KBR, Inc.: KBR Awarded Detailed Engineering Contract for Qatar's High-Value Offshore Project

HOUSTON, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded a contract for detailed engineering services for the Bul Hanine oil and gas field in Qatar.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide detailed design and engineering services for QatarEnergy's Bul Hanine EPIC project, situated approximately 120 kilometers east of Doha. Bul Hanine is one of Qatar's significant offshore oilfields and a vital contributor to the country's production portfolio. This initiative by QatarEnergy aims to extend the field's production life, increase its capacity, and integrate advanced technologies to maximize recovery.



"As we continue to focus large efforts on the Global South, where the need for energy production continues to be in demand, we are honored to support the redevelopment of the Bul Hanine field, a project vital to Qatar's long-term energy security, affordability, and growth," said Jay Ibrahim, President, Sustainable Technology Solutions, KBR. "With its proven offshore engineering expertise and established delivery of projects throughout the Middle East, KBR is well-positioned to serve QatarEnergy."

KBR has a long-standing track record in delivering complex offshore and onshore projects worldwide, enhancing production efficiency, extending asset life, and building resilience in global energy supply chains.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 37,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 29 countries. KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding future project performance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Jamie DuBray

Vice President, Investor Relations

713-753-5082

Investors@kbr.com

Media

Philip Ivy

Vice President, Global Communications and Marketing

713-753-3800

MediaRelations@kbr.com