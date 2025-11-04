Neuronetics Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Results and Announces CEO Transition Plan

Delivered $37.3 million total revenue in Q3 2025, representing 11% adjusted pro forma revenue growth versus Q3 2024

Generated Greenbrook clinic revenue of $21.8 million in Q3 2025, an increase of 25% on an adjusted pro forma basis versus Q3 2024

Continued cash management improvement, with cash used in operations of $0.8 million in Q3 2025

Strengthened balance sheet in Q3 2025, ending the quarter with $34.5 million of total cash, consisting of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: STIM) (the "Company" or "Neuronetics") a vertically integrated, commercial stage, medical technology and healthcare company with a strategic vision of transforming the lives of patients whenever and wherever they need help, with the leading neurohealth therapies in the world, today announced its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2025 and the intention of Keith J. Sullivan, Neuronetics' President and Chief Executive Officer, to retire effective June 30, 2026.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Third quarter 2025 revenue of $37.3 million, an 11% increase as compared to the third quarter 2024 on an adjusted pro forma basis and a 101% increase as compared to the third quarter 2024 on an unadjusted basis

U.S. Greenbrook clinic revenue of $21.8 million in the quarter, representing 25% growth on an adjusted pro forma basis as compared to the third quarter of 2024

U.S. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System revenue of $3.5 million, shipping 40 system



Recent Operational Highlights

Achieved milestone of over 229,429 global patients treated with 8.2 million treatment sessions

New York State Medicaid Expands Coverage for TMS Therapy, Including NeuroStar Advanced Therapy, to Treat Major Depressive Disorder

Received an additional $10 million of funding under the Perceptive debt agreement, and extended the $2 million minimum liquidity requirement from September 2025 to September 2026

Raised $7.8 million in net proceeds through the sale of approximately 2.3 million shares of its common stock under its at-the-market ("ATM") facility.



"Our third quarter results reflect continued progress as we integrate and optimize our combined operations," said Keith Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neuronetics "On an adjusted pro forma basis, we delivered 11% revenue growth, with particularly strong performance from our Greenbrook clinics. We are finding opportunities to improve efficiency across both the Greenbrook clinic network and NeuroStar business, taking advantage of our combined scale, which is driving meaningful progress toward cash flow positivity. The momentum we're building gives us confidence in our ability to deliver value for both patients and shareholders."

The Company also announced that Mr. Sullivan has informed the Board of Directors of his intention to retire as President and Chief Executive Officer on June 30, 2026. The Company has commenced a search for Mr. Sullivan's successor. Once a successor is appointed, Mr. Sullivan has agreed to remain as a consultant after his retirement and will work closely with the new CEO to ensure a seamless transition.

"Keith has been instrumental in transforming Neuronetics in his five years as CEO. In particular, the strategic acquisition of Greenbrook TMS has vertically integrated the Company's value chain and positioned the Company well for long-term growth," said Rob Cascella, the Company's Chairman of the Board. "We want to thank Keith for his dedication to the Company and look forward to his participation in our comprehensive search process to identify the ideal candidate to lead Neuronetics through its next stage of growth."

Third Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Revenues by Geography Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Amount Amount % Change (Unaudited; in thousands, except percentages) U.S. $ 36,248 $ 17,922 102 % International 1,049 608 73 % Total revenues $ 37,297 $ 18,530 101 %

Total revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $37.3 million, an increase of 101% compared to revenues of $18.5 million in the third quarter of 2024, primarily driven by the acquisition of Greenbrook TMS Inc. ("Greenbrook"). During the quarter, total U.S. revenue increased by 102% and international revenue increased 73% over the third quarter of 2024. The increase in revenue was primarily attributable to U.S. clinic revenue of $21.8 million, added as a result of the acquisition of Greenbrook, partially offset by the absence of prior year quarter sales to Greenbrook of $2.4 million and a decrease of sales of $0.6 million relating to NeuroStar Advanced Therapy Systems and treatment session revenue.

U.S. Revenues by Product Category Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Amount Amount % Change (Unaudited; in thousands, except percentages) NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System $ 3,508 $ 4,108 (15 ) % Treatment sessions 10,543 13,326 (21 ) % Clinic revenue 21,808 - - % Other 389 488 (20 ) % Total U.S. revenues $ 36,248 $ 17,922 102 %

U.S. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $3.5 million a decrease of 15% compared to $4.1 million in the third quarter of 2024. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company shipped 40 systems. Following our previously announced realignment of our capital team, the number of units shipped in the third quarter of 2025 was below the prior year quarter, but in line with our focus on strategic higher volume accounts.

U.S. treatment session revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $10.5 million, a decrease of 21% compared to $13.3 million in the third quarter of 2024. The decline was primarily attributable to the absence of $2.2 million in treatment session revenue from Greenbrook. On a pro forma basis, U.S treatment session revenue decreased 5.1% compared to $11.1 million in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in third quarter treatment session revenue versus the prior year is largely due to the impact of a change in customer purchasing patterns, which led to higher increased customer inventory levels during 2024.

U.S. clinic revenue, which represents revenue generated by treatment centers from the Greenbrook acquisition, was $21.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. On an adjusted pro forma basis, clinic revenue increased 25% compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Gross margin for the third quarter of 2025 was 45.9% compared to the third quarter of 2024 gross margin of 75.6%. The decrease in gross margin was primarily a result of the inclusion of Greenbrook's clinic business.

Operating expenses during the third quarter of 2025 were $24.4 million, an increase of $2.7 million, or 12%, compared to $21.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, mainly attributable to inclusion of Greenbrook's general and administrative expenses of $6.1 million, partially offset by savings in general, administrative, sales, and marketing expenses.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2025 was $(9.4) million, or $(0.13) per share, as compared to $(13.3) million, or $(0.44) per share, in the third quarter of 2024. Net loss per share was based on 67,308,607 and 30,267,236 weighted average common shares outstanding for the third quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company held $34.5 million in total cash, consisting of cash and cash equivalents of $28.0 million and $6.5 million of restricted cash, which is compared to $19.5 million as of December 31, 2024. Cash used in operations for the third quarter was $0.8 million, representing a continued improvement in operating cash flow and validating the operational initiatives implemented during the year.

Company Secures $10 Million in Additional Funding from Perceptive

In August 2025, Neuronetics received $10.0 million of additional funding under the existing debt agreement with Perceptive Credit Holdings IV, LP. The Company became eligible for the funds as a result of achieving required revenue conditions under the Tranche 2 funds. Neuronetics also remains eligible for an additional $5 million of Tranche 2 funding, subject to certain customary conditions described in the agreement. The $2 million minimum liquidity requirement was extended from September 2025 through September 2026, after which the requirement becomes $5 million.

At-the-Market Equity Offering

During the period ended September 30, 2025, the Company sold an aggregate of 2,261,835 shares of its common stock under its ATM facility at an average price of $3.68 per share, generating gross proceeds of $8.3 million. After paying sales commissions of $0.3 million and incurring additional offering-related expenses of $0.2 million, the Company generated net proceeds of approximately $7.8 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including working capital and growth initiatives.

New York State Medicaid Expands Coverage for TMS Therapy, Including NeuroStar Advanced Therapy, to Treat Major Depressive Disorder

Neuronetics announced that New York State Medicaid will begin covering transcranial magnetic stimulation ("TMS") therapy for adults diagnosed with major depressive disorder ("MDD"), expanding access to over 5 million members statewide. Coverage took effect October 1, 2025, for fee-for-service Medicaid members and November 1, 2025, for those in managed care plans. This milestone underscores growing recognition of TMS as an effective, non-drug treatment for depression and reflects Neuronetics' continued commitment to improving access to advanced mental health therapies through its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy system.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company expects total worldwide revenue between $40 million and $43 million.

For the full year 2025, the Company now expects its total worldwide revenue to be between $147 million and $150 million, compared to previous guidance of $149 million and $155 million.

For the full year 2025, the Company now expects gross margin to be between 47% and 49% compared to previous guidance of 48% and 50%. The change is driven by a shift in the overall mix of the business.

For the full year 2025, the Company continues to expect total operating expenses to be between $100 million and $105 million.

We continue to target positive cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter of 2025, with a range of between $2 million of positive to $2 million of negative operating cash flow. We further project year end 2025 total cash, consisting of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to be in the range of $32 million and $36 million.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode via webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yxrs8osc. To listen to the conference call on your telephone, you may register for the call here. While it is not required, it is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the event start.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is delivering more treatment options to patients and physicians by offering exceptional in-office treatments that produce extraordinary results. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy ("NeuroStar Therapy") is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication has not helped. In addition to selling the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System (the "NeuroStar System") and associated treatment sessions to customers, Neuronetics operates Greenbrook treatment centers across the United States, acquired in December 2024, offering NeuroStar Therapy, SPRAVATO®, and other treatment modalities for the treatment of MDD and other mental health disorders.

NeuroStar Therapy is indicated for the treatment of depressive episodes and for decreasing anxiety symptoms for those who may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms in adult patients suffering from MDD and who failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from previous antidepressant medication treatment in the current episode. It is also cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder and for adolescent patients aged 15 to 21 with MDD. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment that produces extraordinary results.

"Safe harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

NEURONETICS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited; In thousands, except per share data) Three Months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues $ 37,297 $ 18,530 $ 107,380 $ 52,397 Cost of revenues 20,189 4,529 56,776 13,129 Gross profit 17,108 14,001 50,604 39,268 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 11,848 11,877 35,715 35,820 General and administrative 11,077 7,436 36,364 19,540 Research and development 1,504 2,416 4,918 6,999 Total operating expenses 24,429 21,729 76,997 62,359 Loss from operations (7,321 ) (7,728 ) (26,393 ) (23,091 ) Other (income) expense: Interest expense 2,206 1,725 6,097 5,529 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 4,427 - 4,427 Other income, net (126 ) (539 ) (561 ) (2,001 ) Net loss $ (9,401 ) $ (13,341 ) $ (31,929 ) $ (31,046 ) Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (356 ) - (89 ) - Net loss attributable to Neuronetics stockholders' (9,045 ) (13,341 ) (31,840 ) (31,046 ) Net loss per share of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted attributable to Neuronetics stockholders' $ (0.13 ) $ (0.44 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (1.04 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 67,309 30,267 65,006 29,931

NEURONETICS, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited; In thousands, except per share data) September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,971 $ 18,459 Restricted cash 6,500 1,000 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of credit losses for $1,065 and $1,930 as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 18,693 23,355 Inventory 4,322 4,248 Current portion of net investments in sales-type leases 175 206 Current portion of prepaid commission expense 3,118 3,078 Current portion of note receivables 493 930 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,616 6,846 Total current assets 64,888 58,122 Property and equipment, net 4,937 6,242 Goodwill 22,664 18,634 Intangible assets, net 18,513 19,606 Operating lease right-of-use assets 24,234 27,093 Net investments in sales-type leases 94 86 Prepaid commission expense 8,021 8,902 Long-term notes receivable 221 295 Other assets 1,893 1,923 Total assets $ 145,465 $ 140,903 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 11,573 $ 11,077 Accrued expenses 9,653 12,818 Current portion of deferred revenue 754 974 Deferred and contingent consideration 1,000 1,000 Other payables 376 605 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 5,584 4,791 Total current liabilities 28,940 31,265 Long-term debt, net 65,671 55,151 Deferred revenue - 2 Operating lease liabilities 19,494 22,686 Total liabilities 114,105 109,104 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding on September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 - - Common stock, $0.01 par value: 250,000 shares authorized; 68,445 and 55,679 shares issued and outstanding on September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 685 557 Additional paid-in capital 478,300 446,938 Accumulated deficit (451,629 ) (419,789 ) Total Stockholders' equity 27,356 27,706 Non-controlling interest 4,004 4,093 Total equity 31,360 31,799 Total liabilities and equity $ 145,465 $ 140,903

NEURONETICS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited; In thousands) Nine months ended September 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from Operating activities: Net loss $ (31,929 ) $ (31,046 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,698 1,627 Allowance for credit losses 382 1,947 Inventory impairment 267 346 Share-based compensation 4,667 4,320 Non-cash interest expense 600 580 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 4,427 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 45 - Changes in certain assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 1,384 (3,834 ) Inventory (240 ) 2,718 Prepaid commission expense 840 (770 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,813 (374 ) Accounts payable (77 ) (1,524 ) Accrued expenses (3,302 ) (1,166 ) Other liabilities (223 ) - Deferred revenue (229 ) (506 ) Net Cash used in Operating activities (21,282 ) (22,401 ) Cash flows from Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software (585 ) (1,377 ) Repayment of notes receivable - 1,340 Net Cash used in Investing activities (585 ) (37 ) Cash flows from Financing activities: Payments of debt issuance costs (80 ) (2,188 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 10,000 48,084 Proceeds from issuance of warrants - 1,916 Repayment of long-term debt - (60,000 ) Payment for debt extinguishment cost - (4,185 ) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 20,700 - Payments of common stock offering issuance costs (1,731 ) - Proceeds from issuance of common stock under ATM facility 8,313 - Payments of common stock offering issuance costs under ATM Program (336 ) - Proceeds from exercises of stock options 13 1 Net Cash provided by (used in) Financing activities 36,879 (16,372 ) Net increase (decrease) in Cash, Cash equivalents and Restricted cash 15,012 (38,810 ) Cash, Cash equivalents and Restricted cash, Beginning of Period 19,459 59,677 Cash, Cash equivalents and Restricted cash, End of Period $ 34,471 $ 20,867 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheet: Cash and cash equivalents 27,971 20,867 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 6,500 - Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 34,471 $ 20,867

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

Earnings before interest, taxes, depriciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"), and should not be construed as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP net loss. However, management uses both the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate and manage the Company's operations and to better understand its business. Further, management believes that the addition of the non-GAAP financial measures provides meaningful supplementary information to, and facilitates analysis by, investors in evaluating the Company's financial performance, results of operations, and trends. The Company's calculation of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly designated measures reported by other companies, because companies and investors may differ as to what type of events warrant adjustment.

The following table reconciles reported net loss to EBITDA:

Three Months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (in thousands) (in thousands) Net loss $ (9,401 ) $ (13,341 ) $ (31,929 ) $ (31,046 ) Interest expense, net 2,080 1,186 5,536 3,528 Income taxes - - - - Depreciation and amortization 886 512 2,698 1,627 EBITDA $ (6,435 ) $ (11,643 ) $ (23,695 ) $ (25,891 )

Non-GAAP Pro Forma and Adjusted Pro Forma Revenue Information (Unaudited)

The following table presents the Company's pro forma operating results, giving effect to the acquisition of Greenbrook as if the transaction had occurred on January 1, 2024. These pro forma results are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable under the circumstances. However, they are not necessarily indicative of the Company's future performance. The pro forma financial information reflects the historical operating results of both the Company and Greenbrook, with all intercompany transactions eliminated. The adjusted pro forma results further reflect eliminations related to the closure of certain clinics in 2024. The pro forma data does not include the impact of any potential synergies or cost-saving initiatives resulting from the acquisition:

Three Months ended September 30, 2024 (in thousands) Neuronetics $ 18,530 Greenbrook 19,072 Intercompany revenue (2,392 ) Total Pro forma 35,210 Adjusted for clinic closures (1,652 ) Adjusted Pro forma Revenue $ 33,558