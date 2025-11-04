Abbotsford, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2025) - Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (TSXV: GSI) (OTC Pink: GKPRF) ("Gatekeeper" or the "Company"), a leader in video and data solutions for school buses, public transit and smart cities, is pleased to announce the appointment of industry professional Hamish Dobson to its Board of Directors as an independent director.

Mr. Dobson has extensive security industry experience with senior leadership roles in engineering and product management at Motorola Solutions, a global leader in public safety and enterprise security solutions, and Avigilon prior to its acquisition by Motorola Solutions in 2018. Most recently, Hamish was Corporate Vice President of Video Security and Access Control for Motorola Solutions, where he led a worldwide engineering team who delivered AI-powered physical security solutions for the global market.

Doug Dyment, Gatekeeper's President and CEO commented, "We are very happy to have Hamish join our Board of Directors. His extensive experience in video analytics, scaling product teams, and product-led growth strategies will be a valued addition to our Board as we execute on our platform-as-a-service (PaaS) product strategy."

Hamish Dobson commented, "I have followed Gatekeeper's impressive growth in transit and school bus video solutions for several years and I look forward to contributing my support as director."

In conjunction with the appointment, the Company has granted 100,000 incentive stock options to Mr. Dobson, exercisable at $2.53 for a term of 5 years from the date of grant. The stock options are subject to vesting conditions and approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Gatekeeper Systems Inc.

Gatekeeper is a leading provider of video and data solutions for a safer transportation environment for children, passengers, and drivers on public transportation fleets. Gatekeeper has provided solutions to more than 60 transit agencies and 3,500 school districts throughout North America and has installed more than 63,000 Mobile Data Collectors for customers which record video and data daily from over 200,000 onboard devices. The Company's hosted software applications facilitate AI-assisted video analytics for incident management and storage. The Company's Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) business model is centered around the Mobile Data Collectors, which are the cornerstone of its data company transformation. www.gatekeeper-systems.com

