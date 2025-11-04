Circle Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering next-generation targeted macrocycle therapeutics for cancer, today announced management will participate in upcoming investor conferences in November:

LifeSci Growth Innovation Summit

November 17, 2025

Participants: David J. Earp, J.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer; Rob Lauzen, chief financial officer

Location: London, UK

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference London

November 18-20, 2025

Participants: David J. Earp, J.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer; Rob Lauzen, chief financial officer

Location: London, UK

About Circle Pharma

Circle Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of macrocycles to develop next-generation targeted therapies for cancer and other serious illnesses. The company's proprietary MXMO platform overcomes key challenges in macrocycle drug development, enabling the creation of intrinsically cell-permeable and orally bioavailable therapies, including for historically undruggable targets. Circle Pharma's pipeline is focused on targeting cyclins, key regulators of the cell cycle that drive many cancers. The company's lead program, CID-078, is a cyclin A/B RxL inhibitor in Phase 1 clinical development for patients with advanced solid tumors. Circle Pharma is based in South San Francisco, CA. For additional information, please visit us at circlepharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

