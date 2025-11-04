Four Industry Veterans Join Fairtrade America Board to Champion Sustainable Supply Chains

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Fairtrade America, the organization behind the world's most recognized label for social justice and sustainability, the Fairtrade Mark, is proud to announce the election of its new Board Chair and the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors. These advisors will guide the organization's strategic direction as it advances its mission to make trade fairer for farmers and workers around the world.

Dean Decrease was elected as Chair of Fairtrade America's Board of Directors and formally assumed the role in October 2025. He brings deep expertise in food and agriculture, with leadership and entrepreneurial experience spanning the food and beverage, restaurant, grocery retail, and packaging industries. His sustainability journey began in 1993, when he founded and led Weyerhaeuser Company's first global sustainability office in Geneva and helped create the Forest Stewardship Council's certification framework for sustainable forest products. Over his career, he has lived and worked across Europe, Asia, and Latin America, bringing a global perspective to his work in advancing sustainable business practices.

With his leadership, Fairtrade America will continue to strengthen its reputation for building best-in-class commercial partnerships that promote equitable trade, reduce exploitation, and drive meaningful impact across global supply chains.

Andy Beck, Julia Knott, and Jenny Roberts joined Fairtrade America's Board of Directors this fall. They each bring a wealth of experience and expertise to advance the organization's trade justice mission.

Andy Beck is a business professional and ecologist working to build sustainable supply chains for tree crops and other non-timber forest products, with a focus on cooperative modes of production and fair prices. He has worked with smallholder farmers and gatherers across multiple continents and most recently led sourcing for the chocolate company Hu Kitchen, through and beyond its acquisition by Mondelez International in 2021. He holds master's degrees in forestry and business and a B.A., all from Yale University. Beck also sits on the Board of Directors of the Amazon Conservation Association.

Julia Knott is a fractional CMO and marketing advisor for mission-led food and beverage brands. She started her career at Equal Exchange and went on to lead marketing at Stonyfield, Tea Forte, and Ithaca Hummus before advising dozens of high-growth startups. Knott is known for bringing "big company" shopper marketing expertise into entrepreneurial environments - developing retailer programs, sell-in strategies, and velocity - driving activations that help emerging brands punch above their weight.

Jenny Roberts has spent her career building a more just and sustainable world through market-based approaches to development.?She currently serves as Senior Director of Sustainability and Procurement at CAVA, a progressive Mediterranean national chain that seeks to make food a force for good. Over her 20 years in international development, sustainable sourcing, and microfinance, she has supported companies' efforts to convert their supply chains to more ethical and environmental practices, including her work to help establish the first fair trade microfinance loans through Kiva.org. Roberts received dual degrees from New York University, Stern (MBA) and Wagner (MPA), and has an undergraduate degree in Spanish and International Business from Georgetown University.

About Fairtrade America

Fairtrade America works to rebalance trade, making it a system rooted in partnership and mutual respect rather than exploitation. It's about businesses, shoppers, farmers and workers all working together so we can all experience the benefits of trade. Fairtrade America is the U.S. branch of Fairtrade International, the original and global leader in fair trade certification with more than 30 years of experience working for fair trading practices in more than 60 countries across the globe. A non-profit 501(c)3 organization, Fairtrade America is part of the world's largest and most recognized fair trade certification program -part of a global movement for change. Learn more at Fairtrade.net and by connecting with Fairtrade America on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

