EBITDA cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. Additionally, we have not reconciled our guidance for non-GAAP OPEX to GAAP OPEX because certain expenses excluded from GAAP OPEX cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. Accordingly, these guidance reconciliations are not available without unreasonable effort.

For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures on a historical basis, see "Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to Compass, Inc. to Adjusted EBITDA," "Reconciliation of GAAP OPEX to non-GAAP OPEX" and "Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Cash Flow to Free Cash Flow" in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with GAAP, we present Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP OPEX, free cash flow, and organic revenue growth, which are non-GAAP financial measures, in this press release. We use Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP OPEX, free cash flow and organic revenue in conjunction with GAAP measures as part of our overall assessment of our performance, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and to communicate with our board of directors concerning our financial performance. We believe Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP OPEX, free cash flow and organic revenue are also helpful to investors, analysts and other interested parties because they can assist in providing a more consistent and comparable overview of our operations across our historical financial periods. Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP OPEX, free cash flow and organic revenue have limitations as analytical tools. Therefore, you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because of these limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP OPEX, free cash flow and organic revenue alongside other financial performance measures, including net loss attributable to Compass, Inc., GAAP OPEX, operating cash flows, revenue and our other GAAP measures. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP OPEX, free cash flow, and organic revenue, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments reflected in this press release. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP OPEX, free cash flow and organic revenue should not be construed to imply that our future results will be unaffected by the types of items excluded from these calculations of Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP OPEX, free cash flow and organic revenue growth. Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP OPEX, free cash flow and organic revenue are not presented in accordance with GAAP and the use of these terms vary from others in our industry. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures have been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review these reconciliations.

About Compass

Compass is a leading tech-enabled real estate services company that includes the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States by sales volume. Founded in 2012 and based in New York City, Compass provides an end-to-end platform that empowers its residential real estate agents at its owned-brokerage to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, brokerage services and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry. Compass agents utilize the platform to grow their business, save time, and manage their businesses more efficiently. The Compass network includes Christie's International Real Estate, the world's premier global luxury real estate brand with over 100 independently owned brokerage Affiliates in 50 countries and territories. For more information on how Compass empowers real estate agents, one of the country's largest groups of small business owners, please visit www.compass.com.

1 Compass was ranked as the number one real estate brokerage by sales volume for 2024 by RealTrends in April 2025 for the fourth year in a row. 2 A reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures can be found within the financial statement tables included in this press release. 3 A reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures can be found within the financial statement tables included in this press release. 4 Organic transactions excludes transactions attributable to acquisitions completed since July 1, 2024, the beginning of the prior year comparable quarter. 5 Organic market share (based on the total dollar value of transactions closed) excludes market share attributable to the acquisitions completed since July 1, 2024. 6 Organic revenue growth excludes revenue attributable to the acquisitions completed since July 1, 2024. 7 A reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures can be found within the financial statement tables included in this press release. 8 A reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures can be found within the financial statement tables included in this press release. 9 Excludes approximately 900 principal agents located in Texas who joined Compass during the second quarter of 2024 as part of the Latter & Blum Holdings, LLC acquisition. These agents operate with a flat fee / transaction fee based model, which is different from the Company's standard commission model. 10 We calculate Total Transactions by taking the sum of all transactions closed on the Compass platform in which our agent represents the buyer or seller in the purchase or sale of a home (excluding rental transactions). We include a single transaction twice when one or more Compass agents represent both the buyer and seller in any given transaction. 11 Source: National Association of Realtors®. 12 Gross Transaction Value includes a de minimis number of new development and commercial brokerage transactions. 13 Organic GTV excludes transactions attributable to the acquisitions completed since July 1, 2024. 14 Source: National Association of Realtors®.

Compass, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions, unaudited)









September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 170.3

$ 223.8 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 70.5

48.6 Compass Concierge receivables, net of allowance 35.5

24.4 Other current assets 37.0

33.2 Total current assets 313.3

330.0 Property and equipment, net 119.4

125.5 Operating lease right-of-use assets 377.4

389.7 Intangible assets, net 211.8

73.8 Goodwill 479.4

233.6 Other non-current assets 52.2

25.4 Total assets $ 1,553.5

$ 1,178.0 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 15.3

$ 13.0 Commissions payable 114.0

82.8 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 133.1

140.3 Current lease liabilities 99.8

93.5 Concierge credit facility 28.8

23.6 Total current liabilities 391.0

353.2 Non-current lease liabilities 352.4

380.5 Other non-current liabilities 31.7

31.9 Total liabilities 775.1

765.6 Stockholders' equity





Common stock -

- Additional paid-in capital 3,461.4

3,081.6 Accumulated deficit (2,688.1)

(2,672.2) Total Compass, Inc. stockholders' equity 773.3

409.4 Non-controlling interest 5.1

3.0 Total stockholders' equity 778.4

412.4 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,553.5

$ 1,178.0



Compass, Inc.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations



(In millions, except share and per share data, unaudited)





























Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,







2025

2024

2025

2024



Revenue $ 1,846.0

$ 1,494.0

$ 5,261.8

$ 4,248.7



Operating expenses:



















Commissions and other related expense (1) 1,503.4

1,227.7

4,295.2

3,495.3





Sales and marketing (1) 93.8

88.2

281.9

276.5





Operations and support (1) 111.1

84.4

317.1

246.5





Research and development (1) 67.4

47.5

180.7

141.9





General and administrative (1) 40.1

27.4

100.9

132.5





Anywhere merger transaction and integration expenses (2) 7.5

-

7.5

-





Restructuring costs 2.3

1.7

14.2

7.5





Depreciation and amortization 27.6

20.5

85.8

62.7





Total operating expenses 1,853.2

1,497.4

5,283.3

4,362.9



Loss from operations (7.2)

(3.4)

(21.5)

(114.2)



Investment income, net 1.5

2.2

3.6

4.7



Interest expense (2.1)

(1.5)

(7.1)

(4.6)



Loss before income taxes and equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated

entities (7.8)

(2.7)

(25.0)

(114.1)



Income tax benefit 0.2

0.3

3.3

0.7



Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated entities 3.0

0.5

5.5

(0.7)



Net loss (4.6)

(1.9)

(16.2)

(114.1)



Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests -

0.2

0.3

0.2



Net loss attributable to Compass, Inc. $ (4.6)

$ (1.7)

$ (15.9)

$ (113.9)



Net loss per share attributable to Compass, Inc., basic and diluted $ (0.01)

$ (0.00)

$ (0.03)

$ (0.23)



Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share

attributable to Compass, Inc., basic and diluted 565,895,221

505,993,014

558,840,800

498,247,783

























(1) Total stock-based compensation expense included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations is as follows (in millions):





























Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,







2025

2024

2025

2024





Commissions and other related expense $ 0.4

$ -

$ 0.4

$ -





Sales and marketing 9.0

7.8

24.6

24.0





Operations and support 11.4

4.2

25.8

12.3





Research and development 27.7

14.6

66.0

44.7





General and administrative 11.1

5.9

28.4

15.3





Total stock-based compensation expense $ 59.6

$ 32.5

$ 145.2

$ 96.3

























(2) Represents transaction expenses incurred in connection with our signing of the Agreement and Plan of Merger with Anywhere Real Estate Inc.

During the three months ended September 30, 2025, these expenses consist of investment banking and legal fees.









Compass, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions, unaudited)









Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024 Operating Activities





Net loss $ (16.2)

$ (114.1) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 85.8

62.7 Stock-based compensation 145.2

96.3 Equity in (income) loss of unconsolidated entities (5.5)

0.7 Change in acquisition-related contingent consideration (0.8)

1.3 Bad debt expense (0.1)

(0.1) Amortization of debt issuance costs 0.7

0.5 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (6.9)

(6.9) Compass Concierge receivables (11.5)

(11.1) Other current assets 1.5

16.0 Other non-current assets (6.8)

4.6 Operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities (9.6)

(13.1) Accounts payable 0.2

(5.6) Commissions payable 24.6

25.0 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (29.2)

34.8 Net cash provided by operating activities 171.4

91.0 Investing Activities





Investment in unconsolidated entities (3.9)

(2.0) Capital expenditures (10.3)

(11.9) Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (174.8)

(18.9) Net cash used in investing activities (189.0)

(32.8) Financing Activities





Proceeds from exercise of stock options 10.8

5.9 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under Employee Stock Purchase Plan 2.9

2.2 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (47.2)

(21.8) Proceeds from drawdowns on Concierge Facility 38.9

38.0 Repayments of drawdowns on Concierge Facility (33.7)

(35.3) Proceeds from drawdowns on Revolving Credit Facility 70.0

- Repayments of drawdowns on Revolving Credit Facility (70.0)

- Payments related to acquisitions, including contingent consideration (7.1)

(2.9) Other (0.5)

- Net cash used in financing activities (35.9)

(13.9) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (53.5)

44.3 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 223.8

166.9 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 170.3

$ 211.2

Compass, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to Compass, Inc. to Adjusted EBITDA

(In millions, unaudited)





















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024

Net loss attributable to Compass, Inc. $ (4.6)

$ (1.7)

$ (15.9)

$ (113.9)

Adjusted to exclude the following:















Depreciation and amortization 27.6

20.5

85.8

62.7

Investment income, net (1.5)

(2.2)

(3.6)

(4.7)

Interest expense 2.1

1.5

7.1

4.6

Stock-based compensation 59.6

32.5

145.2

96.3

Income tax benefit (0.2)

(0.3)

(3.3)

(0.7)

Anywhere merger transaction and integration expenses (1) 7.5

-

7.5

-

Restructuring costs 2.3

1.7

14.2

7.5

Other acquisition-related expenses (2) 0.8

-

(1.9)

-

Litigation charge (3) -

-

-

57.5

Adjusted EBITDA $ 93.6

$ 52.0

$ 235.1

$ 109.3

Net loss attributable to Compass, Inc. margin (0.2 %)

(0.1 %)

(0.3 %)

(2.7 %)

Adjusted EBITDA margin 5.1 %

3.5 %

4.5 %

2.6 %





































(1) Represents transaction expenses incurred in connection with our signing of the Agreement and Plan of Merger with Anywhere Real Estate Inc. During the three months

ended September 30, 2025, these expenses consist of investment banking and legal fees.





( 2 ) For the three months ended September 30, 2025, other acquisition-related expenses included $0.8 million of expenses related to acquisition consideration recognized as

compensation expense over the applicable retention periods. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, other acquisition-related expenses consisted of a $2.7 million gain

from the change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration, partially offset by $0.8 million of expenses related to acquisition consideration recognized as

compensation expense over the applicable retention periods.





(3) Represents a charge of $57.5 million incurred during the three months ended March 31, 2024 in connection with the Antitrust Lawsuits. 50% of the settlement was paid during

the three months ended June 30, 2024, and the remaining 50% was paid during the three months ended June 30, 2025.



Compass, Inc. Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flows to Free Cash Flow (In millions, unaudited)

















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 75.5

$ 37.4

$ 171.4

$ 91.0 Less:













Capital expenditures (1.9)

(4.6)

(10.3)

(11.9) Free cash flow $ 73.6

$ 32.8

$ 161.1

$ 79.1

Compass, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (In millions, unaudited)

















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 GAAP Sales and marketing $ 93.8

$ 88.2

$ 281.9

$ 276.5 Adjusted to exclude the following:













Stock-based compensation (9.0)

(7.8)

(24.6)

(24.0) Non-GAAP Sales and marketing $ 84.8

$ 80.4

$ 257.3

$ 252.5















GAAP Operations and support $ 111.1

$ 84.4

$ 317.1

$ 246.5 Adjusted to exclude the following:













Stock-based compensation (11.4)

(4.2)

(25.8)

(12.3) Other acquisition-related expenses (0.8)

-

1.9

- Non-GAAP Operations and support $ 98.9

$ 80.2

$ 293.2

$ 234.2















GAAP Research and development $ 67.4

$ 47.5

$ 180.7

$ 141.9 Adjusted to exclude the following:













Stock-based compensation (27.7)

(14.6)

(66.0)

(44.7) Non-GAAP Research and development $ 39.7

$ 32.9

$ 114.7

$ 97.2















GAAP General and administrative $ 40.1

$ 27.4

$ 100.9

$ 132.5 Adjusted to exclude the following:













Stock-based compensation (11.1)

(5.9)

(28.4)

(15.3) Litigation charge -

-

-

(57.5) Non-GAAP General and administrative $ 29.0

$ 21.5

$ 72.5

$ 59.7

Compass, Inc. Non-GAAP Operating Expenses Excluding Commissions and Other Related Expense (In millions, unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2024

December 31,

2024

March 31,

2025

June 30,

2025

September 30,

2025 Sales and marketing $ 85.5

$ 86.6

$ 80.4

$ 84.7

$ 84.9

$ 87.6

$ 84.8 Operations and support 75.3

78.7

80.2

79.6

92.0

102.3

98.9 Research and development 32.1

32.2

32.9

33.6

37.0

38.0

39.7 General and administrative 18.3

19.9

21.5

26.5

21.5

22.0

29.0 Total non-GAAP operating expenses excluding

commissions and other related expense $ 211.2

$ 217.4

$ 215.0

$ 224.4

$ 235.4

$ 249.9

$ 252.4

SOURCE COMPASS