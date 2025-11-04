Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2025) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce additional high-grade gold and antimony assay results from follow-up sampling at the Careless Cove Property in Newfoundland.

The Careless Cove Property is located within and adjacent to New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway High-Grade Gold Project and approximately 12 kilometers southwest of New Found Gold's Keats Zone drilling (See Fig. 1: Careless Cove Location Map).

Recent follow-up prospecting and sampling took place in October to further evaluate recent high-grade assay results (See News Release: February 19, 2025) for gold and anomalous antimony. This prospecting program returned high-grade gold assays ranging from 0.07 to 10.54 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) with associated high-grade antimony (Sb) assays (See Table 1: Assay Results) with values up to 2.3 percent (%). Previous sampling returned Sb values up to 0.27%. Mineralization is hosted within silicified sediments with vuggy quartz and with associated pyrite, arsenopyrite and stibnite. These assay results were from two clusters of samples (See Fig 2: Sample Location Map) from subcrop to rubble material 82m apart. The Sb is hosted within crosscutting veins (See Fig 2) with stibnite-arsenopyrite-quartz similar to other Sb mineralization located in close proximity to the Dog Bay Line, a northeast trending regional structure including the Beaver Brook Antimony Mine which is located 29 kilometers (km) to the southwest.

The high-grade Sb results is highly encouraging, showing a strong correlation between high-grade Au and Sb. Previous soil sampling programs highlighted this area to be prospective for pathfinder elements including Au and Sb. Several high-grade Au occurrences have not been sampled for Sb which will be taking place over the next several weeks.

Figure 1. Location Map Careless Cove Property

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/273091_eb67b54f04295bed_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Careless Cove prospecting follow-up samples

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/273091_eb67b54f04295bed_003full.jpg

Sample # Gold g/t Antimony % CRD01 10.534 0.12 CRD02 6.331 0.29 CRD03 2.945 0.55 CRD04 1.251 0.05 CRD05 0.270 0.18 CRD06 0.949 0.17 CRD07 2.783 2.3 CRD08 0.072 0.06

Table 1: Careless Cove assay results

Note: The surface grab samples described in this news release are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades of the property.

Metals Creek has recently received approval for a trenching permit application to further evaluate mineralization within the Careless Cove Road Zone.

Analyses in this release was performed by Eastern Analytical of Springdale, NL with ISO 17025 accreditation. Samples were transported in sealed bags to Eastern and all samples were assayed using industry-standard assay techniques for gold. Gold was analyzed by a standard 30 gram fire assay with an AA finish. Over limits for Sb involves digesting within with HCL / Nitric acid and tartaric acid with an AA finish.

Wayne Reid, P.Geo and a Director for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF).

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273091

SOURCE: Metals Creek Resources Corp.