Sama CEO Wendy Gonzalez to Speak at Web Summit Lisbon

As one of the leading voices on responsible AI, Gonzalez will join two high profile sessions to discuss the pros and cons of near-term vs. long-term AI investment and the realities of deploying enterprise AI ethically and sustainably.

LISBON, PORTUGAL / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Sama , delivering data certainty for enterprise AI through tech-enabled annotation, validation and evaluation services, today announced that CEO Wendy Gonzalez will speak in two separate sessions at the upcoming Web Summit, taking place in Lisbon, Portugal, on November 12-13, 2025.

The first session, entitled China's AI Playbook , will examine China's focus on immediate, practical applications of existing AI technologies - from automated manufacturing to healthcare and logistics - versus Silicon Valley's heavy investment in the long-term pursuit of artificial general intelligence. As concerns about an AI investment bubble intensify, Wendy will be joined by Jostein Hague, political economist at Cambridge University and Gabrielle Lawrence, features writer of CGTN Europe, to explore whether Beijing's approach of emphasizing near-term economic value offers a more sustainable path forward for the industry. The discussion takes place on Wednesday, November 12, at 15:55 on the Economic Policy Summit stage.

Gonzalez will also participate in the Demystifying Responsible AI: A Guide for Leaders session, taking place Thursday, November 13 at 10:35 am on the Government Summit stage. Alongside Angeli Patel, executive director of the Berkeley Center for Law and Business and Shelley McKinley, chief legal officer at GitHub, she will discuss the challenges, opportunities, regulatory considerations and strategies necessary to successfully deploy responsible AI and manage risk, as well as practical steps to ensure compliance and business success.

"We're at an interesting inflection point in AI. Silicon Valley continues to push the boundaries of AGI, while China demonstrates the power of practical, revenue-generating applications," said Gonzalez. "The real question, however, is whether we're building systems that are sustainable, responsible and beneficial for everyone. These aren't abstract debates anymore - companies are making billion-dollar bets. Web Summit is the perfect venue to discuss how to build AI the right way from the start."

In addition to her mainstage appearances, Gonzalez has been invited to moderate a private roundtable during the Web Summit EcoSystem Summit Offsite, an exclusive, invite-only event on Monday, November 10. The gathering will convene 150 policymakers, government officials and tech leaders to discuss strategies for building thriving, sustainable technology ecosystems around the world.

A certified B Corp, Sama is committed to leading the industry in responsible AI, prioritizing compliance with critical AI legislation around the world. The company's impact mission has resulted in lifting over 68,000 individuals out of poverty, and its most recent Impact Report details significant strides toward its sustainability goals, including efforts to become net zero by 2050 and its role in the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the world's largest voluntary corporate sustainability initiative.

Web Summit is one of the world's largest technology conferences, bringing together over 70,000 attendees from more than 150 countries. This year's conference will feature discussions on AI and emerging technology, and their impact on business, government and society. More information is available at https://websummit.com .

About Sama

Sama delivers data certainty for enterprise AI through tech-enabled annotation, validation and evaluation services. By combining advanced platforms with expert human judgment, Sama helps some of the world's largest companies, including 30% of the Fortune 50, move AI models from development to production with confidence. With thousands of skilled data professionals and industry-leading quality guarantees, Sama tackles the critical challenge that over 63% of AI models fail to reach production due to poor data quality.

Founded in 2008, Sama has delivered more than 40 billion data points and created employment opportunities that have helped over 70,000 people lift themselves out of poverty. As a certified B Corporation, Sama is committed to advancing both technological innovation and social impact. Learn more at www.sama.com .

