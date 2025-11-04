Ice Industries Celebrates Grand Opening of New Louisiana Facility

State-of-the-art plant expands manufacturing capacity and strengthens Ice Industries' strategic partnership with First Solar.

SYLVANIA, OH / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Ice Industries recently celebrated the opening of its new $6 million manufacturing facility in Lacassine, Louisiana, marking a significant investment in the region's industrial growth and the company's continued expansion in support of domestic solar energy technology manufacturing.

The 115,000-square-foot facility features advanced production systems, modern quality control measures, and upgraded safety and environmental protocols designed to enhance throughput and precision. Ice Industries' new Louisiana plant will supply components - made from American steel produced in Mississippi - to First Solar, Inc., which has established a new fully vertically integrated manufacturing facility in Iberia Parish.

"This facility represents our commitment to American manufacturing and to the people of Louisiana," said Howard Ice, Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer. "With this opening, we're expanding capacity for our customers while creating high-quality jobs and long-term career paths in the community."

"I'm incredibly proud of the team that brought this project from plan to production," said Jeff Boger, President. "Their work ensures we can respond faster to demand, enhance quality, and deliver even greater value to our customers."

"As we expand our American supply chain to support our Louisiana facility, we're pleased that Ice Industries will produce the steel back rails for our Louisiana-made Series 7 modules in Louisiana," said Mike Koralewski, Chief Supply Chain Officer, First Solar.

Since its opening, the facility has already created nearly 70 new jobs in the Jefferson Davis Parish community, while also welcoming several valued employees relocated from Ice Industries' Bowling Green, Ohio, facility, which also supplies First Solar's Ohio manufacturing footprint. The combination of new local hires and experienced team members ensures a strong foundation for growth, quality, and operational excellence.

The event brought together employees, customers, suppliers, and community partners for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and guided tours of the plant.

Acknowledgments

Ice Industries extends its sincere appreciation to the Louisiana Economic Development (LED) teams, local government officials, and the Jefferson Davis Parish Economic Development and One Acadiana organizations for their collaboration and continued partnership in supporting the project's success and future growth. Their leadership and dedication were instrumental in bringing this facility from vision to reality.

