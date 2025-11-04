SHARE3DCAM Announces Launch of SHARE C1: World's 1st Personal 3D LiDAR Spatial Camera

Live on Kickstarter

KOWLOON, HK / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / SHARE3DCAM, a leader in spatial cameras and spatial intelligence technology, unveiled their latest project - SHARE C1, a groundbreaking spatial camera that combines long-range fidelity, vibrant color reproduction and high-precision scanning into one ultra-portable workflow. SHARE C1 is designed for the new generation of creators, designers, and enthusiasts. Whether you are a VR developer, game designer, a home renovation hobbyist, or simply looking to create any interactive 3D model, the C1 can digitize physical environment into a rich, detailed 3D digital world in a matter of minutes. SHARE C1 is available now: SHARE C1 - World's 1st Personal 3D LiDAR Spatial Camera

What sets SHARE C1 apart is its design philosophy: that spatial cameras are no longer limited to heavy, dedicated instruments reserved for professionals. Instead, SHARE C1 is a lightweight, intuitive, go-anywhere device for the spatial generation-an essential tool for creator with a vision for 3D and immersive content. The C1 unlocks a new dimension of creativity, a tool to digitize and build the virtual worlds that content creators, designers and artists need to bring their visions to life.

SHARE C1 has powerful tools to handle data and supports multi-format creation. It includes SHARE PointClouds Studio, a robust data-processing platform that prepares captured environments for production. Users can export point clouds in standard general format LAS, PLY, and PCD, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of professional tools. Support for 3D Gaussian Splatting model export will be added soon. Other formats can be easily produced for export using third-party software, with comprehensive tutorials available to guide the process. This workflow ensures that SHARE C1 data remains versatile across platforms-whether building a VR walkthrough, or a structural model.

SHARE C1's lightweight design and extended three-hour battery life eliminates downtime. With the magnetic smartphone clip and live preview via mobile device, users can monitor scan progress on the go, ensure they've captured everything needed in one session, eliminating return trips to save time.

"Our mission with the SHARE C1 was simple: to give creators a tool that works as intuitively as a camera-but captures the richness of a space in 3D. Whether you're a content creator, architect or designer, you should be able to preserve the places you love and the things you build without settling for flat images. With the C1, you capture the full story of any space, and you can use it any way you want." SHARE Founder, Enzo Fan

SHARE C1 is more than a camera-it's a creative companion built for a world where physical and virtual spaces increasingly converge. With powerful features and user-friendly operation, SHARE C1 lets creators and professionals reimagine how they build, document and share space.

SHARE C1 is available now via Kickstarter with early access to exclusive pricing tiers, product bundles and lifetime access to extended software features. Learn more here: SHARE C1 - World's 1st Personal 3D LiDAR Spatial Camera

