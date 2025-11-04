Presidents Bible: The Birth of Jesus: A New AI-Inspired Talking Bible Brings the Nativity Story to Life - in the Voice of President Trump

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / This holiday season, President's Bible proudly announces the release of The Birth of Jesus, a first-of-its-kind children's book created by Jay Kamhi - the inventive mind behind the original Trump Talking Pen. Narrated in Donald Trump's unmistakable voice through advanced AI technology, the book delivers a humorous and patriotic retelling of the Nativity story that families will love sharing together.

"The Birth of Jesus," a beautifully illustrated children's book by President's Bible, brings the timeless Nativity story to life through vibrant artwork and advanced AI voice narration in the recognizable voice of President Donald Trump.

Beautifully illustrated and powered by innovative AI narration, The Birth of Jesus brings the timeless Nativity story to life with President Trump's signature cadence, humor, and warmth - creating a one-of-a-kind experience that blends faith, tradition, and modern innovation.

But make no mistake: this is not a political project. It's a creative and faith-forward way to help families share the story of Jesus's birth in a format that feels modern, joyful, and unforgettable.

"I wanted to find a new and novel way to help parents and grandparents introduce scripture to kids in a format that's engaging and memorable," said Jay Kamhi, Founder of President's Bible. "The Bible calls us to spread the Word - and I saw an opportunity to do that through curiosity, laughter, and craftsmanship. This isn't about politics. It's about connection."

Faith, Family, and a Little Fun

The Birth of Jesus combines rich storytelling, high-quality artwork, and innovative sound technology to create a keepsake that brings sacred scripture to life. Through the magic of AI, children can hear the voice of President Trump tell the story of Jesus's birth in his own distinctive style - captivating kids and adults alike while honoring the true meaning of Christmas.

Each book features:

Premium illustrations and durable design for children and collectors

Built-in sound chip delivering narration in President Trump's recognizable voice

A timeless message of faith, family, and joy - with a modern twist

About President's Bible

Founded by Jay Kamhi, President's Bible merges innovation with inspiration - reimagining how technology can deepen engagement with scripture and make Bible stories accessible, entertaining, and meaningful for a new generation.

The company's first release, Noah's Ark, introduced families to this imaginative format earlier this year. With The Birth of Jesus, the series continues its mission to share faith in ways that feel fresh and culturally resonant. Next up: David and Goliath, set for release in 2026.

Availability: The Birth of Jesus is available now at www.presidentsbible.com and will soon be available on Amazon.

