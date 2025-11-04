Anzeige
PR Newswire
04.11.2025 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + BETA Technologies Raises Over $1 Billion in IPO

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on November 4th

  • Equities are pulling back early Tuesday after a run fueled by AI stocks. The S&P 500 added 0.2% Monday on the back of a 4% rally in shares of Amazon. The company inked a deal with OpenAI that sent it to a record close.
  • At a Summit in Hong Kong, Morgan Stanley's Ted Pick and Goldman Sachs' David Solomon warned of a double-digit pop after the S&P 500 surged more than 35% from its April lows.
  • Beta Technologies is set to debut on the NYSE today after pricing an upsized IPO at $34 each. The electric aircraft developed raised more than $1 billion by offering nearly 30 million shares. It will trade under the ticker symbol BETA.

Opening Bell
Beta Technologies (NYSE: BETA) celebrates its initial public offering

Closing Bell
Capital Group celebrates the 3-year anniversary of the launch of CGMS, CGMU and CGSD and the listing of its three newest ETFs - CGGG, CGVV and CGHY.

