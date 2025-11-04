Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.11.2025
PR Newswire
04.11.2025 14:06 Uhr
NOBU HOSPITALITY AND FOSTER + PARTNERS ANNOUNCE 619 BRICKELL

Introducing Miami's First Nobu Residential Project and Second Nobu Restaurant

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobu Hospitality, proudly announces the brand's first residential project in Miami and a new architectural icon along Biscayne Bay. Developed in partnership with 13th Floor Investments and Key International, this visionary project marks a new chapter for the Nobu brand-where refined design, elevated service, and the essence of modern Japanese luxury come together in the hands of masters, uniting to create one extraordinary address.

Nobu Restaurant View

Located in the heart of Miami's dynamic Brickell district, the 74-story 619 Brickell will offer 300 thoughtfully designed residences and 90,000 SF of private amenities. The development will feature a full-service luxury spa and wellness retreat, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a serene poolside café, each space curated to capture Nobu's aesthetic of understated elegance, natural simplicity, and natural materials with impeccable services.

At the ground level, the property will unveil Miami's second Nobu restaurant, joining the renowned Miami Beach location. Soon to be one of the city's most iconic dining destinations, the restaurant will feature a distinctive circular design and breathtaking water views. Together, the residences and restaurant will create a seamless connection between home and hospitality.

The tower, designed by the world-renowned architectural firm Foster + Partners, in collaboration with Sieger-Suarez Architects, blends Nobu's minimalist Japanese sensibility with the dynamic rhythm of Miami's skyline. The result is a timeless expression of harmony-fluid, modern, and deeply connected to its waterfront setting. Every detail, from the curated materials to the expansive terraces, reflects Nobu's philosophy of living with intention, balance, and beauty.

"619 Brickell represents the next evolution of Nobu's lifestyle vision," said Trevor Horwell, CEO for Nobu Hospitality. "It brings together our commitment to craftsmanship, design integrity, and exceptional service to create a truly immersive residential experience. Miami's energy and cultural vitality make it the perfect setting for this milestone project."

In a joint statement, Arnaud Karsenti, Managing Principal of 13th Floor Investments, and Inigo Ardid, Co-President of Key International, said:

"We are honored to partner with Nobu Hospitality and Foster + Partners on this extraordinary project in the heart of Brickell. 619 Brickell represents the perfect convergence of design, service, and lifestyle - a residential experience elevated by Nobu's world-class hospitality and commitment to exceptional service. Together, we are creating a landmark destination that reflects Miami's sophistication and energy, and we look forward to unveiling it in the near future."

View from 619 Brickell

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2812728/Nobu_Restaurant.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2812729/Nobu_Restaurant_Brickell.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2645978/Nobu_Hospitality_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nobu-hospitality-and-foster--partners-announce-619-brickell-302603592.html

