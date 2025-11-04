New program empowers distributors to deliver localized language support and accelerate adoption of the Falcon platform

Fal.Con Europe, Barcelona CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today introduced its new Authorized Support Partner Program across Europe. Developed in collaboration with strategic distributors Ignition Technology and Westcon-Comstor, the program authorizes them to sell and deliver multilingual, localized Level 1 and Level 2 support for the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform in English, French, German, Spanish, and Arabic.

Independent research from Canalys found that for every $1 of Falcon platform sales, partners can generate up to $7 in services revenue validating CrowdStrike's ecosystem-led model as a leading engine of partner profitability. Building on this momentum, the Authorized Support Partner Program empowers distributors to deliver CrowdStrike-approved, localized support that downstream partners such as managed service providers (MSPs) and resellers can extend to their own customers. The program expands capacity, increases access for smaller organizations, and strengthens local language expertise across the region.

"Distributors play a pivotal role in extending CrowdStrike's reach and impact across Europe," said Dan Danielli, vice president of global distribution at CrowdStrike. "Through this program, we're enabling distributors to deliver services that add real customer value through localized language support, managed services, and improved security outcomes. It's a force multiplier that strengthens the entire ecosystem and helps more customers get the most out of the Falcon platform."

"Ignition Technology is proud to help bring CrowdStrike's Falcon platform to an expanding ecosystem of regional service providers across Europe," said Peter Ledger, CEO of Ignition Technology. "We've seen tremendous traction with CrowdStrike, consistently growing our business and partner base as demand surges for Falcon-powered services. This new model strengthens our collaboration even further accelerating our ability to equip partners with the full breadth of technology, enablement, and localized support they need to deliver world-class cybersecurity outcomes to their customers."

"This initiative underscores the powerful growth of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform and the continued strength of our partnership," said Daniel Hurel, Senior Vice President, Westcon EMEA Go-To-Market of Westcon-Comstor. "We're seeing extraordinary demand across Europe as partners embrace the Falcon platform to deliver industry-leading cybersecurity outcomes. By expanding localized support and enablement, we're not only meeting that demand we're helping service providers scale faster, operate more efficiently, and protect their customers with greater speed, precision, and confidence."

Blog X LinkedIn Instagram

