Vishay Precision Group: VPG Reports Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Results

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies, today announced its results for its fiscal 2025 third quarter ended September 27, 2025.

Third Fiscal Quarter Highlights (comparisons are to the comparable period a year ago):

Net revenues of $79.7 million increased 5.3%.



Gross profit margin was 40.3% as compared to 40.0%



Adjusted gross profit margin* was 40.5%, as compared to 40.0%



Operating margin was 12.7% as compared to 5.1%.



Adjusted operating margin* was 6.2%, as compared to 5.2%.



Diluted net earnings per share of $0.59 compared to a diluted net loss per share of $0.10.



Adjusted diluted net earnings per share* of $0.26 compared to $0.19.



EBITDA* was $14.2 million with an EBITDA margin* of 17.9%.



Adjusted EBITDA* was $9.2 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin* of 11.5%.



Adjusted Free Cash Flow* of $7.4 million.

Ziv Shoshani, Chief Executive Officer of VPG, commented, "We achieved a solid quarter for VPG, as third-quarter sales grew 6.1% sequentially and were up 5.3% from the prior year. Total orders of $79.7 million were even with second-quarter levels, as strength in our Sensors segment offset lower orders in Weighing Solutions and Measurement Systems. This resulted in a book-to-bill of 1.00, the fourth consecutive quarter of book-to-bill ratios of 1.00 or better, as our Sensors and Measurement Systems reporting segments recorded book-to-bill ratios of 1.07 and 1.04, respectively. We continue to be encouraged by our business development initiatives, which include our opportunity in humanoid robots."

Mr. Shoshani said: "We grew adjusted operating margin and adjusted EBITDA margin from the second quarter. With a net cash position of $66 million, our strong balance sheet and growing cash flow support our growth strategy."

The Company's third-quarter results reflected $10.8 million of proceeds from the sale of a building on July 10, 2025 as part of its ongoing cost reduction and efficiency initiatives. The proceeds from the transaction, which were used to pay down the Company's debt, resulted in a gain in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 of approximately $5.5 million, or $0.36 per diluted share.

Company Adds Two C-Suite Positions:

To support VPG's drive to accelerate its growth and maintain its focus on operational excellence, the Company's board of directors has approved the appointment of two executives to newly created C-Suite positions: Yair Alcobi, who has held executive leadership positions at global industrial technology companies including KLA-Tencor among others, has been named as Chief Business and Product Officer and is responsible for sales, marketing, product and business development. Rafi Ouzan, who had served as the head of VPG's Weighing Solutions business segment, has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer and is responsible for overseeing and integrating the Company's operations, including quality management and supply chain optimization across all manufacturing sites. Both the Chief Business and Product Officer and the Chief Operating Officer will report to Ziv Shoshani, the Company's Chief Executive Officer.

"VPG has put in place operational and product development capabilities to address faster growing markets. The change to our senior management organization will enable us to accelerate growth by streamlining business cross-divisional processes in a more efficient way," Mr. Shoshani added.

Third Fiscal Quarter and Nine-Month Financial Trends:

The Company's third fiscal quarter 2025 net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders was $7.8 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $1.4 million or $0.10 per diluted share, in the third fiscal quarter of 2024.

In the nine fiscal months ended September 27, 2025, net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders were $7.1 million or $0.54 per diluted share, compared to net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders of $9.1 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, in the nine fiscal months ended September 28, 2024.

The third fiscal quarter 2025 adjusted net earnings* were $3.5 million, or $0.26 of adjusted diluted net earnings per share*, compared to $2.5 million or $0.19 of adjusted diluted net earnings per share* in the third fiscal quarter of 2024.

In the nine fiscal months ended September 27, 2025, adjusted net earnings* were $6.2 million, or $0.47 of adjusted diluted net earnings per share*, compared to $12.3 million, or $0.92 of adjusted diluted net earnings per share* in the nine fiscal months ended September 28, 2024.



Segment Performance:

The Sensors segment revenue of $31.6 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2025 increased 12.1% from $28.2 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2024. Sequentially, revenue increased 19.1% compared to $26.6 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2025. The year-over-year increase in revenues was primarily attributable to higher sales of precision resistors and strain gages in the Test and Measurement and the AMS markets. Sequentially, the increase primarily reflected higher sales of precision resistors in the Test and Measurement and AMS markets and higher sales of strain gages in the General Industrial market.

Gross profit margin for the Sensors segment was 33.6% for the third fiscal quarter of 2025, which increased from 31.0% in the third fiscal quarter of 2024 and increased from 32.0% in the second fiscal quarter of 2025. Adjusted for $37 thousand of start-up costs related to manufacturing consolidations, adjusted gross margin* was 33.7% in the third fiscal quarter of 2025. Adjusted gross margin was 32.2% in the second fiscal quarter of 2025. The year-over-year increase in adjusted gross profit margin* was primarily due to higher volume, partially offset by unfavorable foreign exchange rates. Sequentially, the higher adjusted gross profit margin* was primarily due to volume and tariff-related net price adjustments, partially offset by decrease in inventories and unfavorable foreign exchange rates.



The Weighing Solutions segment revenue of $27.5 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2025 increased 9.4% compared to $25.2 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2024 and was 6.4% lower than $29.4 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2025. The year-over-year increase in revenues was mainly attributable to higher sales in the Transportation market. Sequentially, the decrease in revenues was primarily due to lower sales in the Transportation market and in Other Markets for OEM manufacturers of construction and precision agriculture equipment.

Gross profit margin for the Weighing Solutions segment was 40.3% for the third fiscal quarter of 2025. Gross profit margin increased compared to 35.1% in the third fiscal quarter of 2024 and 39.6% in the second fiscal quarter of 2025. Adjusted gross profit margin* was 40.2% in the second quarter of 2025. The year-over-year increase in gross profit margin was primarily due to higher volume, favorable product mix and cost reductions. The sequential increase in gross profit margin primarily reflected tariff-related net price adjustments and cost reductions, partially offset by lower volume.



The Measurement Systems segment revenue of $20.6 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2025 decreased 8.0% year-over-year from $22.4 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2024 and was 7.3% higher than $19.1 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2025. The year-over-year decrease was primarily attributable to decreased revenue in the AMS market. Sequentially, the increase in revenue was primarily due to higher sales in the Steel Market, which offset lower sales to the AMS market.

Gross profit margin for the Measurement Systems segment was 50.5%, compared to 56.8% in the third fiscal quarter of 2024, and 54.6% in the second fiscal quarter of 2025. The year-over-year decrease in gross profit margin was primarily due to lower volume and unfavorable product mix. The sequentially lower gross profit margin primarily reflected unfavorable product mix.

Near-Term Outlook

"Given our backlog and the current market conditions, we expect net revenues to be in the range of $75 million to $81 million for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2025, at constant third fiscal quarter 2025 foreign currency exchange rates," concluded Mr. Shoshani.

*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

We define "adjusted gross profit margin" as gross profit margin before start-up costs and acquisition purchase accounting adjustments. We define "adjusted operating margin" as operating margin before start-up costs, acquisition purchase accounting adjustments, restructuring costs, severance costs, and gain on sale of asset held for sale. We define "adjusted net earnings" and "adjusted diluted net earnings per share" as net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders before start-up costs, acquisition purchase accounting adjustments, restructuring costs and severance costs, foreign currency exchange gains and losses, associated tax effects, and gain on sale of asset held for sale. We define "EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. We define "Adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, start-up costs, acquisition purchase accounting adjustments, restructuring costs and severance costs, foreign currency exchange gains and losses, and gain on sale of asset held for sale.

"Adjusted free cash flow" for the third fiscal quarter of 2025 is defined as the amount of cash generated from operating activities ($(1.3) million) in excess of capital expenditures ($2.2 million), net of proceeds, if any, from the sale of assets ($10.9 million).

Management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors because each presents what management views as our core operating results for the relevant period. The adjustments to the applicable GAAP measures relate to occurrences or events that are outside of our core operations, and management believes that the use of these non-GAAP measures provides a consistent basis to evaluate our operating profitability and performance trends across comparable periods. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in VPG's consolidated financial statements presented in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q.

Conference Call and Webcast:

About VPG:

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies. Our sensors, weighing solutions and measurement systems optimize and enhance our customers' product performance across a broad array of markets to make our world safer, smarter, and more productive. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements:

From time to time, information provided by us, including, but not limited to, statements in this press release, or other statements made by or on our behalf, may contain or constitute "forward-looking"" information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, expected, estimated, or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; significant developments from the recent and potential changes in tariffs and trade regulation; impact of inflation; potential issues respecting the United States federal government debt ceiling; global labor and supply chain challenges; difficulties or delays in identifying, negotiating and completing acquisitions and integrating acquired companies; the inability to realize anticipated synergies and expansion possibilities; difficulties in new product development; changes in competition and technology in the markets that we serve and the mix of our products required to address these changes; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; political, economic, and health (including pandemics) instabilities; instability or disruption caused by military hostilities in the regions or countries in which we operate (including Israel); difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies, such as underutilization of production facilities, labor unrest or legal challenges to our lay-off or termination plans, operation of redundant facilities due to difficulties in transferring production to achieve efficiencies; compliance issues under applicable laws, such as export control laws, including the outcome of our voluntary self-disclosure of export control non-compliance; our ability to execute our corporate strategy and business continuity, operational and budget plans; and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services, and prices that are set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report or as of the dates otherwise indicated in such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations

(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)

Fiscal Quarter Ended September 27,

2025 September 28,

2024 Net revenues $ 79,728 $ 75,727 Costs of products sold 47,603 45,467 Gross profit 32,125 30,260 Selling, general and administrative expenses 27,296 26,337 Gain on asset held for sale (5,544 ) - Restructuring costs 214 82 Operating income 10,159 3,841 Other (expense) income: Interest expense (425 ) (648 ) Other 159 (2,646 ) Other expense (266 ) (3,294 ) Income before taxes 9,893 546 Income tax expense 1,961 1,874 Net earnings (loss) 7,932 (1,328 ) Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 74 23 Net earnings (loss) attributable to VPG stockholders $ 7,858 $ (1,351 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to VPG stockholders $ 0.59 $ (0.10 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to VPG stockholders $ 0.59 $ (0.10 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 13,279 13,254 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 13,344 13,254

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations

(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)

Nine Fiscal Months Ended September 27,

2025 September 28,

2024 Net revenues $ 226,630 $ 233,869 Costs of products sold 136,866 136,108 Gross profit 89,764 97,761 Selling, general and administrative expenses 81,708 80,232 Gain on asset held for sale (5,544 ) - Restructuring costs 793 864 Operating income 12,807 16,665 Other (expense) income: Interest expense (1,525 ) (1,925 ) Other (1,781 ) 915 Other expense (3,306 ) (1,010 ) Income before taxes 9,501 15,654 Income tax expense 2,220 6,508 Net earnings 7,281 9,146 Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 117 3 Net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders $ 7,164 $ 9,143 Basic earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders $ 0.54 $ 0.68 Diluted earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders $ 0.54 $ 0.68 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 13,260 13,367 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 13,307 13,405

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

September 27,

2025 December 31,

2024 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 86,253 $ 79,272 Accounts receivable, net 59,608 51,200 Inventories: Raw materials 32,544 33,013 Work in process 28,900 27,187 Finished goods 24,519 23,960 Inventories, net 85,963 84,160 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,514 17,088 Assets held for sale - 5,229 Total current assets 252,338 236,949 Property and equipment: Land 2,387 2,316 Buildings and improvements 78,535 68,125 Machinery and equipment 136,393 132,938 Software 11,497 10,351 Construction in progress 3,471 11,246 Accumulated depreciation (155,715 ) (145,475 ) Property and equipment, net 76,568 79,501 Goodwill 47,270 46,819 Intangible assets, net 39,156 41,815 Operating lease right-of-use assets 22,768 24,316 Other assets 24,220 21,535 Total assets $ 462,320 $ 450,935

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

September 27, 2025 December 31, 2024 (Unaudited) Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 10,788 $ 9,890 Payroll and related expenses 19,736 18,546 Other accrued expenses 24,159 19,725 Income taxes 2,604 880 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,212 3,998 Total current liabilities 61,499 53,039 Long-term debt 20,555 31,441 Deferred income taxes 2,551 3,779 Operating lease liabilities 19,065 19,928 Other liabilities 14,120 14,193 Accrued pension and other postretirement costs 6,726 6,695 Total liabilities 124,516 129,075 Equity: Common stock, par value $0.10 per share: 25,000,000 shares authorized; 12,256,197 shares outstanding as of September 27, 2025 and 12,215,668 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 1,340 1,336 Class B convertible common stock, convertible common stock, par value $0.10 per share: 3,000,000 shares authorized; 1,022,887 shares outstanding as of September 27, 2025 and December 31, 2024 103 103 Treasury stock, at cost - 1,137,995 shares held at September 27, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (25,335 ) (25,335 ) Capital in excess of par value 204,029 202,783 Retained earnings 199,141 191,977 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (41,520 ) (48,897 ) Total Vishay Precision Group, Inc. stockholders' equity 337,758 321,967 Noncontrolling interests 46 (107 ) Total equity 337,804 321,860 Total liabilities and equity $ 462,320 $ 450,935

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited - In thousands)

Nine Fiscal Months Ended September 27,

2025 September 28,

2024 Operating activities Net earnings $ 7,281 $ 9,146 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,878 11,771 Loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment 64 (154 ) Gain on asset held for sale (5,544 ) - Share-based compensation expense 1,550 1,060 Inventory write-offs for obsolescence 2,334 1,722 Deferred (expense) income taxes (2,322 ) 512 Foreign currency impacts and other items 270 (1,213 ) Net changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (6,223 ) 3,340 Inventories (2,084 ) (1,816 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,863 ) (5,576 ) Trade accounts payable 323 (743 ) Other current liabilities 6,499 (3,921 ) Other non current assets and liabilities, net (1,335 ) (767 ) Accrued pension and other postretirement costs, net 126 (322 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 9,954 13,039 Investing activities Capital expenditures (4,953 ) (6,965 ) Proceeds from sale of asset held for sale and property and equipment 10,891 647 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 5,938 (6,318 ) Financing activities Repayments on revolving facility (11,000 ) - Debt issuance costs - (569 ) Purchase of treasury stock - (7,815 ) Contributions (distributions) from noncontrolling interests 36 (50 ) Payments of employee taxes on certain share-based arrangements (256 ) (860 ) Net cash used in financing activities (11,220 ) (9,294 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2,309 (315 ) Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 6,981 (2,888 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 79,272 83,965 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 86,253 $ 81,077 Supplemental disclosure of investing transactions: Capital expenditures accrued but not yet paid 1,239 $ 1,354 Supplemental disclosure of financing transactions: Excise tax on net share repurchases accrued but not yet paid - 60

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.

Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit, Operating Income, Net Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders and Diluted Earnings Per Share

(Unaudited - In thousands)

Gross Profit Operating Income Net Earnings

(loss) Attributable to

VPG Stockholders Diluted Earnings

(loss) Per share Three months ended September 27, 2025 September 28, 2024 September 27, 2025 September 28, 2024 September 27, 2025 September 28, 2024 September 27, 2025 September 28, 2024 As reported - GAAP $ 32,125 $ 30,260 $ 10,159 $ 3,841 $ 7,858 $ (1,351 ) $ 0.59 $ (0.10 ) As reported - GAAP Margins 40.3 % 40.0 % 12.7 % 5.1 % - - - - Start-up costs (a) 37 - 37 - 37 - 0.00 - Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments (b) 111 - 111 - 111 - 0.01 - Restructuring costs - - 214 82 214 82 0.02 0.01 Foreign currency exchange gain (c) - - - - 101 2,912 0.01 0.22 Less: Gain on asset held for sale (d) - - 5,544 - 5,544 - 0.42 - Less: Tax effect of reconciling items and discrete tax items - - - - (723 ) (839 ) (0.05 ) (0.06 ) As Adjusted - Non GAAP $ 32,273 $ 30,260 $ 4,977 $ 3,923 $ 3,500 $ 2,482 $ 0.26 $ 0.19 As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins 40.5 % 40.0 % 6.2 % 5.2 %

Gross Profit Operating Income Net Earnings

Attributable to

VPG Stockholders Diluted Earnings

Per share Nine Fiscal Months Ended September 27, 2025 September 28, 2024 September 27, 2025 September 28, 2024 September 27, 2025 September 28, 2024 September 27, 2025 September 28, 2024 As reported - GAAP $ 89,764 $ 97,761 $ 12,806 $ 16,665 $ 7,164 $ 9,143 $ 0.54 $ 0.68 As reported - GAAP Margins 39.6 % 41.8 % 5.7 % 7.1 % - - - - Start-up costs (a) 757 - 757 - 757 - $ 0.06 - Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments (b) 111 - 111 - 111 - $ 0.01 - Restructuring costs - - 793 864 793 864 $ 0.06 0.06 Severance cost - - 443 347 443 347 $ 0.03 0.03 Foreign currency exchange gain (c) - - - - 2,836 34 $ 0.21 - Less: Gain on asset held for sale (d) - - 5,544 - 5,544 - $ 0.42 - Less: Tax effect of reconciling items and discrete tax items - - - - 321 (1,913 ) $ 0.02 (0.15 ) As Adjusted - Non GAAP $ 90,632 $ 97,761 $ 9,366 $ 17,876 $ 6,239 $ 12,301 $ 0.47 $ 0.92 As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins 40.0 % 41.8 % 4.1 % 7.6 %

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit by segment

(Unaudited - In thousands)

Fiscal Quarter Ended September 27,

2025 September 28,

2024 June 28,

2025 Sensors Net revenues 31,624 28,201 26,563 As reported - GAAP 10,626 8,730 8,487 As reported - GAAP Margins 33.6 % 31.0 % 32.0 % Start-up costs 37 - 79 As Adjusted - Non GAAP 10,663 8,730 8,566 As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins 33.7 % 31.0 % 32.2 % Weighing Solutions Net revenues 27,538 25,175 29,428 As reported - GAAP 11,110 8,840 11,646 As reported - GAAP Margins 40.3 % 35.1 % 39.6 % Start-up costs - - 178 As Adjusted - Non GAAP 11,110 8,840 11,825 As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins 40.3 % 35.1 % 40.2 % Measurement Systems Net revenues 20,566 22,352 19,170 As reported - GAAP 10,389 12,690 10,461 As reported - GAAP Margins 50.5 % 56.8 % 54.6 % Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments 111 - - As Adjusted - Non GAAP 10,500 12,690 10,461 As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins 51.1 % 56.8 % 54.6 %

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited - In thousands)