Silicon Labs Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Wireless IoT leader delivers sequential and year-over-year growth in sales and profitability

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), the leading innovator in low-power wireless, reported financial results for the third quarter, which ended October 4, 2025.

"The Silicon Labs team delivered sequential and year-over-year growth in sales and profitability driven by strong execution across our business," said Matt Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Silicon Labs. "Looking ahead, we remain focused on supporting new customer ramps, maintaining operational discipline, and driving continued earnings growth."

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue was $206 million

Industrial & Commercial revenue for the quarter was $118 million, up 22% year-over-year

Home & Life revenue for the quarter was $88 million, up 26% year-over-year

Results on a GAAP basis:

GAAP gross margin was 57.8%

GAAP operating expenses were $131 million

GAAP operating loss was $12 million

GAAP diluted loss per share was $(0.30)

Results on a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the below GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation tables were as follows:

Non-GAAP gross margin was 58.0%

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $109 million

Non-GAAP operating income was $11 million

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.32

Business Highlights

Announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with GlobalFoundries (GF) to advance next-generation, energy-efficient wireless technologies and scale U.S.-based semiconductor manufacturing. This first-of-its-kind collaboration introduces new process technology to a U.S. foundry aimed at accelerating the production of high-performance wireless solutions manufactured at GF's advanced facility in Malta, New York, reinforcing U.S. semiconductor resilience.





Announced the launch of the Simplicity Platform, a next-generation suite of software tools with AI augmentation to transform the speed of development for embedded IoT systems. Anchored by the release of Simplicity Studio 6 and the announced Simplicity AI SDK - Agentic AI for developers - the platform unifies installation, configuration, debugging, and analysis into an intelligent, developer-first environment bringing automation and insight to every stage of product creation.





Hosted the 6th annual Works With developer conference series in Austin, Texas, Shenzhen, China, and Bangalore, India, bringing together business leaders, engineers, and ecosystem partners driving today's emerging trends in wireless connectivity, security, Matter, and the role of AI in IoT. Works With continues this fall with a global virtual conference.

Business Outlook

The company expects fourth-quarter revenue to be between $200 to $215 million. The company also estimates the following results:

On a GAAP basis:

GAAP gross margin to be between 62% to 64%

GAAP operating expenses of approximately $134 million to $136 million

GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share between $(0.22) to $0.08

On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables:

Non-GAAP gross margin to be between 62% to 64%

Non-GAAP operating expenses of approximately $110 million to $112 million

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.40 to $0.70

Earnings Webcast and Conference Call

Silicon Labs will host an earnings conference call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions at 7:30 am CDT today. An audio webcast will be available on Silicon Labs' website ( www.silabs.com ) under Investor Relations. In addition, the company will post an audio recording of the event at investor.silabs.com and make a replay available through December 4, 2025.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is the leading innovator in low-power wireless connectivity, building embedded technology that connects devices and improves lives. Merging cutting-edge technology into the world's most highly integrated SoCs, Silicon Labs provides device makers the solutions, support, and ecosystems needed to create advanced edge connectivity applications. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has operations in over 16 countries and is the trusted partner for innovative solutions in the smart home, industrial IoT, and smart cities markets. Learn more at silabs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Silicon Labs' current expectations. The words "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "plan", "project", "will", and similar phrases as they relate to Silicon Labs are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views and assumptions of Silicon Labs and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the following: fluctuating changes in global trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs, duties, trade sanctions, or other barriers to international commerce; the competitive and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; the challenging macroeconomic environment, including disruptions in the financial services industry; geographic concentration of manufacturers, assemblers, test service providers and customers in Asia that subjects Silicon Labs' business and results of operations to risks of natural disasters, epidemics or pandemics, war and political unrest; risks that demand and the supply chain may be adversely affected by military conflict (including in the Middle East, and between Russia and Ukraine), terrorism, sanctions or other geopolitical events globally (including in the Middle East, and conflict between Taiwan and China); risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to maintain its historical growth; quarterly fluctuations in revenues and operating results; difficulties developing new products that achieve market acceptance; risks associated with international activities (including trade barriers, particularly with respect to China); intellectual property litigation risks; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; product liability risks; difficulties managing and/or obtaining sufficient supply from Silicon Labs' distributors, manufacturers and subcontractors; dependence on a limited number of products; absence of long-term commitments from customers; inventory-related risks; difficulties managing international activities; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to manage strains associated with its growth; credit risks associated with its accounts receivable; dependence on key personnel; stock price volatility; the impact of public health crises on the U.S. and global economy; debt-related risks; capital-raising risks; the timing and scope of share repurchases and/or dividends; average selling prices of products may decrease significantly and rapidly; information technology risks; cyber-attacks against Silicon Labs' products and its networks; risks associated with any material weakness in our internal controls over financial reporting; risks relating to compliance with laws and regulations; and other factors that are detailed in the SEC filings of Silicon Laboratories Inc. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. References in this press release to Silicon Labs shall mean Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

October 4,

2025

September 28,

2024

October 4,

2025

September 28,

2024 Revenues $ 205,999

$ 166,395

$ 576,558

$ 418,137 Cost of revenues 86,980

76,082

251,653

196,172 Gross profit 119,019

90,313

324,905

221,965 Operating expenses:













Research and development 87,685

83,228

263,725

249,787 Selling, general and administrative 43,676

36,793

128,469

109,041 Operating expenses 131,361

120,021

392,194

358,828 Operating loss (12,342)

(29,708)

(67,289)

(136,863) Other income (expense):













Interest income and other, net 3,046

3,487

10,672

9,009 Interest expense (226)

(278)

(761)

(1,050) Loss before income taxes (9,522)

(26,499)

(57,378)

(128,904) Provision for income taxes 414

2,005

4,845

38,283 Net loss $ (9,936)

$ (28,504)

$ (62,223)

$ (167,187)















Loss per share:













Basic $ (0.30)

$ (0.88)

$ (1.91)

$ (5.21) Diluted $ (0.30)

$ (0.88)

$ (1.91)

$ (5.21)















Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 32,835

32,309

32,656

32,114 Diluted 32,835

32,309

32,656

32,114

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

In addition to the GAAP results provided throughout this document, Silicon Labs has provided non-GAAP financial measurements on a basis excluding non-cash and other charges and benefits. Details of these excluded items are presented in the tables below, which reconcile the GAAP results to non-GAAP financial measurements.

The non-GAAP financial measurements do not replace the presentation of Silicon Labs' GAAP financial results. These measurements provide supplemental information to assist management and investors in analyzing Silicon Labs' financial position and results of operations. Silicon Labs has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results and as a means to emphasize the results of core on-going operations.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended October 4, 2025 Non-GAAP Income Statement Items

GAAP Measure

GAAP Percent of Revenue

Stock Compensation Expense

Intangible Asset Amortization

Other Costs

Non- GAAP Measure

Non-GAAP Percent of Revenue Revenues

$ 205,999





















































Gross profit

119,019

57.8 %

$ 474

$ -

$ -

$ 119,493

58.0 %





























Research and development

87,685

42.6 %

12,149

2,295

530

72,711

35.3 %





























Selling, general and administrative

43,676

21.2 %

7,417

-

-

36,259

17.6 %





























Operating expenses

131,361

63.8 %

19,566

2,295

530

108,970

52.9 %





























Operating income (loss)

(12,342)

(6.0 %)

20,040

2,295

530

10,523

5.1 %





Three Months Ended October 4, 2025 Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share

GAAP Measure

Stock Compensation Expense*

Intangible Asset Amortization*

Other Costs*

Income Tax Adjustments

Non- GAAP Measure Net income (loss)

$ (9,936)

$ 20,040

$ 2,295

$ 530

$ (2,255)

$ 10,674

































Shares Excluded Due to Net Loss



Diluted shares outstanding

32,835

217

33,052

























Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.30)

















$ 0.32



* Represents pre-tax amounts

Unaudited Forward-Looking Statements Regarding Business Outlook

(In millions, except per share data)





Three Months Ended

January 3, 2026 Business Outlook

GAAP Measure

Non-GAAP Adjustments**

Non-GAAP Measure Gross margin

62% to 64%

- %

62% to 64%













Operating expenses

$134 to $136

$(24)

$110 to $112













Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$(0.22) to $0.08

$0.62

$0.40 to $0.70



** Non-GAAP adjustments include the following estimates: stock compensation expense of $20.9 million, intangible asset

amortization of $2.3 million, other costs of $1.0 million, and the application of a long-term non-GAAP tax rate of 20%.

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



October 4,

2025

December 28,

2024 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 341,403

$ 281,607 Short-term investments 97,622

100,554 Accounts receivable, net 67,308

54,479 Inventories 82,190

105,639 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 64,036

59,754 Total current assets 652,559

602,033 Property and equipment, net 128,323

132,136 Goodwill 376,389

376,389 Other intangible assets, net 25,425

36,499 Other assets, net 70,371

75,617 Total assets $ 1,253,067

$ 1,222,674 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 55,647

$ 42,448 Deferred revenue and returns liability 8,447

3,073 Other current liabilities 81,216

52,362 Total current liabilities 145,310

97,883 Other non-current liabilities 37,044

44,770 Total liabilities 182,354

142,653 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued -

- Common stock - $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized; 32,853 and 32,458

shares issued and outstanding at October 4, 2025 and December 28, 2024,

respectively 3

3 Additional paid-in capital 130,979

78,227 Retained earnings 939,498

1,001,721 Accumulated other comprehensive income 233

70 Total stockholders' equity 1,070,713

1,080,021 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,253,067

$ 1,222,674

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

October 4,

2025

September 28,

2024 Operating Activities





Net loss $ (62,223)

$ (167,187) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities:





Depreciation of property and equipment 18,769

19,302 Amortization of other intangible assets 11,074

17,596 Stock-based compensation expense 59,645

45,358 Deferred income taxes 2,026

29,100 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (12,829)

(19,585) Inventories 23,316

54,724 Prepaid expenses and other assets 9,080

23,091 Accounts payable 11,141

(13,849) Other current liabilities and income taxes 29,901

(5,004) Deferred revenue and returns liability 5,374

6,361 Other non-current liabilities (7,916)

(13,946) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 87,358

(24,039)







Investing Activities





Purchases of marketable securities (34,790)

(28,363) Sales of marketable securities 15,332

44,057 Maturities of marketable securities 22,598

131,008 Purchases of property and equipment (19,942)

(7,785) Purchase of other investment (4,000)

- Proceeds from sale of equity investment -

12,382 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (20,802)

151,299







Financing Activities





Payments on debt -

(45,000) Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards (14,907)

(16,078) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 8,147

9,396 Net cash used in financing activities (6,760)

(51,682)







Increase in cash and cash equivalents 59,796

75,578 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 281,607

227,504 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 341,403

$ 303,082

SOURCE Silicon Labs