First American Uranium Inc.: First American Uranium Issues Statement on Canada's G7 Mineral Strategy - Highlights Canada's Role in the Global Critical Minerals Supply Chain

Vancouver, BC, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First American Uranium Inc. (CSE: URM) (FSE: IOR) (OTCQB: NIOMF) ("First American Uranium", or the "Company") is pleased to respond to the announcement by the Government of Canada's announcement of new international investments and partnerships to strengthen critical-minerals supply chains and advance sustainable resource development.

The Company views this initiative as a significant step toward reinforcing Canada's position in the global supply chain and is encouraged by the opportunity created for responsible domestic development of strategic critical minerals. As Canada takes meaningful steps to strengthen its critical minerals ecosystem, First American Uranium's early-stage niobium and neodymium assets align with this national direction aimed at building a more resilient and self-reliant supply chain.

Key Highlights:

Canada's commitment to large-scale investment and partnership deals at the G7 summit underscores the national priorities around sustainable mining, critical-minerals security and energy-transition infrastructure development

Niobium plays a fundamental role in high-strength, lightweight steels and advanced alloys that are essential for electric vehicles, wind turbines, grid infrastructure, and other low-carbon technologies

Beyond clean energy, niobium's high strength, heat resistance, and superconducting properties make it critical to defense and aerospace applications, including jet engines, armored materials, and advanced magnetic systems

First American Uranium is well-positioned to advance domestic, low-carbon footprint production of niobium in North America, aligning with Canada's strategic objectives and those of its G7 defense and energy partners

The Company welcomes the Government's recognition of the importance of diverse and resilient critical minerals supply chain and looks forward to contributing to that vision through timely product development, strong environmental stewardship, and engagement with Indigenous and local communities

"Canada is abundantly endowed with natural resources, and consequently we believe it makes strategic sense for our critical minerals supply to be sourced domestically," said Murray Nye, CEO of First American Uranium. "With our country's commitment to investing in responsible domestic development of strategic critical minerals, we believe that First American is in the right jurisdiction with the right stakeholders to advance our projects, contribute to our critical minerals value chain, and grow shareholder value over the long-term."

ABOUT FIRST AMERICAN URANIUM INC.

First American Uranium Inc. is a North American mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of precious, base, and critical mineral assets. Its portfolio includes the Silver Lake property in British Columbia's Omineca Mining Division and a recently acquired land package in Quebec's Grenville Province. The Quebec properties add exposure to rare earth elements (REE), niobium (Nb), and nickel-copper (Ni-Cu) occurrences, expanding the Company's footprint into critical minerals that are strategically important for energy and defense applications.

