RKON Technologies Advances Its Secure Cloud Offerings With the Acquisition of ScaleSec

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / RKON Technologies, a cybersecurity and managed IT services firm, announced today that it has acquired ScaleSec, an industry leader in implementing and enhancing cloud security capabilities. This acquisition further cements RKON's position as a leader in comprehensive cybersecurity and cloud solutions, building on its commitment to providing customers with a high-touch, solution-led approach.

The ScaleSec acquisition enhances RKON's core capabilities, expanding its ability to support customers across compliant cloud environments, including Microsoft Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud Platform, as well as adding offerings in:

Cloud Security and Compliance Services - overhaul cloud operations to meet exhaustive regulatory requirements or industry standards.?

Cloud Adoption and Modernization - create a tailored cloud operating model that improves cost, reliability, and security.?

Cloud Development and Engineering - design and deliver cloud infrastructure that includes safeguards from the ground up.?

Managed Services - serve as a cloud center of excellence.?

"The ScaleSec acquisition builds upon other strategic initiatives by RKON to ensure leadership and innovation in the market," said David Wright, Chief Growth Officer of RKON. "Recent developments, such as the acquisition of Bridge Security Advisors, enhancements to our Microsoft Security Suite offerings, and continued investments in our managed IT services, reflect our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that protect our customers from evolving threats."

RKON also announced that it is updating its leadership team. David Wright will serve as Chief Growth Officer, Wendy Kazlusky as Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Bill Gardner as Chief Operating Officer, and Gerard Onorato as Chief Information Security Officer. Additionally, the company is adding three new members from ScaleSec. Marsha Wilson joins the RKON executive team as Chief Customer Officer, Emily Ryan as Chief Revenue Officer, and Aaron Wilson as Chief Technology Officer.

"I'm confident this acquisition will improve the outcomes for both current and future clients. We recognize the ubiquity of a multicloud world, and are primed to streamline, secure, and optimize ecosystems for businesses of all sizes," said Marsha Wilson.

"In joining RKON, ScaleSec brings our AWS and Google Cloud expertise into full 24x7 multicloud operations, including Azure, built to support enterprise workloads end-to-end, and fulfill the demand for managed services our customers have wanted for years," said Aaron Wilson.

ScaleSec will operate under the RKON brand, with its team and service offerings fully integrated into RKON's operations. Customers will experience no interruptions to current services or engagements. All existing contracts and projects will continue without any changes to the quality of service that customers have come to expect.

Financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed. Layer 7 Capital acted as exclusive financial advisor to ScaleSec in connection with this transaction. Northwest Bank completed the funding.

About RKON Technologies

RKON Technologies provides managed IT and cybersecurity services to organizations across various industries, helping businesses mitigate risks and secure their digital infrastructures. For more information, visit https://www.rkon.com/.

About ScaleSec

ScaleSec is a cloud consulting firm that transforms complex cloud environments into controlled, secure, and valuable business assets that reduce costs, increase revenue, and deliver future-proof infrastructure.

About Post Capital Partners

Post Capital Partners is a New York-based private investment firm specializing in backing visionary management teams in the lower-middle market.

