This addition strengthens BioIVT's commitment to advancing New Approach Methodologies (NAMs) through enhanced global access to ethically sourced and diverse biospecimens

BioIVT, a global research partner and biospecimen solutions provider for drug and diagnostic development, today announced the acquisition of BeCytes Biotechnologies, a Barcelona, Spain-based company specializing in the coordination of the collection, processing and distribution of high-quality human tissues and cells for biomedical research. This marks BioIVT's continued strategy to expand in key business units supporting NAMs and absorption, distribution, metabolism and excretion (ADME) areas.

The addition of BeCytes strengthens BioIVT's European footprint and expands access to ethically sourced, high-quality biospecimens-particularly primary hepatocytes-for researchers worldwide. BeCytes' deep expertise in tissue sourcing and primary cell isolation complements BioIVT's existing biospecimen solutions and research services, including those in New Approach Methodologies (NAMs).

"As global demand increases for NAMs and more predictive research models, access to ethically sourced tissues and cells has never been more critical," said Richard Haigh, CEO of BioIVT. "With this acquisition, we're expanding our reach, enhancing our portfolio and giving scientists the high-quality specimens they need to drive innovation and accelerate medical breakthroughs."

Founded in 2015, BeCytes has cemented itself as a trusted partner to pharmaceutical, biotech and academic researchers seeking the coordination of human tissue procurement and cell products generation. The company is known for its innovation in R&D and its expertise in producing primary liver cells from both human and animal sources. This strategic move positions BioIVT to meet the growing global demand for NAMs in the development of next-generation therapies. Beyond providing essential inputs for NAMs, BeCytes actively contributes to international research grants, driving innovation across the life sciences.

"At BeCytes, our vision has always been to accelerate preclinical research to improve patients' lives by driving innovation and enabling scientific discovery,"saidJordi Xapellí, CEO of BeCytes Biotechnologies"For years, we have viewed BioIVT as a benchmark of excellence in our industry, with the global reach and expertise to match. This partnership marks an exciting step forward in our shared mission expanding our capabilities and strengthening our connection with the research community. We are proud to join forces with the world-class team at BioIVT."

"Barcelona is consolidating itself as a leading European biotechnology hub, with significant investment being directed toward the development of new tools that accelerate preclinical research. This, in turn, is making Barcelona an increasingly attractive environment for the generation of new therapies," commented Estephan Arredondo, Technical Director of BeCytes.

"BeCytes' expertise in liver cell isolation, together with its strong tissue sourcing network, provides access to one of Europe's most active regions for preclinical research. This means that biomaterials and cells utilized in both NAMs research as well as research services are obtained under the strictest ethical standards and at the highest levels of quality," added Christopher Black, Chief Operating Officer of BioIVT.

BeCytes will continue to operate out of its headquarters in Barcelona (Spain). Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

