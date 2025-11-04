Patriot Software, LLC: Patriot Software Unveils Another Huge Time-Saving Feature: Auto Payroll

Designed for business owners and accountants juggling multiple deadlines, Auto Payroll handles recurring pay runs automatically, accurately, and on schedule.

CANTON, OH / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Patriot Software, a leading provider of accounting and payroll software in the USA, today announced Auto Payroll, a powerful new feature designed to eliminate repetitive administrative work for small business owners and accountants. The feature is available immediately to both Full Service Payroll and Basic Payroll customers.

Auto Payroll is engineered for companies with predictable payrolls, where employees and pay amounts remain consistent each run. By fully automating these recurring pay runs, Patriot empowers business owners to eliminate tedious re-entry and oversight tasks, saving time, reducing human error, and keeping operations running effortlessly.

Payroll is essential, yet it consistently ranks as one of the biggest time drains for small business owners. A recent survey found that owners spend an average of five hours every single pay period preparing and processing payroll. Although customers already average minutes with Patriot Payroll®, Auto Payroll eliminates the need to log in entirely, saving business owners with routine, unchanging payrolls even more precious time.

"This feature saves employers valuable time," said Mary Rolfes, Payroll Product Manager at Patriot Software. "Our customers already appreciate how simple payroll is with Patriot. Auto Payroll takes that simplicity a step further, eliminating extra steps for those who pay the same employees the same amount each period. It's designed for busy owners and accountants who need to streamline their work without sacrificing accuracy."

Built with flexibility and precision at its core, Auto Payroll supports both salaried and hourly employees, with or without direct deposit. Crucially, employers still receive an advance notification before each scheduled run is processed, providing a final window of time to easily stop the payroll if needed before the system executes the run.

American business owners wanting to take advantage of Patriot Software's automated payroll as well as other time saving features, can sign up on Patriot's website, www.patriotsoftware.com, for a 30-day free trial. Following the trial, new customers can enjoy 50% off for the next three months.

Patriot Software is disrupting the accounting and payroll industries with its low prices, achieving the 100th percentile for customer loyalty and satisfaction, and award-winning software. Patriot offers cloud-based accounting, payroll, HR, and time and attendance software solutions that help American businesses with up to 500 employees simplify their administrative tasks. Patriot's US-based customer support team provides a personal touch that most software companies lack today. The company has been serving tens of thousands of businesses nationwide since 2002.

