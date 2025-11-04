Tianrong Med Group, Inc.: Tianrong Medical Group Inc. and Community Redevelopment Inc. Announce 99-Year Lease Acquisition for 2,000-Acre Resort and Eco-Development Project in The Bahamas

ROCK SOUND, ELEUTHERA, BAHAMAS / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Tianrong Medical Group Inc. (OTCID:TNMD) ("Tianrong" or the "Company"), in collaboration with Community Redevelopment Inc. (OTCID:CRDV) ("CRDV"), is pleased to announce the execution of a 99-year Lease Acquisition and Development Agreement with Ashley Winston Gibson, lawful heir and registered commoner of Rock Sound, Eleuthera.

The agreement grants TNMD and CRDV joint leasehold rights over approximately 2,000 acres of prime beachfront and farmland property for the development of a landmark resort, wellness, eco-tourism, and agricultural project in The Bahamas.

Property Overview

The leasehold includes:

Northside Beach Acreage - 250 acres of oceanfront property featuring existing resort structures and development rights.

Gibson's White Land Farmland - 1,750 acres of surrounding farmland with agricultural and infrastructure potential.

Together, the combined estate will serve as the foundation for a world-class sustainable resort and wellness destination, blending hospitality, renewable energy, organic agriculture, and digital-finance integration.

Integration with the Eleuthera Island Development Vision

The Eleuthera project represents the next major phase of TNMD's Caribbean portfolio, aligning with the broader Bahamas Project Vision that includes the Pink Coral Beach and Turquoise Bay developments - a combined 2,000 acre master-planned eco-resort and residential community.

Situated minutes from Rock Sound International Airport, the Eleuthera projects are designed to showcase the island's natural beauty while advancing sustainable development. Plans include:

Multiple five-star oceanfront resorts with wellness, spa, and anti-aging centers.

Luxury residential villas and lakefront estates surrounded by 125-acre freshwater lagoons.

PGA-signature golf courses with panoramic ocean views.

Green-energy facilities, including solar and wind farms producing up to 80 MW.

Organic farms and agro-processing centers to support self-sufficient, health-oriented communities.

Super-yacht marina and marine repair facilities, catering to high-net-worth clientele and international tourism.

A tertiary medical campus offering cardiac, trauma, and emergency care to support both residents and visitors.

With Eleuthera consistently ranked among the world's most pristine island destinations by Travel & Leisure and Forbes Traveler, this initiative aims to position the southern Bahamas as a new global model for eco-smart luxury living and community-inclusive development.

The Commonwealth of The Bahamas is one of the Caribbean's most stable and investment-friendly jurisdictions, boasting a diversified economy driven by tourism, real estate development, and international finance. Welcoming over 8 million annual visitors, The Bahamas continues to rank among the top global destinations for luxury travel and eco-tourism. Its progressive infrastructure, reliable governance, and proximity to the United States make it a preferred hub for long-term resort and wellness investment. As part of this national growth strategy, the Bahamian government has actively encouraged sustainable real estate initiatives that promote environmental balance, renewable energy, and community development.

Joint Development and Tokenization Initiative

Under the agreement, TNMD and CRDV will each hold a 50% undivided interest in the leasehold estate and will jointly form a Development Committee to oversee all planning, financing, and execution activities.

The companies also plan to launch a blockchain-based utility token, providing participants with access to resort experiences and long-term economic benefits. This initiative will serve as a modern digital financing mechanism, with proceeds allocated toward construction and infrastructure while maintaining SEC and jurisdictional compliance across all participating markets.

Valuation and Economic Impact

The Northside Beach Acreage carries an independent 2023 valuation of approximately USD $237 million, underscoring the property's high-value potential as a prime oceanfront asset ideally suited for large-scale resort and eco-tourism development.

The project represents one of the most significant real estate partnerships in the Eleuthera region, aligning with The Bahamas' national goals for sustainable tourism, job creation, and foreign direct investment. It is also expected to generate extensive employment across construction, agriculture, hospitality, and healthcare sectors, reinforcing the government's emphasis on eco-inclusive development.

Executive Statements

Curtis Philpot, CEO of Tianrong Medical Group Inc., stated:

"This agreement represents a cornerstone in TNMD's transformation into a tokenized real estate investment platform. The Bahamas offers not only natural beauty and investment appeal but also a forward-thinking environment for blockchain innovation and resort development. Together with CRDV and the Gibson family, we're building an ecosystem that merges wellness, technology, and tourism into one sustainable vision."

Phil Sands, CEO of Community Redevelopment Inc., added:

"The partnership between CRDV and TNMD demonstrates how traditional development and digital finance can align to create lasting value for investors and communities alike. Eleuthera's Northside Beach and farmland properties have the potential to become a global model for eco-conscious development."

About Tianrong Medical Group Inc. (OTC:TNMD)

Tianrong Medical Group Inc. is a diversified company currently transitioning into a tokenized Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) focused on sustainable real estate, hospitality, and wellness development across global markets. The company's strategy integrates blockchain-based financing to democratize real estate investment access while fostering environmentally responsible, revenue-producing projects.

About Community Redevelopment Inc. (OTC:CRDV)

Community Redevelopment Inc. is a publicly traded company focused on real estate acquisition, redevelopment, and infrastructure projects that enhance economic growth and sustainability across North America and the Caribbean

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon current expectations, estimates, and projections about Tianrong Medical Group Inc.'s industry, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the Company's management. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including but not limited to market conditions, regulatory changes, and the Company's ability to execute its business strategy. Tianrong Medical Group Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

