Daylight Secures $40 Million to Redefine Managed Security Services in the Agentic AI Era

With a Series A led by Craft Ventures, backers of SpaceX, Daylight is pioneering a new category of Managed Agentic Security Services (MASS) and already reducing false positives by up to 90%

NEW YORK, NY AND TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Daylight today announced a $33 million Series A in what is one of the fastest follow-on funding rounds in the cybersecurity sector this year, bringing the company's total funding to $40 million. The round was led by Craft Ventures, with participation from Bain Capital Ventures and Maple VC, as well as leading cybersecurity founders and angel investors Assaf Rappaport of Wiz; Ofer Smadari, Leonid Belkind, and Eldad Livni of Torq; Tamar Bar-Ilan and Yotam Segev of Cyera; Yevgeny Dibrov and Nadir Izrael of Armis; and Ofir Ehrlich of EON. The funding will fuel Daylight's U.S. expansion, accelerate the development of its AI-powered security operations platform, and support the launch of new AI-driven modules for identity threat response and cloud workload protection.

Founded by Hagai Shapira and Eldad Rodich, veterans of Israel's Unit 8200, Daylight already serves dozens of enterprises across the U.S. and Europe, including The Motley Fool, Cresta, and McKinsey Investment Office.

As cyberattacks rise 50% year over year and the average cost of a data breach climbs to $4.45 million , enterprises are under pressure to modernize defenses against AI-driven threats. Traditional Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services remain fragmented, slow to deploy, and overly manual, leaving security teams stretched thin and exposed.

"Cyber threats are evolving faster than traditional SOC and MDR services can handle," said Hagai Shapira, CEO and co-founder of Daylight. "We built Daylight to deliver a new level of managed protection services that respond with the speed and precision of AI, guided by human expertise. Having the support of some of the industry's top founders and global investors strengthens our belief that this is where the future of cybersecurity is headed. The detection and response market is being reinvented, and Daylight is proud to be leading that change."

Daylight's AI-native platform deploys in under an hour and integrates with any cloud or on-premise environment to provide each organization white-glove expert security services that are truly customized to their needs. Powered by AI agents that learn from every investigation and act autonomously under analyst supervision, the platform operates 24/7 to detect, analyze, and contain threats in real time.

"Security leaders are eager to integrate GenAI and agents within their operations. Daylight's MDR is a turnkey, high-impact way to accomplish that, with dozens of organizations already on board," said Kevin Gabura, principal at Craft Ventures. "Agent-native MDR is just the beginning of Hagai and Eldad's ambitious vision for creating a new category of Managed Agentic Security Services, or MASS, and we're excited to partner with them to achieve this vision."

Daylight is a Managed Detection and Response (MDR) company that combines Agentic AI with human expertise to deliver autonomous, end-to-end cyber defense. The platform detects, analyzes, and responds to threats in real time, cutting false positives, accelerating response, and ensuring full coverage across hybrid environments. Trusted by leading global enterprises, Daylight is headquartered in Tel Aviv with operations across North America, Asia, and Europe.

