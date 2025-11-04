From Legal Briefs to Bedtime Stories: How Mary Kay's Vice-President of Legal Operations Leads With Heart

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / At the heart of every thriving company is a leader who inspires those around them to rise. This year, we're proud to honor our Vice-President of Legal Operations, Naisha Covarrubias, as Mary Kay's Leader of the Year for North America Region - recognition that goes far beyond titles and achievements. (Photo Courtesy: Mary Kay Inc.)

The "Leader of the Year" award at Mary Kay Inc. celebrates employees who lead with heart, exemplify the company's values, and make a meaningful impact. In short, the Leader of the Year award is more than just a trophy-it says that Mary Kay's culture is one of striving, being seen and celebrated, and lifting others while doing so. The company regularly celebrates milestones and achievements, reinforcing that recognition is not just about high-performance outcomes, but about making each individual feel seen, valued, and empowered.

As the guiding force behind our global legal operations team, Naisha balances high-stakes decisions with a grounded sense of purpose. But what makes her story especially powerful is that her leadership extends far beyond boardrooms. She's also a devoted mother and a caring daughter, navigating the complexities of family life while flourishing at one of the world's most iconic beauty and entrepreneurship companies. Her journey is a testament to the combo of strength and intention it takes to lead with the heart - and it's one that many of us will recognize in our own lives.

During a ten-question interview with the recently awarded Leader of the Year, we discovered several noteworthy details about Naisha.

Q: How did you begin working at Mary Kay or what made you want to work here?

A: Before Mary Kay, I spent 13 years as a lawyer for railroad companies. This was a major industry shift for me. Honestly, I chalk up my start at Mary Kay Inc. 100% to fate. Nothing about the move made logical sense on paper, but the moment I met the people and learned about the company's mission, something just clicked. It felt like stepping into a place where purpose meets passion…and everything is unapologetically Pink.

Q: What's one thing people might be surprised to know about you?

A: Many people are surprised to learn that Spanish is my first language. Until college, I spent my summers attending school in Buenos Aires - keeping up my Spanish, learning to tango, and playing polo.

Q: What's one professional lesson you wish you would've learned earlier?

A: That growth doesn't always come from doing more; it often comes from empowering others to do more. Early in my career, I thought success meant carrying everything myself, but I've learned that real leadership is about trust, not control. Delegating isn't just about offloading tasks - it's about giving others the chance to rise, contribute, and grow. When you empower others, you multiply potential, and that's where true growth begins.

Q: What accomplishment are you most proud of?

A: Helping others reach their goals and realize their full potential is what I'm most proud of. I have had the privilege of doing this with several team members, and seeing their growth, both professionally and personally, and it is incredibly rewarding. The real win as a leader is seeing someone exceed even their own expectations.

Q: What advice would you give others at Mary Kay? (new or tenured)

A: Stay humble, stay hungry, and treat this business like your name is on the door. Show up with purpose, execute with excellence and urgency, and honor the legacy of a family whose vision continues to create opportunity - for you and millions worldwide. This mindset changes everything.

Q: Who outside Mary Kay has most influenced your life and how?

A: My Abuela (maternal grandmother), now 96, has been one of the greatest influences in my life. She leads with unwavering faith, puts family first, and reminds me daily to surrender everything to God. Her quiet strength and devotion have shaped how I live, love, and lead. She's also been a loyal Mary Kay skincare user for decades - and let me tell you, the dedication shows. Barely a wrinkle on that radiant face.

Q: If you could swap jobs with anyone in the company for the day, who would it be and why?

A: If I could swap jobs for a day, I'd choose one of Mary Kay's scientists. I'd love to step into the lab, see the innovation up close, and wear a lab coat while pretending I know exactly how peptides, hyaluronic acid, and retinol work!

Q: What is the best piece of professional advice you ever received?

A: The best advice I have received came from my father: leave things better than you found them. I have watched him live that principle every day - treating everyone with respect, acting on great ideas, and elevating everything he touches. That mindset has become the foundation of how I show up in every part of my life.

Q: What is one item on your desk or in your office that you can't live without?

A: Coffee. No contest. It's the MVP of my desk! It keeps me focused, friendly, and functioning. It's the quiet hero of my workday.

Q: What's your most memorable "oops" moment at work?

A: Not at Mary Kay, but much earlier in my legal career, I sent an email summarizing a deposition to my client. Or so I thought. The email included a rather colorful description of an eccentric opposing counsel who had brought his parrot to the meeting (yes, a real parrot). Unfortunately, I accidentally included him in the recipient list (don't judge this Xennial). Let's just say the bird wasn't the only one squawking after that. To this day, I've sworn off "Reply All," always rebuild my email recipient list from scratch, and quadruple-check the "To" field before hitting "Send."

Power Advice from Naisha

"You don't have to do it all perfectly - just do it with purpose. The most powerful thing you can bring to any role, whether at work or at home, is your whole authentic self."

Final Thoughts:

Naisha's journey reminds us that leadership isn't about having all the answers; it's about showing up, staying grounded, and believing in the impact you can make, one intentional step at a time.

Did You Know:

The culture of recognition at Mary Kay Inc. is deeply rooted in its founding values - every team member is encouraged to treat one another with the respect and acknowledgement embodied by the company's motto: "Make Me Feel Important."

Women-led company: 63% of the global workforce at Mary Kay is female as well as 62% of its global Research and Development (R&D) team. 60% of the Executive team is female, and 57% of leadership positions are held by women in the company's top 10 markets[1].

