Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Reports 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights:

Total revenue increased 17% to $240.2 million

Net loss available to stockholders was $49 thousand

Adjusted EBITDA increased 25% to $57.3 million

Lindblad segment net yield per available guest night increased 9% to $1,314

Occupancy increased to 88% from 82%

The Company refinanced its long-term debt, lowering its interest rate to 7.00% and extending maturity to 2030

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND) (the "Company" or "Lindblad"), a global provider of expedition cruises and adventure travel experiences, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Natalya Leahy, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our latest quarter is a testament to our great team and disciplined focus on strategic priorities and unforgettable guest experiences. Both our land and marine segments grew strongly with overall corporate revenue up 17% and a new record level of adjusted EBITDA while achieving highest ever measured guest satisfaction scores. Finally, the excellent work done to strengthen our balance sheet positions us for durable and profitable growth well into 2030."

THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

Tour Revenues

Third quarter tour revenues of $240.2 million increased $34.2 million, or 17%, as compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was driven by a $16.3 million increase at the Lindblad segment and a $17.9 million increase at the Land Experiences segment.

Lindblad segment tour revenues of $137.6 million increased $16.3 million, or 13%, compared to the third quarter a year ago primarily due to a 9% increase in net yield per available guest night to $1,314 driven by higher pricing and an increase in occupancy to 88% from 82% in the third quarter a year ago.

Land Experiences tour revenues of $102.6 million increased $17.9 million, or 21%, compared to the third quarter a year ago primarily due to operating additional trips and higher pricing.

Net Income

Net loss available to stockholders for the third quarter was $49 thousand, $0.00 per diluted share, as compared with net income available to stockholders of $21.3 million, $0.36 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024. The $21.4 million decrease primarily reflects $23.5 million in debt refinancing expenses and a $4.2 million decrease in the income tax benefit recorded during the quarter, partially offset by improved operating results, including a $1.8 million benefit related to employee retention tax credits received.

Adjusted EBITDA

Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $57.3 million increased $11.4 million as compared to the same period in 2024 driven by a $6.5 million increase at the Lindblad segment and $4.9 million at the Land Experiences segment.

Lindblad segment Adjusted EBITDA of $32.8 million increased $6.5 million as compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to increased tour revenues and employee retention tax credits, partially offset by higher royalties and commission expense related to the increased revenues and royalty rates per the National Geographic agreement.

Land Experiences segment Adjusted EBITDA of $24.5 million increased $4.9 million as compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to increased tour revenues, partially offset by increased operating and personnel costs and higher marketing spend to drive future growth.





For the three months ended September 30,



For the nine months ended September 30,

(In thousands)

2025



2024



Change





%

2025



2024



Change





% Tour revenues:































































Lindblad

$ 137,561



$ 121,268



$ 16,293





13 %

$ 379,714



$ 332,624



$ 47,090





14 % Land Experiences



102,611





84,737





17,874





21 %



208,124





163,494





44,630





27 % Total tour revenues

$ 240,172



$ 206,005



$ 34,167





17 %

$ 587,838



$ 496,118



$ 91,720





18 % Operating income:































































Lindblad

$ 13,236



$ 11,680



$ 1,556





13 %

$ 19,553



$ 10,092



$ 9,461





94 % Land Experiences



22,734





17,801





4,933





28 %



31,440





19,032





12,408





65 % Operating income

$ 35,970



$ 29,481



$ 6,489





22 %

$ 50,993



$ 29,124



$ 21,869





75 % Adjusted EBITDA:































































Lindblad

$ 32,773



$ 26,238



$ 6,535





25 %

$ 75,422



$ 53,429



$ 21,993





41 % Land Experiences



24,490





19,574





4,916





25 %



36,666





24,373





12,293





50 % Total adjusted EBITDA

$ 57,263



$ 45,812



$ 11,451





25 %

$ 112,088



$ 77,802



$ 34,286





44 %

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company's cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash were $290.1 million as of September 30, 2025, as compared with $216.1 million as of December 31, 2024. The increase primarily reflects $97.1 million in cash from operations due primarily to increased bookings for future travel, which was partially offset by $36.8 million in cash used in purchasing property and equipment.

During the third quarter, the Company completed a refinancing of its long-term debt through the issuance of new Senior Secured Notes due 2030, bearing interest at a rate of 7.00%. The refinancing extended the Company's weighted average debt maturity profile by several years and reduced its blended borrowing rate by approximately 75 basis points compared to the prior structure, which included 2027 Notes at 6.75% and 2028 Notes at 9.00%.

This refinancing simplified the Company's capital structure and enhanced financial flexibility to support strategic growth initiatives across both its ship- and land-based operations.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had a total debt position of $675.0 million and was in compliance with all of its applicable debt covenants. S&P Global also upgraded the Company's corporate credit rating during the quarter, citing the Company's strong operating performance and its forward-booked position.

2025 OUTLOOK

The Company's current expectations for the full year 2025 are as follows

Tour revenues of $745 - $760 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $119 - $123 millio

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses a variety of operational and financial metrics, including non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Occupancy, Net Yields and Net Cruise Costs, to enable it to analyze its performance and financial condition. The Company utilizes these financial measures to manage its business on a day-to-day basis and believes that they are the most relevant measures of performance. Some of these measures are commonly used in the cruise and tourism industry to evaluate performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide expanded insight to assess revenue and cost performance, in addition to the standard GAAP-based financial measures. There are no specific rules or regulations for determining non-GAAP measures, and as such, they may not be comparable to measures used by other companies within the industry.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The definitions of non-GAAP financial measures along with a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial information to GAAP are included in the supplemental financial schedules.

LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

(In thousands, except share and per share data)





As of

September 30,

2025



As of December

31, 2024





(unaudited)









ASSETS















Current Assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 261,781



$ 183,941

Restricted cash



28,343





32,202

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



73,664





62,290

Total current assets



363,788





278,433



















Property and equipment, net



527,609





518,390

Goodwill



61,145





59,031

Intangibles, net



17,365





15,923

Other long-term assets



6,627





5,128

Total assets

$ 976,534



$ 876,905



















LIABILITIES















Current Liabilities:















Unearned passenger revenues

$ 362,276



$ 318,666

Accrued expenses



54,848





58,054

Accounts payable



20,650





13,860

Lease liabilities - current



821





1,845

Long-term debt - current



10





29

Total current liabilities



438,605





392,454



















Long-term debt, less current portion



663,443





625,425

Deferred tax liabilities



2,545





3,537

Other long-term liabilities



745





1,024

Total liabilities



1,105,338





1,022,440



















Commitments and contingencies



-





-

Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock, 165,000 shares authorized; 62,000 shares

issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively



81,821





78,155

Redeemable noncontrolling interests



45,968





29,424







127,789





107,579



















STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT















Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; 62,000 Series A shares

issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively



-





-

Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 55,392,217 and

54,507,977 issued, 55,294,328 and 54,376,154 outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and

December 31, 2024, respectively



6





6

Additional paid-in capital



127,973





109,473

Accumulated deficit



(384,572)





(362,881)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



-





288

Total stockholder's deficit



(256,593)





(253,114)

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' deficit

$ 976,534



$ 876,905



LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)









For the three months ended

September 30,



For the nine months ended

September 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024



































Tour revenues

$ 240,172



$ 206,005



$ 587,838



$ 496,118



































Operating expenses:































Cost of tours



124,373





109,786





308,611





277,191

General and administrative



34,808





29,002





98,613





86,074

Selling and marketing



30,091





25,003





84,722





66,042

Depreciation and amortization



14,930





12,733





44,899





37,687

Total operating expenses



204,202





176,524





536,845





466,994



































Operating income



35,970





29,481





50,993





29,124



































Other (expense) income:































Interest expense, net



(11,256)





(11,234)





(34,503)





(34,140)

(Loss) gain on foreign currency



(318)





203





982





(48)

Other income



1,105





1





1,134





9

Loss on extinguishment of debt



(23,492)





-





(23,492)





-

Total other expense



(33,961)





(11,030)





(55,879)





(34,179)



































Income (loss) before income taxes



2,009





18,451





(4,886)





(5,055)

Income tax benefit



(2,564)





(6,747)





(3,503)





(2,050)



































Net income (loss)



4,573





25,198





(1,383)





(3,005)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest



3,383





2,683





4,783





3,125

Net income (loss) attributable to Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc



1,190





22,515





(6,166)





(6,130)

Series A redeemable convertible preferred stock dividend



1,239





1,168





3,667





3,455



































Net (loss) income available to stockholders

$ (49)



$ 21,347



$ (9,833)



$ (9,585)



































Weighted average shares outstanding































Basic



55,557,530





54,097,365





54,859,959





53,662,237

Diluted



55,557,530





62,591,165





54,859,959





53,662,237



































Undistributed (loss) income per share available to stockholders:































Basic

$ (0.00)



$ 0.39



$ (0.18)



$ (0.18)

Diluted

$ (0.00)



$ 0.36



$ (0.18)



$ (0.18)



LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(unaudited)





For the nine months ended

September 30,





2025



2024

Cash Flows From Operating Activities















Net loss

$ (1,383)



$ (3,005)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



44,899





37,687

Amortization of deferred financing costs, net



2,684





2,775

Amortization of right-to-use lease assets



1,254





705

Stock-based compensation



14,489





7,362

Deferred income taxes



(984)





(2,118)

(Gain) loss on foreign currency



(982)





48

Write-off of unamortized deferred financing costs due to debt extinguishment



7,111





-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities















Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(8,891)





(2,221)

Unearned passenger revenues



41,134





48,440

Other long-term assets



(1,023)





(519)

Other long-term liabilities



(1,010)





-

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



1,147





2,256

Operating lease liabilities



(1,304)





(735)

Net cash provided by operating activities



97,141





90,675



















Cash Flows From Investing Activities















Purchases of property and equipment



(36,778)





(23,647)

Acquisitions (net of cash acquired)



(17,359)





(10,741)

Net cash used in investing activities



(54,137)





(34,388)



















Cash Flows From Financing Activities















Proceeds from long-term debt



675,010





-

Repayments of long-term debt



(635,029)





(78)

Payment of deferred financing costs



(11,777)





(21)

Additional acquisition of redeemable noncontrolling interest



-





(16,720)

Repurchase under stock-based compensation plans and related tax impacts



3,061





(2,237)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



31,265





(19,056)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(288)





-

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



73,981





37,231

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



216,143





187,344



















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 290,124



$ 224,575



















Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:















Cash paid during the period:















Interest

$ 43,875



$ 36,994

Income taxes



2,239





-

Non-cash investing and financing activities:















Shares issued in connection with acquisition



-





6,000

Non-cash preferred stock dividend

$ 3,667



$ 3,455

Additional paid-in capital exercise proceeds of option shares



358





117

Additional paid-in capital exchange proceeds used for option shares



(358)





(117)



LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Financial Schedules

(In thousands)

(unaudited)





Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Consolidated





Consolidated

For the three months ended

September 30,



For the nine months ended September 30,

(In thousands)

2025



2024



2025



2024

Net income (loss)

$ 4,573



$ 25,198



$ (1,383)



$ (3,005)

Interest expense, net



11,256





11,234





34,503





34,140

Income tax benefit



(2,564)





(6,747)





(3,503)





(2,050)

Depreciation and amortization



14,930





12,733





44,899





37,687

Loss (gain) loss on foreign currency



318





(203)





(982)





48

Stock-based compensation



5,370





2,529





14,489





7,362

Transaction-related costs



159





1,069





873





3,258

Other (income) expense



20





(1)





(9)





(9)

Debt extinguishment



23,492





-





23,492





-

Acquisition gain



(1,125)





-





(1,125)





-

Reorganization costs



834





-





834





371

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 57,263



$ 45,812



$ 112,088



$ 77,802





Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA





Lindblad Segment

For the three months ended

September 30,



For the nine months ended

September 30,

(In thousands)

2025



2024



2025



2024

Operating income

$ 13,236



$ 11,680



$ 19,553



$ 10,092

Depreciation and amortization



13,360





11,761





40,672





34,992

Stock-based compensation



5,325





2,352





14,186





7,185

Transaction-related costs



18





445





177





789

Reorganization costs



834





-





834





371

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 32,773



$ 26,238



$ 75,422



$ 53,429



Land Experiences Segment

For the three months ended

September 30,



For the nine months ended

September 30, (In thousands)

2025



2024



2025



2024 Operating income

$ 22,734



$ 17,801



$ 31,440



$ 19,032 Depreciation and amortization



1,570





972





4,227





2,695 Transaction-related costs



141





624





696





2,469 Stock-based compensation



45





177





303





177 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 24,490



$ 19,574



$ 36,666



$ 24,373

LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Financial Schedules

(In thousands, except for Available Guest Nights,

Gross Yield, Net Yield and guest metrics)

(unaudited)



Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

For the nine months ended

September 30,





2025



2024

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 97,141



$ 90,675

Less: purchases of property and equipment



(36,778)





(23,647)

Free Cash Flow

$ 60,363



$ 67,028



















For the three months

ended September 30,



For the nine months ended September 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Available Guest Nights



95,487





91,293





252,327





254,651

Guest Nights Sold



84,143





74,845





221,315





199,982

Occupancy



88 %



82 %



88 %



79 % Maximum Guests



11,909





11,225





32,906





30,501

Number of Guests



10,685





9,414





29,165





24,695

Voyages



159





137





433





380



































Calculation of Gross and Net Yield per Available Guest Night

For the three months ended

September 30,



For the nine months ended September 30,

(In thousands, except for Available Guest Nights, Gross and Net Yield per Available Guest Night)

2025



2024



2025



2024

Guest ticket revenues

$ 120,979



$ 109,140



$ 331,804



$ 295,727

Other tour revenue



16,582





12,128





47,910





36,897

Tour Revenues



137,561





121,268





379,714





332,624

Less: Commissions



(5,304)





(5,212)





(15,349)





(13,791)

Less: Other tour expenses



(6,762)





(6,060)





(23,095)





(19,417)

Net Yield

$ 125,495



$ 109,996



$ 341,270



$ 299,416

Available Guest Nights



95,487





91,293





252,327





254,651

Gross Yield per Available Guest Night

$ 1,441



$ 1,328



$ 1,505



$ 1,306

Net Yield per Available Guest Night



1,314





1,205





1,352





1,176







































For the three months ended

September 30,



For the nine months ended September 30,

(In thousands)

2025



2024



2025



2024

Operating income

$ 13,236



$ 11,680



$ 19,553



$ 10,092

Cost of tours



63,800





59,202





187,092





177,306

General and administrative



23,682





19,089





65,758





57,628

Selling and marketing



23,483





19,536





66,639





52,606

Depreciation and amortization



13,360





11,761





40,672





34,992

Less: Commissions



(5,304)





(5,212)





(15,349)





(13,791)

Less: Other tour expenses



(6,762)





(6,060)





(23,095)





(19,417)

Net Yield

$ 125,495



$ 109,996



$ 341,270



$ 299,416



LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Financial Schedules

(In thousands, except for Available Guest Nights,

Gross and Net Cruise cost Per Available Guest Night and guest metrics)

(unaudited)

















Calculation of Gross and Net Cruise Cost

For the three months ended

September 30,



For the nine months ended

September 30,

(In thousands, except for Available Guest Nights, Gross and Net

Cruise Cost per Avail. Guest Night)

2025



2024



2025



2024

Cost of tours

$ 63,800



$ 59,202



$ 187,092



$ 177,306

Plus: Selling and marketing



23,483





19,536





66,639





52,606

Plus: General and administrative



23,682





19,089





65,758





57,628

Gross Cruise Cost



110,965





97,827





319,489





287,540

Less: Commissions



(5,304)





(5,212)





(15,349)





(13,791)

Less: Other tour expenses



(6,762)





(6,060)





(23,095)





(19,417)

Net Cruise Cost



98,899





86,555





281,045





254,332

Less: Fuel Expense



(6,224)





(5,460)





(17,755)





(19,895)

Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel



92,675





81,095





263,290





234,437

Non-GAAP Adjustments:































Stock-based compensation



(5,325)





(2,352)





(14,186)





(7,185)

Transaction-related costs



(18)





(445)





(177)





(789)

Reorganization costs



(834)





-





(834)





(371)

Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel

$ 86,498



$ 78,298



$ 248,093



$ 226,092

Adjusted Net Cruise Cost

$ 92,722



$ 83,758



$ 265,848



$ 245,987

Available Guest Nights



95,487





91,293





252,327





254,651

Gross Cruise Cost per Available Guest Night

$ 1,162



$ 1,072



$ 1,266



$ 1,129

Net Cruise Cost per Available Guest Night



1,036





948





1,114





999

Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel per Available Guest Night



971





888





1,043





921

Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel per Available Guest Night



906





858





983





888

Adjusted Net Cruise Cost per Available Guest Night



971





917





1,054





966



Reconciliation of 2025 Adjusted EBITDA guidance:

(In millions)

Full Year 2025

Loss before income taxes

$ (29)





to



$ (19)

Depreciation and amortization



60





to





59

Interest expense, net



46





to





46

Stock-based compensation



19





to





17

Other



23





to





20

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 119





to



$ 123





A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA guidance is not provided because the Company cannot estimate or predict with

reasonable certainty certain discrete tax items, which could significantly impact that financial measure.

Operational and Financial Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss) excluding depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, other income (expense), income tax (expense) benefit, (gain) loss on foreign currency, (gain) loss on transfer of assets, reorganization costs, and other supplemental adjustments. Other supplemental adjustments include certain non-operating items such as stock-based compensation, executive severance costs, debt refinancing costs, acquisition-related expenses and other non-recurring charges. We believe Adjusted EBITDA, when considered along with other performance measures, is a useful measure as it reflects certain operating drivers of the business, such as sales growth, operating costs, selling and administrative expense, and other operating income and expense. We believe Adjusted EBITDA helps provide a more complete understanding of the underlying operating results and trends and an enhanced overall understanding of our financial performance and prospects for the future. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of liquidity or cash flows from operations or a measure comparable to net income as it does not take into account certain requirements, such as unearned passenger revenues, capital expenditures and related depreciation, principal and interest payments, and tax payments. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other companies within the industry.

The following metrics apply to the Lindblad segment:

Adjusted Net Cruise Cost represents Net Cruise Cost adjusted for Non-GAAP other supplemental adjustments which include certain non-operating items such as stock-based compensation and acquisition-related expenses.

Available Guest Nights is a measurement of capacity available for sale and represents double occupancy per cabin (except single occupancy for a single capacity cabin) multiplied by the number of cruise days for the period. We also record the number of guest nights available on our limited land programs in this definition.

Gross Cruise Cost represents the sum of cost of tours plus selling and marketing expenses, and general and administrative expenses.

Gross Yield per Available Guest Night represents tour revenues divided by Available Guest Nights.

Guest Nights Sold represents the number of guests carried for the period multiplied by the number of nights sailed within the period.

Maximum Guests is a measure of capacity and represents the maximum number of guests in a period and is based on double occupancy per cabin (except single occupancy for a single capacity cabin).

Net Cruise Cost represents Gross Cruise Cost excluding commissions and certain other direct costs of guest ticket revenues and other tour revenues.

Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel represents Net Cruise Cost excluding fuel costs.

Net Yield represents tour revenues less commissions and direct costs of other tour revenues.

Net Yield per Available Guest Night represents Net Yield divided by Available Guest Nights.

Number of Guests represents the number of guests that travel with us in a period.

Occupancy is calculated by dividing Guest Nights Sold by Available Guest Nights.

Voyages represent the number of ship expeditions completed during the period.

