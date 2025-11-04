Sendero Consulting Puts the Power of 'How' at the Center of Its New Brand

New brand provides powerful articulation of firm's purpose on the heels of exponential growth

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Businesses today have more than enough "why" - why they need to grow, streamline, or transform. Sendero Consulting announced today a comprehensive rebrand that champions the power of "how" - shifting the focus from the challenge to the solution. The new brand identity is rooted in the firm's hands-on, purpose-driven methodology for empowering clients with sure solutions that deliver tangible results at business speed.

Sendero's rebrand solidifies its service philosophy, which is based on the conviction that a solution must be practical, collaborative, and accountable. As part of this effort, the firm has formalized its core solutions into four key categories: optimize technology, improve operations, enhance customer experience, and advance workforce productivity. By partnering with clients and becoming an extension of their team, Sendero is the "how" that delivers clear, measurable outcomes that transform businesses and solve real-world problems.

"For us, 'how' is more than process or technology - it's a service promise," said Bret Farrar, CEO and Founder of Sendero. "While a problem may define the why, the solution is all about the how. This rebrand formalizes our core philosophy, reflecting not just who we are today, but a powerful vision for who we will be for the next two decades."

Farrar founded Sendero with his wife Ruth, who now serves as COO, in 2004 in a one-room office above their garage. Over the last two decades, the firm has achieved exponential growth, including being named 10 consecutive years on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list. Just this year, Sendero has added 152 employees and grown headcount by 38 percent.

"Our new brand position clarifies what our clients have always experienced: that how we approach our work is what makes Sendero different," said Caitlyn Byther, Senior Director of Growth Enablement at Sendero. "This rebrand simplifies our story - refining our solutions, clarifying our messaging, and modernizing our visual identity - while staying true to the purpose and impact that define us. Our clients face constant change, from mergers and acquisitions, to regulatory changes, to technology transformations. Sendero's approach keeps the big picture in focus while driving the practical results that move businesses forward - on time, on budget, and built to last."

The new brand officially launched today at www.senderoconsulting.com. It will be reflected across all of Sendero's communications and digital platforms, including its new website, which introduces clients to "Welcome to Sendero. Welcome to How."

About Sendero:

Sendero is a management consulting firm delivering the "how" behind business transformation. Sendero empowers clients to identify operational challenges, plot valuable and effective solutions, and drive tangible results at business speed. Anchored in deep domain expertise and fueled by an award-winning culture, Sendero partners with clients nationwide across a diverse range of industries. With offices in six strategic markets-Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Nashville, and Phoenix-Sendero moves beyond the why and achieves the crucial how. Learn more at www.senderoconsulting.com.

