Strategic Rationale & Highlights of the Transaction:

EdgeTI to establish Western Australia subsidiary based in Perth, WA to hire and retain key employees of Austal Australia's Digital Advanced Technology Division , creating Digital Solutions for Maritime, Naval and Airforce and Defence Customers.

Austal to branch, transfer, and license advanced proprietary software assets to EdgeTI for continued development and further commercialization to defence, broader maritime, and asset intensive sectors .

Austal to subcontract EdgeTI to undertake initial anticipated Statements of Work (SOWs) estimated to total AUD $4.1M ARR (estimated gross margin of approximately AUD $1.0M) related to the Software under Master Services Agreement (MSA).

Additional yet to be contracted SOWs are projected to be transitioned to EdgeTI to potentially grow monthly revenues to AUD $840,000 by year-end 2026 .

Austal and EdgeTI to establish teaming approach to drive growth and expansions .

In consideration for the acquisition, Austal Limited (ASX:ASB) to Receive Issuance of 9.9% of EdgeTI's Publicly Traded Shares at CAD $1.00 a Share on Closing.

No warrants are to be issued in connection with the transaction.

Perth, Australia and Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2025) - Austal Limited (ASX: ASB), a global leader in shipbuilding and defence prime-contracting, and Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) ("EdgeTI"), a provider of real-time operations and decision intelligence solutions deployed in mission-critical environments, today announce that they have entered into a framework collaboration agreement, together with certain associated agreements, dated October 30, 2025, under which EdgeTI proposes to acquire Austal Australia's Digital Technology Division in an all-share transaction (the "Transaction"). Pursuant to the Transaction, the acquired assets include, among other things, a planning software product focused on aviation applications, a branched LUSI solution, an enterprise asset management software suite with a focus on marine applications, and certain other branched minor software products focused on workflow and automation of Austal.





The acquisition marks a strategic growth milestone for EdgeTI, expanding its defence-grade digital capabilities, increasing its operational scale and establishing its path towards a proposed uplisting transaction to NASDAQ or NYSE in the United States (the "Uplisting Transaction"), which EdgeTI currently anticipates will occur in approximately the next twelve months.

Under the definitive agreement, subject to the satisfaction of all conditions precedent, including, without limitation, the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), EdgeTI will acquire Austal Australia's Digital Technology Division in an all-share transaction.

Upon closing of the Transaction, Austal will be issued such number of subordinate voting shares in the capital of EdgeTI ("SVS"), being the equity securities of EdgeTI listed on the TSXV, as is to result in Austal holding 9.9% of the number of SVS issued and outstanding on a non-diluted basis following the completion of the Transaction, being approximately 6.08M SVS at a deemed price of C$1.00 per share with no warrants issued for a deemed purchase price in respect of the Transaction of approximately C$6.08M. In the event that the Uplisting Transaction is completed, Austal will be granted an anti-dilution adjustment, whereby Austal will be issued additional equity securities of EdgeTI, without the payment of any additional consideration, so that Austal will hold a 9.9% interest in the resulting entity following the Uplisting Transaction.

This partnership creates a dedicated digital arm in EdgeTI to support Austal's shipbuilding mission and sovereign-capability objectives in Australia and the United States. The transfer of Austal Australia's Digital Technology Division - including selected key software platforms, domain expertise and some long-standing customer relationships - into EdgeTI will strengthen recurring revenue streams, broaden maritime and aerospace software offerings, and enable cross-domain adoption across U.S., Australian, NATO and allied defence markets. Once combined EdgeTI organization is poised to enhance platform scale, extend customer reach and accelerate value creation ahead of EdgeTI's proposed Uplisting Transaction.

Paddy Gregg, Chief Executive Officer of Austal Limited, said: "This partnership allows EdgeTI to continue to develop its operations while supporting Austal in continuing to deliver technological capabilities to its key customers and aligns us with EdgeTI as a long-term strategic partner positioned for global growth."

Jim Barrett, Chief Executive Officer of EdgeTI, added: "We are excited to welcome the Austal Digital Technology team and their proven platforms into the EdgeTI family. This strategic fit merges our real-time operational software with their deep defence domain expertise to deliver an unmatched digital twin and asset-management capability across air and maritime fleets. Together, we are positioned to accelerate growth, broaden our global footprint and advance our highly accretive NASDAQ uplisting strategy."

Mathew August, Leading Defence Technology Investor in EdgeTI, added: "Through this transaction, EdgeTI reaffirms its commitment to building a self-sustaining, sovereign defence and enterprise technology ecosystem, combining top tier engineering, allied technology transfer, and global market access. This combined entity and the force multiplier nature of the synergies result in an incredible growth enabled platform for growth and support of our customers in their important missions."

This transaction advances EdgeTI's previously announced growth strategy and positions the combined entity as a sovereign-ready digital-sustainment partner for complex defence and industrial customers worldwide.

Under the terms of the agreement, EdgeTI will acquire and receive branched IP and licenses to develop and support three platforms. Key personnel from Austal Technology will transition to EdgeTI and will ensure continuity of service to Austal's programs and customers under a multi-year Master Services Agreement (MSA) with initial Statements of Work (SOWs), which are expected to deliver AUD $4.1M in annual recurring revenue (ARR) on projected gross margin associated with the expected ARR of approximately AUD $1.0M, with potential additional upside pursuant to additional SOWs. Permanent ownership of the transferred software is contingent on completion of the Uplisting Transaction in twelve months.

This transaction is subject to the satisfaction of all conditions precedent set out in the Definitive Agreement, including, without limitation, the approval of the Australian Securities Exchange and the TSXV.

The Transaction is not a non-arm's length party transaction and no finder's fees are payable in connection with the Transaction. No debt is being acquired by EdgeTI in connection with the Transaction.

About Austal

Austal is Australia's global shipbuilder and defence prime contractor designing, constructing and sustaining some of the world's most advanced commercial and defence vessels. For more than 30 years Austal has contracted more than 300 vessels for over 100 operators in 54 countries, gaining an enviable reputation for building revolutionary ships, from the world's largest trimaran ferry to military vessels that are in service with navies and border forces worldwide.

About EdgeTI

Edge Total Intelligence Inc. helps enterprises, service providers, and governments achieve the impossible with real-time digital operations and decision intelligence solutions. Its edgeCore platform unites multiple software applications and data sources into immersive digital twins that give decision-makers clarity, speed, and agility across evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

There is no guarantee that EdgeTI will complete the Uplisting Transaction at all or in the proposed timeframe disclosed in this press release. The Uplisting Transaction will be conditional upon EdgeTI satisfying all listing conditions of the applicable US stock exchange, and there is no guarantee that EdgeTI will be able to do so.

SOURCE: Edge Total Intelligence Inc.