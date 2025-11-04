Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. ("Tvardi") (NASDAQ: TVRD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, oral small molecule therapies targeting STAT3 to treat fibrosis-driven diseases, today announced that the Company's Management will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London, UK, on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 9:30 AM GMT. Management will also host investor one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

The Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025 is taking place November 17-20, 2025 in London, UK. This year's gathering marks the 16th anniversary of the largest healthcare-dedicated conference in Europe and will bring together leading executives to address near-and long-term investment opportunities as well as the current trends driving healthcare in the U.S. and internationally.

The webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Tvardi Investors' website. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the conference.

About Tvardi Therapeutics

Tvardi is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, oral small molecule therapies targeting STAT3 to treat fibrosis-driven diseases with significant unmet need. STAT3 is a central mediator across critical fibrotic signaling pathways that drive uncontrolled deposition, proliferation, survival and immune suppression. STAT3 is also positioned at the intersection of many signaling pathways integral to the survival and immune evasion of cancer cells. The company is conducting clinical trials with TTI-101 in hepatocellular carcinoma (NCT05440708) and TTI-109 in healthy volunteers. To learn more, please visit tvarditherapeutics.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251104976579/en/

Contacts:

For Tvardi:

Tvardi Investor Relations

ir@tvardi.com

PJ Kelleher

LifeSci Advisors

617-430-7579

pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com