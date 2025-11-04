Camposol SA: Camposol Holding PLC's Invitation to the Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results Presentation

Camposol Holding PLC will announce its preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2025 on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

In connection with this release, Ricardo Naranjo Fernandez, CEO, and Jossue Yesquen Lihim, IRO, will host a conference call presentation and Q&A session.

To register and participate in the conference call please use the following link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIcd23eb97c328417c99dcf2bfc1fd4b33

Participants are advised to log in to the conference call service and check their audio and system settings a few minutes before the conference call begins.

To access the webcast presentation associated with the conference call, please click on the following link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/i79eb45v

If you are unable to participate in the conference call, a recording will be available until November 25, 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Jossue Yesquen Lihim, IRO

Email: jyesquen@camposol.com

About CAMPOSOL

CAMPOSOL is a multinational company dedicated to providing fresh and healthy food to families worldwide. Our operations extend across Peru, Colombia, Uruguay, and Chile, with distribution offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. We have established trusted relationships with major supermarkets worldwide and serve customers in over 40 countries.

We are involved in the harvest, processing, and marketing of high-quality agricultural products such as blueberries, avocados, mandarins, grapes, and mangoes, among others.

CAMPOSOL is committed to supporting sustainable development through social and environmental responsibility policies and projects aimed at increasing the shared value for all stakeholders. It is also an active member of the United Nations Global Compact, issues annual GRI-aligned sustainability reports and holds various international certifications, including Global.G.A.P, Rainforest Alliance, and BRC. Additionally, CAMPOSOL ensures compliance with the legislation of destination countries and is evaluated under social ethics standards such as SMETA and GRASP.

For more information about CAMPOSOL, please visit us at www.camposol.com

For investor-related information, please visit our Investor Relations website at https://investors.camposol.com/

