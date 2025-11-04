Midland Exploration Inc.: Midland and SOQUEM Report New Assay Results Up to 27.60% Cu and 0.88 g/t Au on the Malaco Mountain Copper-Gold-Rare Earth Element Zone in the Labrador Trough

MONTREAL, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. ("Midland") (TSX-V: MD), in partnership with SOQUEM Inc. ("SOQUEM"), is pleased to announce new assay results for the Malaco Mountain copper, gold, and rare earth elements (REE) zone discovered in June 2025 in the Labrador Trough (see press release dated September 30, 2025). These results follow a rock sampling campaign conducted in September 2025 and confirm the potential of this area. For many years, a reconnaissance program conducted under the Strategic Alliance (the "Alliance") in Nunavik has focused on the central part of the Labrador Trough, identified as prospective for the discovery of economic copper mineralization.

Highlights :

Two sampling transects, 10 and 13 meters long, were completed during an exploration campaign in September on the mineralized outcrop at Malaco Mountain;

Ten samples with grades above 1% Cu, reaching 27.60% Cu and 0.88 g/t Au (C1455754);

Other commodities also associated with these samples, namely REE (up to 1.77% REE), cobalt (up to 0.35% Co), and silver (up to 32.40 g/t Ag).



In June 2025, during a reconnaissance campaign in the Labrador Trough, three samples were collected from an outcrop and graded as follows: (1) 31.60% Cu, 6.92 g/t Au, 0.16% REE; (2) 12.30% Cu, 0.36 g/t Au, 0.57% REE, and (3) 0.65% Cu, 0.05 g/t Au, 0.39% REE (see press release dated September 30, 2025). A single day of follow-up work on this new copper-gold-REE showing named Malaco Mountain was carried out in September 2025. The objective was to characterize the distribution and extent of mineralization on the outcrop and assess the economic potential of this discovery. Two sampling transects, perpendicular to the stratigraphy of the strongly mineralized sedimentary unit, were completed over lengths of 10 and 13 meters. A total of 25 grab samples were collected every meter along these transects. Best results obtained from these samples are listed in the table below.

Table: Assay results for grab samples collected on outcrop along two transects on the Malaco Mountain project

Sample Number UTM East (m) * UTM North (m)* Transect Cu

(%) Au (g/t) REE

(%) Co (ppm) Ag (g/t) C1455754 565746.79 6200927.20 T1 27.60 0.88 0.07 3450 32.40 C1455714 565739.23 6200939.88 T2 23.10 0.18 0.01 346 24.70 C1455753 565747.57 6200923.81 T1 10.60 0.57 0.82 465 14.60 C1455761 565752.07 6200929.26 T1 6.12 0.28 1.77 675 6.80 C1455757 565752.00 6200927.99 T1 4.59 0.06 0.58 125 2.60 C1455758 565751.19 6200930.09 T1 4.01 0.18 0.47 205 5.60 C1455755 565746.39 6200926.00 T1 2.53 0.14 0.87 168 3.10 C1455759 565751.19 6200932.03 T1 1.86 0.16 0.57 41 3.90 C1455752 565746.29 6200925.65 T1 1.58 0.25 0.23 53 2.50 C1455709 565739.31 6200932.54 T2 1.43 0.19 0.13 41 2.10 C1455762 565751.69 6200933.15 T1 0.30 0.01 0.27 71 0.70 C1455711 565740.36 6200935.62 T2 0.25 0.02 0.13 37 0.90 C1455704 565739.74 6200929.53 T2 0.25 0.01 0.05 62 0.90 C1455713 565739.88 6200934.15 T2 0.24 < 0.01 0.03 30 1.20 C1455756 565747.49 6200927.59 T1 0.23 0.01 0.01 48 1.00 C1455706 565740.87 6200931.81 T2 0.18 0.02 0.13 18 1.40 C1455710 565740.58 6200934.31 T2 0.16 0.01 0.02 28 0.90 C1455708 565740.39 6200933.03 T2 0.12 0.01 0.01 39 0.60

*Coordinate System: UTM NAD83 Zone 19

A total of 18 samples yielded grades above 0.1% Cu, 10 of which were above 1% Cu. Gold grades between 61 and 877 ppb Au are also associated with the latter, as well as REE locally grading up to 1.77%, along with cobalt and silver. The chalcopyrite and malachite mineralization, hosted in altered siltstones and mudstones, is observed as disseminations parallel to bedding and spatially associated with fractures and breccias. Veining with massive pyrite, chalcopyrite, malachite, azurite and digenite is also observed. A follow-up field program will be planned in 2026 to define the extent of this mineralization.

Quality Control

Rock samples from the project are analyzed at Actlabs laboratories in Ancaster, Ontario, by ICP-MS with four-acid digestion for metals and by standard fire assay on 50-gram fractions with atomic absorption finish for gold. Exploration programs are designed, and results are interpreted by Qualified Persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices, including the use of standards and blanks for every 20 samples.

Cautionary Statements

Grab samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of mineralized zones. Mineralization occurring at deposits and showings mentioned in this press release is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be found on projects held by Midland and mentioned in this press release.

About the Strategic Alliance with SOQUEM

The Strategic Alliance enables Midland and SOQUEM to combine their efforts and expertise to jointly explore the excellent potential for gold and strategic minerals of the vast and underexplored Labrador Trough. The area of interest defined under the Alliance is located in Nunavik. Geologically, it covers the Labrador Trough, the Rachel-Laporte Zone and the Kuujjuaq Domain. The area of interest extends from Schefferville in the south up to approximately 100 km northwest of Kangirsuk. This agreement calls for investments in exploration reaching up to $5 million over a period of four (4) years, with a firm commitment of $2 million within the first two (2) years of the agreement. In March 2023, a joint venture agreement between Midland and SOQUEM was executed to define the terms governing exploration and development work on the mining claims forming the Nachicapau property. In 2025, the Alliance continued its exploration work in the Labrador Trough and on the Nachicapau project with a joint annual budget of $1 million (50% Midland and 50% SOQUEM).

About SOQUEM

SOQUEM, a subsidiary of Investissement Québec, is dedicated to promoting the exploration, discovery and development of mining properties in Quebec. SOQUEM also contributes to maintaining a strong economy in Quebec's regions. A proud partner and ambassador for the development of Quebec's mineral wealth, SOQUEM relies on innovation, research and strategic minerals to be well positioned for the future.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold and critical metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as SOQUEM Inc., BHP Canada Inc., Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., Centerra Gold Inc., Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd, Probe Gold Inc., Electric Elements Mining Corp., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Company portfolio and generate shareholder value.

Qualified Person and Exploration Director Richard D. St-Cyr, P.Geo., reviewed and approved this press release and the Malaco Mountain project data as Midland's Qualified Person (QP) within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

For further information, please consult Midland's website or contact:

Gino Roger, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 450 420-5977

Fax: 450 420-5978

Email: info@midlandexploration.com

Website: https://www.midlandexploration.com/

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to the Corporation's expectations regarding the conclusion of additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties, and other estimates and statements that describe Midland's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that Midland or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets, changes in demand and prices for minerals, failure to obtain the requisite permits and approvals from government bodies and third parties, regulatory and governmental policy changes (laws and policies) and those risks set out in Midland's public documents, including in each management discussion and analysis, filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Although Midland believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Midland disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c281a04-beda-45eb-b3b2-cacf352ec8c4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/965adeac-26e5-4ff5-a7e4-059dcc333f3b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b6762100-2810-4b07-b548-a09bd828aeea

Figure 1

Labrador Trough Alliance Malaco Mountain Project

Figure 2

2025 Rock Samples Location on the Malaco Mountain Project

Figure 3

Rock Samples Collected on Malaco Mountain Project (Sept. 2025)